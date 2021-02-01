High School Basketball
Who’s No. 1 in the latest in boys’ and girls’ high school basketball media rankings (Feb. 1)?
Below are the top teams in the latest (Feb. 1) Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls of the 2020-2021 boys’ and girls’ seasons, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings. In addition, see how Herald-Leader digital sports writer Jared Peck voted.
BOYS’ TOP 10
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP PVS
1. Bowling Green (5) 6-0 104 2
2. Lexington Catholic (5) 9-0 100 1
3. North Laurel (1) 10-0 78 T4
4. Cov. Catholic - 9-2 67 3
5. Male - 0-0 57 T4
6. Clark County - 8-0 50 8
7. Ballard - 0-0 39 6
8. St. Henry - 7-1 29 9
9. Elizabethtown - 4-1 20 NR
10. Fern Creek - 0-0 13 10
Others receiving votes: Ashland Blazer 12. Lyon Co. 12. Harlan County 7. Boyle Co. 5. Paul Laurence Dunbar 3. Somerset 3. Highlands 2. Johnson Central 1. McCracken County 1. Montgomery Co. 1. Frederick Douglass 1.
How @HLpreps voted-boys
|1
|Lexington Catholic
|(8-0)
|2
|Bowling Green
|(6-0)
|3
|Clark County
|(9-0)
|4
|North Laurel
|(9-0)
|5
|Covington Catholic
|(9-2)
|6
|St. Henry
|(7-1)
|7
|Elizabethtown
|(4-1)
|8
|Lyon County
|(10-0)
|9
|Ashland Blazer
|(6-2)
|10
|Paul Laurence Dunbar
|(5-1)
GIRLS’ TOP 10
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
1. Anderson Co. (11) 11-0 110 1
2. Sacred Heart - 8-0 95 3
3. Elizabethtown - 10-0 71 5
4. Boyd Co. - 7-0 70 9
5. Bethlehem - 10-1 64 2
6. Butler - 0-0 53 4
7. Marshall Co. - 8-1 35 7
8. Ryle - 7-2 24 6
9. Notre Dame - 9-1 20 10
10. Franklin Co. - 7-2 13 8
Others receiving votes: Wayne Co. 9. Southwestern 8. Bullitt East 7. Bishop Brossart 7. North Laurel 6. Bardstown 3. Graves Co. 3. Paul Laurence Dunbar 3. Cooper 3. Scott 1.
How @HLpreps voted-girls
|1
|Anderson County
|(11-0)
|2
|Elizabethtown
|(10-0)
|3
|Boyd County
|(7-0)
|4
|Sacred Heart
|(8-0)
|5
|Bullitt East
|(5-0)
|6
|Bishop Brossart
|(7-0)
|7
|Bethlehem
|(10-1)
|8
|Paul Laurence Dunbar
|(6-0)
|9
|Wayne County
|(6-0)
|10
|Marshall County
|(8-1)
Media members participating in this week’s poll:The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Commonwealth-Journal, Somerset; Kentucky Today, Louisville; WKYX, Paducah.
