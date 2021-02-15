High School Basketball
Who’s No. 1 in the latest in boys’ and girls’ high school basketball media rankings (Feb. 15)?
Below are the top teams in the latest (Feb. 15) Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls of the 2020-2021 boys’ and girls’ seasons, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings. In addition, see how Herald-Leader digital sports writer Jared Peck voted.
BOYS’ TOP 10
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP PVS
1. Lexington Catholic (8) 12-0 103 2
2. North Laurel (2) 14-0 90 4
3. Cov. Catholic - 13-2 78 3
4. Ballard (1) 6-0 77 5
5. Elizabethtown - 9-1 76 8
6. Bowling Green - 11-1 62 1
7. DeSales - 10-4 27 NR
8. St. Henry - 9-2 24 10
9. Male - 4-2 19 6
10. Frederick Douglass - 9-1 13 NR
Others receiving votes: John Hardin 6. George Rogers Clark 6. Lou. Trinity 5. McCracken County 5. Johnson Central 4. Ashland Blazer 3. Beechwood 2. Highlands 2. Owensboro Catholic 2. Lyon Co. 1.
GIRLS’ TOP 10
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
1. Anderson Co. (11) 15-0 110 1
2. Elizabethtown - 12-0 94 2
3. Boyd Co. - 7-0 80 3
4. Marshall Co. - 13-1 79 4
5. Notre Dame - 11-2 42 T8
6. Ryle - 11-2 35 7
7. Sacred Heart - 12-3 28 5
8. Bardstown - 13-2 27 NR
9. Cooper - 11-2 25 NR
10. Bullitt East - 9-2 15 6
Others receiving votes: Paul Dunbar 13. Franklin Co. 11. Bethlehem 10. Butler 8. North Laurel 8. Wayne Co. 7. George Rogers Clark 6. Graves Co. 6. Russell 1..
Media members participating in this week’s poll: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; WKYX, Paducah.
