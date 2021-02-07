High School Basketball
Cantrall’s ratings: Marshall Co. surges 5 spots in girls’ top 25 (Feb. 7)
Anderson County held on to the top spot while Marshall County moved up five spots to second in this week’s edition of Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State for girls’ high school basketball in Kentucky.
Sacred Heart, second last week, dropped to fourth behind Boyd County.
New to this week’s top 10 was Dixie Heights in 10th.
Note: Teams that are not included this week have not yet played or there is not enough data for a rating.
Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State
|GIRLS’ TOP 25
|Rating
|LW
|1. Anderson County (13-0)
|89.0
|1
|2. Marshall County (11-1)
|85.7
|7
|3. Boyd County (7-0)
|85.2
|4
|4. Sacred Heart (10-2)
|85.1
|2
|5. Bullitt East (8-0)
|84.9
|3
|6. Bardstown (10-2)
|84.7
|5
|7. Bethlehem (12-3)
|83.4
|6
|8. North Laurel (11-2)
|82.7
|9
|9. Henderson County (7-1)
|82.5
|8
|10. Dixie Heights (11-2)
|82.3
|14
|11. Notre Dame (10-2)
|81.9
|11
|11. Ryle (8-2)
|81.9
|10
|13. Cooper (9-2)
|81.5
|15
|14. Elizabethtown (11-0)
|81.4
|13
|15. Franklin County (7-2)
|80.8
|t15
|15. Manual (1-2)
|80.8
|NR
|17. Wayne County (8-0)
|80.2
|19
|17. Christian Academy-Louisville (8-4)
|80.2
|12
|19. Danville (8-3)
|80.1
|18
|20. Southwestern (10-3)
|80.0
|17
|21. Clark County (9-3)
|78.4
|t20
|22. Highlands (10-4)
|78.3
|NR
|23. Scott (10-2)
|77.6
|23
|23. Male (3-1)
|77.6
|NR
|25. Breckinridge County (11-1)
|77.5
|NR
|25. Bishop Brossart (8-1)
|77.5
|t25
Girls’ ratings by region
|1ST REGION
|1. Marshall County
|85.7
|2. Graves County
|73.4
|3. McCracken County
|69.2
|4. Calloway County
|57.9
|5. Murray
|56.6
|6. Mayfield
|53.3
|7. Hickman County
|51.4
|8. Paducah Tilghman
|43.8
|9. Carlisle County
|41.0
|10. Ballard Memorial
|36.6
|11. Christian Fellowship
|29.3
|12. Fulton City
|20.6
|13. Fulton County
|17.5
|14. St. Mary
|10.7
|15. Community Christian
|7.0
|2ND REGION
|1. Henderson County
|82.5
|2. Webster County
|71.5
|3. Union County
|57.4
|4. Christian County
|55.3
|5. Lyon County
|54.1
|6. Madisonville
|52.8
|7. Trigg County
|52.6
|8. Crittenden County
|52.4
|9. Hopkins Central
|51.8
|10. Hopkinsville
|50.4
|11. Caldwell County
|46.8
|12. Livingston Central
|29.3
|13. University Heights
|24.4
|14. Dawson Springs
|24.1
|3RD REGION
|1. Breckinridge County
|77.5
|2. Apollo
|73.1
|3. Meade County
|71.3
|4. Owensboro Catholic
|70.9
|5. McLean County
|60.6
|6. Ohio County
|60.2
|7. Grayson County
|57.3
|8. Hancock County
|55.3
|9. Edmonson County
|53.6
|10. Daviess County
|53.0
|11. Muhlenberg County
|52.9
|12. Owensboro
|52.1
|13. Butler County
|42.4
|14. Whitesville Trinity
|36.6
|15. Cloverport
|23.0
|4TH REGION
|1. Bowling Green
|70.4
|2. Barren County
|66.7
|3. Greenwood
|59.9
|4. Russell County
|58.7
|5. South Warren
|57.5
|6. Warren Central
|57.3
|7. Glasgow
|54.1
|8. Warren East
|53.8
|9. Metcalfe County
|53.5
|10. Monroe County
|52.4
|11. Allen County-Scottsville
|52.2
|12. Franklin-Simpson
|46.4
|13. Clinton County
|46.1
|14. Russellville
|45.6
|15. Logan County
|42.5
|16. Todd Central
|37.7
|17. Cumberland County
|28.9
|5TH REGION
|1. Bardstown
|84.7
|2. Bethlehem
|83.4
|3. Elizabethtown
|81.4
|4. Central Hardin
|66.2
|5. Marion County
|62.9
|6. Hart County
|62.6
|7. Green County
|62.0
|8. Campbellsville
|61.2
|9. North Hardin
|58.3
|10. Nelson County
|57.8
|11. John Hardin
|54.8
|12. Taylor County
|54.2
|13. Thomas Nelson
|47.2
|14. LaRue County
|46.8
|15. Caverna
|38.5
|16. Adair County
|36.3
|17. Washington County
|19.9
|6TH REGION
|1. Bullitt East
|84.9
|2. Mercy
|76.1
|3. Pleasure Ridge Park
|59.2
|4. Bullitt Central
|53.3
|5. North Bullitt
|41.2
|6. Lou. Holy Cross
|39.4
|7. Whitefield Academy
|31.9
|8. Western
|16.2
|9. Beth Haven
|0.1
|7TH REGION
|1. Sacred Heart
|85.1
|2. Manual
|80.8
