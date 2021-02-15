Who’s No. 1 in the latest in boys’ and girls’ high school basketball media rankings (Feb. 15)?

Lexington Catholic cheerleaders overlook a game between St. Henry and Lexington Catholic at Lexington Catholic High School on Jan. 7, 2021. Lexington Catholic has canceled a number of upcoming games as it observes a COVID-19 isolation period. aslitz@herald-leader.com

Below are the top teams in the latest (Feb. 15) Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls of the 2020-2021 boys’ and girls’ seasons, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings. In addition, see how Herald-Leader digital sports writer Jared Peck voted.

BOYS’ TOP 10

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP PVS

1. Lexington Catholic (8) 12-0 103 2

2. North Laurel (2) 14-0 90 4

3. Cov. Catholic - 13-2 78 3

4. Ballard (1) 6-0 77 5

5. Elizabethtown - 9-1 76 8

6. Bowling Green - 11-1 62 1

7. DeSales - 10-4 27 NR

8. St. Henry - 9-2 24 10

9. Male - 4-2 19 6

10. Frederick Douglass - 9-1 13 NR

Others receiving votes: John Hardin 6. George Rogers Clark 6. Lou. Trinity 5. McCracken County 5. Johnson Central 4. Ashland Blazer 3. Beechwood 2. Highlands 2. Owensboro Catholic 2. Lyon Co. 1.

1 Lexington Catholic (12-0) 2 North Laurel (14-0) 3 Covington Catholic (13-2) 4 Elizabethtown (9-1) 5 Ballard (6-0) 6 Bowling Green (11-1) 7 DeSales (10-4) 8 Frederick Douglass (9-1) 9 Male (4-2) 10 St. Henry (9-2)

GIRLS’ TOP 10

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Anderson Co. (11) 15-0 110 1

2. Elizabethtown - 12-0 94 2

3. Boyd Co. - 7-0 80 3

4. Marshall Co. - 13-1 79 4

5. Notre Dame - 11-2 42 T8

6. Ryle - 11-2 35 7

7. Sacred Heart - 12-3 28 5

8. Bardstown - 13-2 27 NR

9. Cooper - 11-2 25 NR

10. Bullitt East - 9-2 15 6

Others receiving votes: Paul Dunbar 13. Franklin Co. 11. Bethlehem 10. Butler 8. North Laurel 8. Wayne Co. 7. George Rogers Clark 6. Graves Co. 6. Russell 1..

1 Anderson County (15-0) 2 Elizabethtown (12-0) 3 Marshall County (13-1) 4 Boyd County (7-0) 5 Wayne County (10-0) 6 Paul Laurence Dunbar (10-0) 7 Bethlehem (12-3) 8 George Rogers Clark (11-3) 9 Sacred Heart (11-3) 10 Bullitt East (9-2)

Media members participating in this week’s poll: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; WKYX, Paducah.