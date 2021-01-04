High School Basketball
Kentucky high school basketball boys’ and girls’ scores
Live scoring updates from high school boys’ and girls’ basketball games around Lexington, the Bluegrass and the rest of Kentucky as reported by fans, coaches and parents (Scroll down below to access additional scores):
The Lexington Herald-Leader has partnered with ScoreStream for collection of scores and results.
Bookmark this page to quickly get to live, in-game results from high school basketball contests across Kentucky every night.
To submit scores, photos and videos from a game, download the ScoreStream app (instructions here).
More scores and line scores
▪ Here are the most recent high school basketball scores reported to the KHSAA:
Note to coaches and team managers: Please report line scores to the Herald-Leader by email to hlsports@herald-leader.com.
Comments