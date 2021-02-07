High School Basketball

Cantrall’s ratings: Marshall Co. surges 5 spots in girls’ top 25 (Feb. 7)

By Dave Cantrall Special to the Herald-Leader

Anderson County held on to the top spot while Marshall County moved up five spots to second in this week’s edition of Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State for girls’ high school basketball in Kentucky.

Sacred Heart, second last week, dropped to fourth behind Boyd County.

New to this week’s top 10 was Dixie Heights in 10th.

Note: Teams that are not included this week have not yet played or there is not enough data for a rating.

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State

GIRLS’ TOP 25RatingLW
1. Anderson County (13-0)89.01
2. Marshall County (11-1)85.77
3. Boyd County (7-0)85.24
4. Sacred Heart (10-2)85.12
5. Bullitt East (8-0)84.93
6. Bardstown (10-2)84.75
7. Bethlehem (12-3)83.46
8. North Laurel (11-2)82.79
9. Henderson County (7-1)82.58
10. Dixie Heights (11-2)82.314
11. Notre Dame (10-2)81.911
11. Ryle (8-2)81.910
13. Cooper (9-2)81.515
14. Elizabethtown (11-0)81.413
15. Franklin County (7-2)80.8t15
15. Manual (1-2)80.8NR
17. Wayne County (8-0)80.219
17. Christian Academy-Louisville (8-4)80.212
19. Danville (8-3)80.118
20. Southwestern (10-3)80.017
21. Clark County (9-3)78.4t20
22. Highlands (10-4)78.3NR
23. Scott (10-2)77.623
23. Male (3-1)77.6NR
25. Breckinridge County (11-1)77.5NR
25. Bishop Brossart (8-1)77.5t25

Girls’ ratings by region

1ST REGION

1. Marshall County85.7
2. Graves County73.4
3. McCracken County69.2
4. Calloway County57.9
5. Murray56.6
6. Mayfield53.3
7. Hickman County51.4
8. Paducah Tilghman43.8
9. Carlisle County41.0
10. Ballard Memorial36.6
11. Christian Fellowship29.3
12. Fulton City20.6
13. Fulton County17.5
14. St. Mary10.7
15. Community Christian7.0




2ND REGION

1. Henderson County82.5
2. Webster County71.5
3. Union County57.4
4. Christian County55.3
5. Lyon County54.1
6. Madisonville52.8
7. Trigg County52.6
8. Crittenden County52.4
9. Hopkins Central51.8
10. Hopkinsville50.4
11. Caldwell County46.8
12. Livingston Central29.3
13. University Heights24.4
14. Dawson Springs24.1




3RD REGION

1. Breckinridge County77.5
2. Apollo73.1
3. Meade County71.3
4. Owensboro Catholic70.9
5. McLean County60.6
6. Ohio County60.2
7. Grayson County57.3
8. Hancock County55.3
9. Edmonson County53.6
10. Daviess County53.0
11. Muhlenberg County52.9
12. Owensboro52.1
13. Butler County42.4
14. Whitesville Trinity36.6
15. Cloverport23.0




4TH REGION

1. Bowling Green70.4
2. Barren County66.7
3. Greenwood59.9
4. Russell County58.7
5. South Warren57.5
6. Warren Central57.3
7. Glasgow54.1
8. Warren East53.8
9. Metcalfe County53.5
10. Monroe County52.4
11. Allen County-Scottsville52.2
12. Franklin-Simpson46.4
13. Clinton County46.1
14. Russellville45.6
15. Logan County42.5
16. Todd Central37.7
17. Cumberland County28.9




5TH REGION

1. Bardstown84.7
2. Bethlehem83.4
3. Elizabethtown81.4
4. Central Hardin66.2
5. Marion County62.9
6. Hart County62.6
7. Green County62.0
8. Campbellsville61.2
9. North Hardin58.3
10. Nelson County57.8
11. John Hardin54.8
12. Taylor County54.2
13. Thomas Nelson47.2
14. LaRue County46.8
15. Caverna38.5
16. Adair County36.3
17. Washington County19.9




6TH REGION

1. Bullitt East84.9
2. Mercy76.1
3. Pleasure Ridge Park59.2
4. Bullitt Central53.3
5. North Bullitt41.2
6. Lou. Holy Cross39.4
7. Whitefield Academy31.9
8. Western16.2
9. Beth Haven0.1




7TH REGION

1. Sacred Heart85.1
2. Manual80.8
3. Christian Academy-Louisville80.2
4. Male77.6
5. Assumption66.4
6. Eastern52.5
7. Ballard45.1
8. Presentation43.0
9. Collegiate39.6
10. Country Day29.4
11. Portland Christian27.5
12. St. Francis24.0
13. Brown21.3
14. Shawnee11.0
15. Seneca6.5
16. Highlands Latin0.1




