Who’s No. 1 in the latest in boys’ and girls’ high school basketball media rankings (Jan. 18)?
Below are the top teams in the latest (Jan. 18) Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls of the 2020-2021 boys’ and girls’ seasons, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings. In addition, see how Herald-Leader digital sports writer Jared Peck voted.
BOYS’ TOP 10
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP PVS
1. Bowling Green (2) 4-0 92 3
2. Lexington Catholic (3) 6-0 91 4
3. Male (6) 0-0 89 1
4. Covington Catholic - 4-1 57 2
5. Ballard - 0-0 53 5
6. North Laurel - 5-0 51 NR
7. Fern Creek - 0-0 33 7
8. Ashland Blazer - 4-1 26 8
9. St. Henry - 5-1 23 10
10. Elizabethtown - 3-1 20 6
Others receiving votes: Clark Co. 18, Highlands 15, John Hardin 13, Owensboro Catholic 12, Harlan County 4, Oldham Co. 3, Clay Co. 3. Knott Co. Central 1, Paul Laurence Dunbar 1.
How @HLpreps voted-boys
|1
|Lexington Catholic
|(5-0)
|2
|Bowling Green
|(4-0)
|3
|Clark County
|(6-0)
|4
|North Laurel
|(5-0)
|5
|Owensboro Catholic
|(5-0)
|6
|St. Henry
|(5-1)
|7
|Covington Catholic
|(4-1)
|8
|Ashland Blazer
|(4-1)
|9
|John Hardin
|(3-0)
|10
|Paul Laurence Dunbar
|(4-0)
GIRLS’ TOP 10
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
1. Anderson Co. (10) 6-0 100 2
2. Bethlehem - 7-0 71 5
3. Butler - 0-0 65 3
4. Sacred Heart - 5-0 63 7
5. Franklin Co. - 4-1 49 1
6. Elizabethtown - 6-0 47 8
7. Ryle - 4-1 42 4
8. Marshall Co. - 4-1 25 10
9. Notre Dame - 4-1 19 6
(tie) Boyd Co. - 3-0 19 NR
Others receiving votes: North Laurel 13, Manual 7, Southwestern 7, Bullitt East 6, Bishop Brossart 5, Graves Co. 5, Scott 2, Paul Laurence Dunbar 2, Russell 1, Clark Co. 1, Barren Co. 1.
How @HLpreps voted-girls
|1
|Anderson County
|(6-0)
|2
|Bethlehem
|(7-0)
|3
|Elizabethtown
|(6-0)
|4
|Boyd County
|(3-0)
|5
|Sacred Heart
|(4-0)
|6
|Bullitt East
|(1-0)
|7
|Bishop Brossart
|(4-0)
|8
|Franklin County
|(4-1)
|9
|North Laurel
|(6-0)
|10
|Paul Laurence Dunbar
|(4-0)
Media members participating in this week’s poll: Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Commonwealth-Journal, Somerset; Kentucky Today, Louisville; WKYX, Paducah.
