Cantrall’s ratings: Marshall Co. surges 5 spots in girls’ top 25 (Feb. 7)

Anderson County held on to the top spot while Marshall County moved up five spots to second in this week’s edition of Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State for girls’ high school basketball in Kentucky.

Sacred Heart, second last week, dropped to fourth behind Boyd County.

New to this week’s top 10 was Dixie Heights in 10th.

Note: Teams that are not included this week have not yet played or there is not enough data for a rating.

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State

GIRLS’ TOP 25 Rating LW 1. Anderson County (13-0) 89.0 1 2. Marshall County (11-1) 85.7 7 3. Boyd County (7-0) 85.2 4 4. Sacred Heart (10-2) 85.1 2 5. Bullitt East (8-0) 84.9 3 6. Bardstown (10-2) 84.7 5 7. Bethlehem (12-3) 83.4 6 8. North Laurel (11-2) 82.7 9 9. Henderson County (7-1) 82.5 8 10. Dixie Heights (11-2) 82.3 14 11. Notre Dame (10-2) 81.9 11 11. Ryle (8-2) 81.9 10 13. Cooper (9-2) 81.5 15 14. Elizabethtown (11-0) 81.4 13 15. Franklin County (7-2) 80.8 t15 15. Manual (1-2) 80.8 NR 17. Wayne County (8-0) 80.2 19 17. Christian Academy-Louisville (8-4) 80.2 12 19. Danville (8-3) 80.1 18 20. Southwestern (10-3) 80.0 17 21. Clark County (9-3) 78.4 t20 22. Highlands (10-4) 78.3 NR 23. Scott (10-2) 77.6 23 23. Male (3-1) 77.6 NR 25. Breckinridge County (11-1) 77.5 NR 25. Bishop Brossart (8-1) 77.5 t25

Girls’ ratings by region