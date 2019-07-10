‘I’ve learned a lot.’ There’s a new head coach in Lexington, and he’s been here awhile.

Watch LCA celebrate its first boys’ All ‘A’ Classic state title Lexington Christian Academy's boys' basketball team defeated Walton-Verona, 47-41, in the boys' All "A" Classic at EKU on Sunday, January 28, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lexington Christian Academy's boys' basketball team defeated Walton-Verona, 47-41, in the boys' All "A" Classic at EKU on Sunday, January 28, 2018.

Longtime assistant Ted Hall, who takes over a Lexington Christian boys’ basketball program that’s won three consecutive 43rd District titles and garnered its first All “A” Classic championship while he served under Nate Valentine, said Wednesday he’s excited about the challenge.

“I think it’ll be fine as long as we win all of our games. It’ll be no problem,” Hall joked Wednesday after he was announced as the new Eagles head coach. “Also winning all of our games and everybody playing all 32 minutes. I need to throw that in there too.”

While the task of following such success might seem daunting, Hall’s experience both as an assistant and a former head coach at Sayre made him a natural pick to succeed Valentine, said LCA Athletics Director Terry Johnson. Valentine left the Eagles to return to his native London to lead North Laurel.





“Although it is very tough to say goodbye to Coach Valentine, I am very excited to announce the promotion of Ted Hall, another great man of faith,” Johnson said. “Coach Hall is an excellent basketball coach who has been an integral part of our success on the court, who will continue to pour into our players both as a basketball coach and spiritually.”





Hall, an Ashland native, has been in coaching more than 20 years in Lexington as an assistant at Lafayette, Sayre and LCA and as head coach at Sayre from 2008 to 2013. As a head coach at Sayre, Hall had two winning seasons of his five, compiling a record of 55-70.

Hall was the top assistant on Valentine teams that won three consecutive 43rd District Tournament titles and the All “A” Classic in 2018, the first state title for the boys’ program. Hall’s eldest son, Austin, was a key player on the 2018 team and has gone on to play for the University of the Cumberlands. At LCA, Hall has also been named assistant athletic director.

“It’s just like anything else. The more you do something the more you pick up on things,” Hall said of how his experience has prepared him for this moment. “Really what we’re doing is we’re trying to prepare young kids for later in life — how you can relate to kids, how you’re trying to make them better whether it’s on the basketball court or off. ... I would like to think I’ve learned a lot in the last five or six years.”



