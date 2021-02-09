High School Basketball
Who’s No. 1 in the latest in boys’ and girls’ high school basketball media rankings (Feb. 8)?
Below are the top teams in the latest (Feb. 8) Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls of the 2020-2021 boys’ and girls’ seasons, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings. In addition, see how Herald-Leader digital sports writer Jared Peck voted.
BOYS’ TOP 10
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP PVS
1. Bowling Green (7) 9-0 106 1
2. Lexington Catholic (3) 9-0 86 2
3. Cov. Catholic - 12-2 80 4
4. North Laurel (1) 12-0 78 3
5. Ballard - 4-0 64 7
6. Male - 2-1 47 5
7. George Rogers Clark - 11-1 35 6
8. Elizabethtown - 7-1 34 9
9. Fern Creek - 3-0 28 10
10. St. Henry - 8-2 13 8
Others receiving votes: Lyon Co. 12. Ashland Blazer 7. John Hardin 5. Frederick Douglass 4. Harlan County 3. Highlands 3.
How @HLpreps voted-boys
|1
|Lexington Catholic
|(9-0)
|2
|Bowling Green
|(9-0)
|3
|North Laurel
|(12-0)
|4
|Covington Catholic
|(12-2)
|5
|Elizabethtown
|(7-1)
|6
|Ballard
|(4-0)
|7
|Fern Creek
|(3-0)
|8
|Lyon County
|(14-0)
|9
|Clark County
|(11-1)
|10
|Male
|(2-1)
GIRLS’ TOP 10
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
1. Anderson Co. (11) 13-0 110 1
2. Elizabethtown - 11-0 83 3
3. Boyd Co. - 7-0 80 4
4. Marshall Co. - 11-1 67 7
5. Sacred Heart - 10-2 59 2
6. Bullitt East - 8-0 48 NR
7. Ryle - 8-2 29 8
8. Notre Dame - 10-2 21 9
(tie) Butler - 1-1 21 6
10. Bethlehem - 12-3 20 5
Others receiving votes: Franklin Co. 18. Cooper 16. Wayne Co. 8. North Laurel 8. Graves Co. 6. Paul Laurence Dunbar 4. Scott 2. Southwestern 2. Bardstown 2. George Rogers Clark 1.
How @HLpreps voted-girls
|1
|Anderson County
|(13-0)
|2
|Elizabethtown
|(11-0)
|3
|Boyd County
|(7-0)
|4
|Marshall County
|(11-1)
|5
|Bullitt East
|(8-0)
|6
|Wayne County
|(8-0)
|7
|Sacred Heart
|(10-2)
|8
|Paul Laurence Dunbar
|(9-0)
|9
|Bethlehem
|(12-3)
|10
|George Rogers Clark
|(9-3)
Media members participating in this week’s poll: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; Kentucky Today, Louisville; WKYX, Paducah.
