Vote for Kentucky.com’s Boys’ Basketball Player of the Week (Feb. 1-7, 2021)

Frederick Douglass’ Dashawn Jackson (1) shoots past Bryan Station’s Pierre Petitfrere (1), Terik Mulder (35) and Trenton Grundy (10) during their game at Bryan Station High School on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Frederick Douglass beat Bryan Station 79-63. aslitz@herald-leader.com

Each week, we highlight some of the best high school individual performances in Kentucky for the Kentucky.com Boys’ Basketball Player of the Week. They were selected by digital sports writer Jared Peck (@HLpreps) via stats uploaded to KHSAA.org by noon each Monday.

Voting ends at noon Friday.

Here are this week’s nominees presented in alphabetical order. Vote for your favorite.

(If you arrived at this page via the mobile Twitter app and the poll (above) hasn’t loaded, please copy and past the original link into your preferred mobile browser. Sometimes Twitter does not load the poll correctly. You may also need to change the opening to the web address from AMP to WWW.)

Miss someone? If you’d like to nominate a player’s performance for future weeks, or believe a deserving nominee is missing from this week’s poll, email Jared Peck at jpeck@herald-leader.com. Remember, if your team doesn’t regularly report stats to the KHSAA, we can’t find your favorite player.

Past winners

Each Friday, the top five are announced on Twitter by @HLpreps. The winners are also shown here:

Week 1: Devin Roten, Hart County.

Week 2: Zander Collett, Sayre.

Week 3: J’Marious Lindsey, Bryan Station.

Week 4: Greg Brooks, Cordia.