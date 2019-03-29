Billy Hicks won’t coach again. Here’s who will succeed him at Scott County.

Billy Hicks’ successor has been named.
Hicks, the longtime Scott County boys’ basketball coach, hinted at and then soon after announced his intention to retire following the Cardinals’ loss in the Sweet Sixteen championship game earlier this month. He is the only coach in Kentucky history to reach 1,000 wins, and finished his career with 1,013 wins to 276 losses — a win percentage of 78.6 in a career that spanned five decades.
The man tasked with filling his shoes? Tim Glenn, a longtime assistant under Hicks who played for the program in the late 80’s.
“I am incredibly honored and humbled to be offered the opportunity to continue working with Scott County basketball in the role of head coach,” Glenn said in a news release. “I consider it a true blessing from the Lord to have been able to work with the game of basketball and coach in the Scott County system over the last 24 years.”
Glenn has taught at Scott County Middle School since 1995 and has previously been head coach of the the boys’ middle school basketball team. He played college basketball at Asbury University, where he was part of the school’s first men’s basketball team and graduated as its first 1,000-point scorer. Glenn once scored 51 points for Asbury, still a single-game record at the school.
Glenn Wilson, an assistant under Scott County girls’ basketball coach Steve Helton since 1998, was named the first head coach of the girls’ basketball team at Great Crossing High School, set to open in the fall. Wilson is also a teacher at Scott County Middle School, where he’s worked since 2005.
“I am very excited and grateful to have this opportunity to be Great Crossing head girls’ basketball coach,” Wilson said in the release. “I look forward to continuing to coach in the best county in the state.”
Scott County also announced that Helton would return for his 20th season as the girls’ head coach at Scott County High School. Helton was rumored to be among the candidates for the boys’ head coaching job at Great Crossing, a position that the school district expects to fill soon.
