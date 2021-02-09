Who’s No. 1 in the latest in boys’ and girls’ high school basketball media rankings (Feb. 8)?

Clark County’s Aden Slone (4) dribbles down court during a game against Montgomery County at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Clark beat Montgomery County 95-79. aslitz@herald-leader.com

Below are the top teams in the latest (Feb. 8) Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls of the 2020-2021 boys’ and girls’ seasons, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings. In addition, see how Herald-Leader digital sports writer Jared Peck voted.

BOYS’ TOP 10

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP PVS

1. Bowling Green (7) 9-0 106 1

2. Lexington Catholic (3) 9-0 86 2

3. Cov. Catholic - 12-2 80 4

4. North Laurel (1) 12-0 78 3

5. Ballard - 4-0 64 7

6. Male - 2-1 47 5

7. George Rogers Clark - 11-1 35 6

8. Elizabethtown - 7-1 34 9

9. Fern Creek - 3-0 28 10

10. St. Henry - 8-2 13 8

Others receiving votes: Lyon Co. 12. Ashland Blazer 7. John Hardin 5. Frederick Douglass 4. Harlan County 3. Highlands 3.

1 Lexington Catholic (9-0) 2 Bowling Green (9-0) 3 North Laurel (12-0) 4 Covington Catholic (12-2) 5 Elizabethtown (7-1) 6 Ballard (4-0) 7 Fern Creek (3-0) 8 Lyon County (14-0) 9 Clark County (11-1) 10 Male (2-1)

GIRLS’ TOP 10

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Anderson Co. (11) 13-0 110 1

2. Elizabethtown - 11-0 83 3

3. Boyd Co. - 7-0 80 4

4. Marshall Co. - 11-1 67 7

5. Sacred Heart - 10-2 59 2

6. Bullitt East - 8-0 48 NR

7. Ryle - 8-2 29 8

8. Notre Dame - 10-2 21 9

(tie) Butler - 1-1 21 6

10. Bethlehem - 12-3 20 5

Others receiving votes: Franklin Co. 18. Cooper 16. Wayne Co. 8. North Laurel 8. Graves Co. 6. Paul Laurence Dunbar 4. Scott 2. Southwestern 2. Bardstown 2. George Rogers Clark 1.

1 Anderson County (13-0) 2 Elizabethtown (11-0) 3 Boyd County (7-0) 4 Marshall County (11-1) 5 Bullitt East (8-0) 6 Wayne County (8-0) 7 Sacred Heart (10-2) 8 Paul Laurence Dunbar (9-0) 9 Bethlehem (12-3) 10 George Rogers Clark (9-3)

Media members participating in this week’s poll: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; Kentucky Today, Louisville; WKYX, Paducah.