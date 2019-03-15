Sweet Sixteen contender’s hot mark from 3-point line sends it to state semifinals

Southwestern shot itself into the 58th KHSAA Girls’ Sweet Sixteen semifinals Friday with display of long-range marksmanship that overwhelmed North Laurel, 75-50.
BOX SCORE: Southwestern 75, North Laurel 50
The Warriors went 12-for-25 from three-point range, including a 8-for-12 clip in a decisive first half. The 12 threes tied for the third-most for a team in the state tournament. Mercer County holds the top mark of 16, set in last year’s finals.
The barrage began with Alexa Smiddy’s three three-pointers in the first quarter. The Warriors’ last three makes in the first period were all threes, two by Smiddy and one from Kennedy Harris as Southwestern opened up an 18-9 lead.
In the second quarter, four of Southwestern’s five made field goals were threes, A Kallie Sheron trey put the the Warriors up 15, their largest lead to that point, 32-17 with 47 seconds left until half.
It only got worse for North Laurel from there as the Warriors extended the lead in the second half to as many as 32.
Sheron led Southwestern with 16 points, followed by Smiddy with 14 and Harris with 11. North Laurel’s Raegan Hubbard led the Jaguars with 12 points.
This story will be updated.