8TH REGION

1. Anderson County89.0
2. Walton-Verona73.7
3. Owen County73.0
4. Spencer County72.9
5. South Oldham69.0
6. Shelby County62.4
7. Grant County58.7
7. North Oldham58.7
9. Simon Kenton58.5
10. Oldham County57.9
11. Collins48.6
12. Eminence48.1
13. Trimble County46.8
14. Williamstown42.0
15. Woodford County40.1
16. Carroll County40.0
17. Henry County38.9
18. Gallatin County31.6




9TH REGION

1. Dixie Heights82.3
2. Ryle81.9
2. Notre Dame81.9
4. Cooper81.5
5. Highlands78.3
6. Cov. Holy Cross75.1
7. Boone County67.9
8. Newport Catholic67.2
9. Conner66.4
10. Ludlow57.5
11. Holmes54.0
12. St. Henry51.5
13. Lloyd49.2
14. Beechwood47.4
15. Bellevue31.3
16. Villa Madonna26.5
17. Dayton26.0
18. Newport12.5
19. Covington Latin0.1




10TH REGION

1. Clark County78.4
2. Scott77.6
3. Bishop Brossart77.5
4. Paris62.6
5. Campbell County62.0
6. Montgomery County61.0
7. Mason County60.7
8. Bourbon County54.5
9. Harrison County47.5
10. Nicholas County44.3
11. Pendleton County41.3
12. St. Patrick32.6
13. Robertson County30.6
14. Augusta25.1
15. Bracken County24.8




11TH REGION

1. Franklin County80.8
2. Paul Laurence Dunbar74.8
3. Great Crossing68.4
4. Madison Southern66.0
5. Scott County62.3
6. Lexington Catholic60.8
7. Tates Creek60.6
8. Lafayette57.3
9. Berea56.3
10. Madison Central54.0
11. Frederick Douglass46.8
12. Henry Clay46.7
13. Bryan Station44.9
14. Lexington Christian43.2
15. Frankfort39.6
16. Model39.5
17. Sayre34.2
18. Western Hills27.3
19. Frankfort Christian15.2
20. Trinity Christian10.0




12TH REGION

1. Wayne County80.2
2. Danville80.1
3. Southwestern80.0
4. Mercer County75.5
5. Pulaski County72.1
6. Rockcastle County71.6
7. Somerset62.9
8. Boyle County54.6
9. Casey County52.9
10. Lincoln County51.1
11. McCreary Central50.3
12. East Jessamine48.6
13. Garrard County43.0
14. Danville Christian35.6
15. West Jessamine33.1
16. Burgin8.6




13TH REGION

1. North Laurel82.7
2. South Laurel70.9
3. Whitley County66.7
4. Bell County64.3
5. Corbin63.5
6. Knox Central60.2
7. Jackson County57.7
8. Pineville55.2
9. Clay County53.3
10. Harlan County47.2
11. Harlan45.8
12. Williamsburg43.6
13. Middlesboro35.2
14. Red Bird33.2
15. Lynn Camp29.9
16. Barbourville23.3




14TH REGION

1. Knott Central63.7
2. Owsley County61.6
3. Letcher Central59.8
4. Leslie County58.6
5. Perry Central54.3
6. Hazard51.7
7. Estill County50.3
8. Powell County49.9
9. Wolfe County49.6
10. Buckhorn37.1
11. Breathitt County35.8
12. Jackson City23.6
13. Lee County17.9
14. Cordia11.0
15. June Buchanan6.8




15TH REGION

1. Shelby Valley75.2
2. Pikeville75.0
3. Floyd Central68.2
4. Belfry68.1
5. Johnson Central66.5
6. Lawrence County62.8
7. Martin County58.7
8. Paintsville48.3
9. Betsy Layne45.0
10. Prestonsburg44.7
11. Jenkins39.6
12. Pike Central36.0
13. East Ridge33.9
14. Phelps29.9
15. Magoffin County29.3




16TH REGION

1. Boyd County85.2
2. Russell74.9
3. Ashland Blazer70.3
4. Rowan County66.0
5. West Carter65.9
6. Lewis County55.5
7. Morgan County54.9
8. Menifee County54.4
9. East Carter52.8
10. Elliott County48.4
11. Raceland46.1
12. Fleming County45.9
13. Rose Hill Christian43.5
14. Bath County40.3
15. Greenup County37.7
16. Fairview28.4
Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service