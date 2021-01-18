High School Basketball

Who’s No. 1 in the latest in boys’ and girls’ high school basketball media rankings (Jan. 18)?

Below are the top teams in the latest (Jan. 18) Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls of the 2020-2021 boys’ and girls’ seasons, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings. In addition, see how Herald-Leader digital sports writer Jared Peck voted.

BOYS’ TOP 10

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP PVS

1. Bowling Green (2) 4-0 92 3

2. Lexington Catholic (3) 6-0 91 4

3. Male (6) 0-0 89 1

4. Covington Catholic - 4-1 57 2

5. Ballard - 0-0 53 5

6. North Laurel - 5-0 51 NR

7. Fern Creek - 0-0 33 7

8. Ashland Blazer - 4-1 26 8

9. St. Henry - 5-1 23 10

10. Elizabethtown - 3-1 20 6

Others receiving votes: Clark Co. 18, Highlands 15, John Hardin 13, Owensboro Catholic 12, Harlan County 4, Oldham Co. 3, Clay Co. 3. Knott Co. Central 1, Paul Laurence Dunbar 1.

How @HLpreps voted-boys

1Lexington Catholic(5-0)
2Bowling Green(4-0)
3Clark County(6-0)
4North Laurel(5-0)
5Owensboro Catholic(5-0)
6St. Henry(5-1)
7Covington Catholic(4-1)
8Ashland Blazer(4-1)
9John Hardin(3-0)
10Paul Laurence Dunbar(4-0)

GIRLS’ TOP 10

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Anderson Co. (10) 6-0 100 2

2. Bethlehem - 7-0 71 5

3. Butler - 0-0 65 3

4. Sacred Heart - 5-0 63 7

5. Franklin Co. - 4-1 49 1

6. Elizabethtown - 6-0 47 8

7. Ryle - 4-1 42 4

8. Marshall Co. - 4-1 25 10

9. Notre Dame - 4-1 19 6

(tie) Boyd Co. - 3-0 19 NR

Others receiving votes: North Laurel 13, Manual 7, Southwestern 7, Bullitt East 6, Bishop Brossart 5, Graves Co. 5, Scott 2, Paul Laurence Dunbar 2, Russell 1, Clark Co. 1, Barren Co. 1.

How @HLpreps voted-girls

1Anderson County(6-0)
2Bethlehem(7-0)
3Elizabethtown(6-0)
4Boyd County(3-0)
5Sacred Heart(4-0)
6Bullitt East(1-0)
7Bishop Brossart(4-0)
8Franklin County(4-1)
9North Laurel(6-0)
10Paul Laurence Dunbar(4-0)

Media members participating in this week’s poll: Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Commonwealth-Journal, Somerset; Kentucky Today, Louisville; WKYX, Paducah.

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service