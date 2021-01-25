Who’s No. 1 in the latest in boys’ and girls’ high school basketball media rankings (Jan. 25)?

Below are the top teams in the latest (Jan. 25) Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls of the 2020-2021 boys’ and girls’ seasons, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings. In addition, see how Herald-Leader digital sports writer Jared Peck voted.

BOYS’ TOP 10

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP PVS

1. Lexington Catholic (8) 8-0 114 2

2. Bowling Green (4) 4-0 113 1

3. Covington Catholic - 7-1 84 4

4. North Laurel - 7-0 78 6

(tie) Male (1) 0-0 78 3

6. Ballard - 0-0 51 5

7. Ashland Blazer - 5-1 41 8

8. Clark County - 8-0 36 NR

9. St. Henry - 6-1 33 9

10. Fern Creek - 0-0 24 7

Others receiving votes: Elizabethtown 23, John Hardin 15, Henry Clay 7, Highlands 3, Lyon Co. 3, Oldham Co. 3, Boyd Co. 3, Paul Laurence Dunbar 2, Louisville Trinity 2, Somerset 1, Boyle Co. 1..

1 Lexington Catholic (8-0) 2 Bowling Green (4-0) 3 Clark County (8-0) 4 North Laurel (7-0) 5 Covington Catholic (7-1) 6 St. Henry (6-1) 7 Ashland Blazer (5-1) 8 John Hardin (3-0) 9 Paul Laurence Dunbar (4-0) 10 Elizabethtown (3-1)

GIRLS’ TOP 10

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Anderson Co. (10) 8-0 118 1

2. Bethlehem (2) 9-0 106 2

3. Sacred Heart - 7-0 91 4

4. Butler - 0-0 71 3

5. Elizabethtown - 7-0 69 6

6. Ryle - 6-1 45 7

7. Marshall Co. - 6-1 33 8

8. Franklin Co. - 7-2 29 5

9. Boyd Co. - 4-0 22 T9

10. Notre Dame - 6-1 20 T9

Others receiving votes: Scott 10, Southwestern 10, Bullitt East 10, Manual 6, Bishop Brossart 6, Graves Co. 5, North Laurel 4, Paul Laurence Dunbar 2, Bardstown 2, Cooper 1.

1 Anderson County (8-0) 2 Bethlehem (9-0) 3 Elizabethtown (7-0) 4 Boyd County (4-0) 5 Sacred Heart (7-0) 6 Bullitt East (4-0) 7 Bishop Brossart (5-0) 8 Scott (7-0) 9 Paul Laurence Dunbar (6-0) 10 Ryle (6-1)

Media members participating in this week’s poll: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Commonwealth-Journal, Somerset; Kentucky Today, Louisville; WKYX, Paducah