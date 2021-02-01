High School Basketball

Who’s No. 1 in the latest in boys’ and girls’ high school basketball media rankings (Feb. 1)?

North Laurel’s Chase Keen (20) and North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard (3) block Madison Southern’s Trent DeVries (0) at the rim during their game at Madison Southern High School in Berea, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. North Laurel beat Madison Southern 82-58. The Jaguars got a No. 3 ranking and one first-place vote from Kentucky’s media members voting in this week’s Associated Press poll.
North Laurel’s Chase Keen (20) and North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard (3) block Madison Southern’s Trent DeVries (0) at the rim during their game at Madison Southern High School in Berea, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. North Laurel beat Madison Southern 82-58. The Jaguars got a No. 3 ranking and one first-place vote from Kentucky’s media members voting in this week’s Associated Press poll. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Below are the top teams in the latest (Feb. 1) Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls of the 2020-2021 boys’ and girls’ seasons, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings. In addition, see how Herald-Leader digital sports writer Jared Peck voted.

BOYS’ TOP 10

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP PVS

1. Bowling Green (5) 6-0 104 2

2. Lexington Catholic (5) 9-0 100 1

3. North Laurel (1) 10-0 78 T4

4. Cov. Catholic - 9-2 67 3

5. Male - 0-0 57 T4

6. Clark County - 8-0 50 8

7. Ballard - 0-0 39 6

8. St. Henry - 7-1 29 9

9. Elizabethtown - 4-1 20 NR

10. Fern Creek - 0-0 13 10

Others receiving votes: Ashland Blazer 12. Lyon Co. 12. Harlan County 7. Boyle Co. 5. Paul Laurence Dunbar 3. Somerset 3. Highlands 2. Johnson Central 1. McCracken County 1. Montgomery Co. 1. Frederick Douglass 1.

How @HLpreps voted-boys

1Lexington Catholic(8-0)
2Bowling Green(6-0)
3Clark County(9-0)
4North Laurel(9-0)
5Covington Catholic(9-2)
6St. Henry(7-1)
7Elizabethtown(4-1)
8Lyon County(10-0)
9Ashland Blazer(6-2)
10Paul Laurence Dunbar(5-1)

GIRLS’ TOP 10

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Anderson Co. (11) 11-0 110 1

2. Sacred Heart - 8-0 95 3

3. Elizabethtown - 10-0 71 5

4. Boyd Co. - 7-0 70 9

5. Bethlehem - 10-1 64 2

6. Butler - 0-0 53 4

7. Marshall Co. - 8-1 35 7

8. Ryle - 7-2 24 6

9. Notre Dame - 9-1 20 10

10. Franklin Co. - 7-2 13 8

Others receiving votes: Wayne Co. 9. Southwestern 8. Bullitt East 7. Bishop Brossart 7. North Laurel 6. Bardstown 3. Graves Co. 3. Paul Laurence Dunbar 3. Cooper 3. Scott 1.

How @HLpreps voted-girls

1Anderson County(11-0)
2Elizabethtown(10-0)
3Boyd County(7-0)
4Sacred Heart(8-0)
5Bullitt East(5-0)
6Bishop Brossart(7-0)
7Bethlehem(10-1)
8Paul Laurence Dunbar(6-0)
9Wayne County(6-0)
10Marshall County(8-1)



Media members participating in this week’s poll:The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Commonwealth-Journal, Somerset; Kentucky Today, Louisville; WKYX, Paducah.