|3. Christian Academy-Louisville
|80.2
|4. Male
|77.6
|5. Assumption
|66.4
|6. Eastern
|52.5
|7. Ballard
|45.1
|8. Presentation
|43.0
|9. Collegiate
|39.6
|10. Country Day
|29.4
|11. Portland Christian
|27.5
|12. St. Francis
|24.0
|13. Brown
|21.3
|14. Shawnee
|11.0
|15. Seneca
|6.5
|16. Highlands Latin
|0.1
|8TH REGION
|1. Anderson County
|89.0
|2. Walton-Verona
|73.7
|3. Owen County
|73.0
|4. Spencer County
|72.9
|5. South Oldham
|69.0
|6. Shelby County
|62.4
|7. Grant County
|58.7
|7. North Oldham
|58.7
|9. Simon Kenton
|58.5
|10. Oldham County
|57.9
|11. Collins
|48.6
|12. Eminence
|48.1
|13. Trimble County
|46.8
|14. Williamstown
|42.0
|15. Woodford County
|40.1
|16. Carroll County
|40.0
|17. Henry County
|38.9
|18. Gallatin County
|31.6
|9TH REGION
|1. Dixie Heights
|82.3
|2. Ryle
|81.9
|2. Notre Dame
|81.9
|4. Cooper
|81.5
|5. Highlands
|78.3
|6. Cov. Holy Cross
|75.1
|7. Boone County
|67.9
|8. Newport Catholic
|67.2
|9. Conner
|66.4
|10. Ludlow
|57.5
|11. Holmes
|54.0
|12. St. Henry
|51.5
|13. Lloyd
|49.2
|14. Beechwood
|47.4
|15. Bellevue
|31.3
|16. Villa Madonna
|26.5
|17. Dayton
|26.0
|18. Newport
|12.5
|19. Covington Latin
|0.1
|10TH REGION
|1. Clark County
|78.4
|2. Scott
|77.6
|3. Bishop Brossart
|77.5
|4. Paris
|62.6
|5. Campbell County
|62.0
|6. Montgomery County
|61.0
|7. Mason County
|60.7
|8. Bourbon County
|54.5
|9. Harrison County
|47.5
|10. Nicholas County
|44.3
|11. Pendleton County
|41.3
|12. St. Patrick
|32.6
|13. Robertson County
|30.6
|14. Augusta
|25.1
|15. Bracken County
|24.8
|11TH REGION
|1. Franklin County
|80.8
|2. Paul Laurence Dunbar
|74.8
|3. Great Crossing
|68.4
|4. Madison Southern
|66.0
|5. Scott County
|62.3
|6. Lexington Catholic
|60.8
|7. Tates Creek
|60.6
|8. Lafayette
|57.3
|9. Berea
|56.3
|10. Madison Central
|54.0
|11. Frederick Douglass
|46.8
|12. Henry Clay
|46.7
|13. Bryan Station
|44.9
|14. Lexington Christian
|43.2
|15. Frankfort
|39.6
|16. Model
|39.5
|17. Sayre
|34.2
|18. Western Hills
|27.3
|19. Frankfort Christian
|15.2
|20. Trinity Christian
|10.0
|12TH REGION
|1. Wayne County
|80.2
|2. Danville
|80.1
|3. Southwestern
|80.0
|4. Mercer County
|75.5
|5. Pulaski County
|72.1
|6. Rockcastle County
|71.6
|7. Somerset
|62.9
|8. Boyle County
|54.6
|9. Casey County
|52.9
|10. Lincoln County
|51.1
|11. McCreary Central
|50.3
|12. East Jessamine
|48.6
|13. Garrard County
|43.0
|14. Danville Christian
|35.6
|15. West Jessamine
|33.1
|16. Burgin
|8.6
|13TH REGION
|1. North Laurel
|82.7
|2. South Laurel
|70.9
|3. Whitley County
|66.7
|4. Bell County
|64.3
|5. Corbin
|63.5
|6. Knox Central
|60.2
|7. Jackson County
|57.7
|8. Pineville
|55.2
|9. Clay County
|53.3
|10. Harlan County
|47.2
|11. Harlan
|45.8
|12. Williamsburg
|43.6
|13. Middlesboro
|35.2
|14. Red Bird
|33.2
|15. Lynn Camp
|29.9
|16. Barbourville
|23.3
|14TH REGION
|1. Knott Central
|63.7
|2. Owsley County
|61.6
|3. Letcher Central
|59.8
|4. Leslie County
|58.6
|5. Perry Central
|54.3
|6. Hazard
|51.7
|7. Estill County
|50.3
|8. Powell County
|49.9
|9. Wolfe County
|49.6
|10. Buckhorn
|37.1
|11. Breathitt County
|35.8
|12. Jackson City
|23.6
|13. Lee County
|17.9
|14. Cordia
|11.0
|15. June Buchanan
|6.8
|15TH REGION
|1. Shelby Valley
|75.2
|2. Pikeville
|75.0
|3. Floyd Central
|68.2
|4. Belfry
|68.1
|5. Johnson Central
|66.5
|6. Lawrence County
|62.8
|7. Martin County
|58.7
|8. Paintsville
|48.3
|9. Betsy Layne
|45.0
|10. Prestonsburg
|44.7
|11. Jenkins
|39.6
|12. Pike Central
|36.0
|13. East Ridge
|33.9
|14. Phelps
|29.9
|15. Magoffin County
|29.3
|16TH REGION
|1. Boyd County
|85.2
|2. Russell
|74.9
|3. Ashland Blazer
|70.3
|4. Rowan County
|66.0
|5. West Carter
|65.9
|6. Lewis County
|55.5
|7. Morgan County
|54.9
|8. Menifee County
|54.4
|9. East Carter
|52.8
|10. Elliott County
|48.4
|11. Raceland
|46.1
|12. Fleming County
|45.9
|13. Rose Hill Christian
|43.5
|14. Bath County
|40.3
|15. Greenup County
|37.7
|16. Fairview
|28.4
Comments