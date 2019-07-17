Blue-blood basketball program offers one of Kentucky’s top in-state recruits

Zion Harmon, who played for Adair County as a freshman, was ruled ineligible by the KHSAA to play for Marshall County as a sophomore. Despite the setback, Harmon remains a coveted college recruit.

Zion Harmon, the Marshall County junior who ranks among the nation’s best players but had to sit out last year due to transfer rules, posted on Twitter Wednesday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Kansas offer makes nine suitors so far for the 5-foot-10 point guard who helped Bowling Green win the 2017 Sweet Sixteen championship as an eighth-grader and is considered the No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Kentucky for the class of 2021 by the 247Sports.com Composite Index. Considered a “four-star” prospect, he ranks 31st nationally among 2021 recruits, according to the site.

“Blessed to Receive an Offer from Head Coach Bill Self and Kansas University #GoJayHawks,” Harmon tweeted Wednesday.

Harmon enrolled last year at Marshall County as a sophomore, his fourth school in four years, but was forced to sit out because the KHSAA deemed the move was executed more for athletics than for academic or family concerns. The Harmon family took the issue to court, but had their request for an injunction denied in January.

Despite the setback, Harmon’s stock as a college recruit continues to rise.

Harmon’s other offers, according to 247Sports.com, are Auburn, LSU, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, SMU, Creighton, Saint Louis and Stephen F. Austin.

Presumably, since it’s been more than a year since Harmon played high school basketball, he would be eligible at Marshall County or anywhere else within the state for his junior year. He played for Lighthouse Christian in Tennessee as a seventh-grader before the next year transferring to Bowling Green. As a freshman, he averaged 32.7 points per game at Adair County.