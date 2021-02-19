They’re back. All ‘A’ Classic basketball tournaments will be played with new format.

Left to right, St. Henry’s Luke Maher, Alex Daniel, Wyatt Vieth, Jude Bessler and Corey Shea, held the championship trophy after beating Frankfort, 77-70, during the finals of the All “A” Classic in Richmond last year. This year’s boys’ and girls’ small-school state championships have been rescheduled after an initial cancellation.

After its unfortunate and abrupt cancellation this week because of multiple winter storms, the All “A” Classic boys’ and girls’ basketball tournaments have been revived and revised as organizers responded to pleas from their teams to keep the small-school state championships alive.

The All “A” Classic executive committee and its participating teams have formulated a format that will see early-round games played at school sites across the state with the semifinals and finals culminating back in Richmond at Eastern Kentucky’s McBrayer Arena on March 5 and 6. The event, held each midseason for decades now, is considered a state championship for small-school programs.

While playing early rounds at regional sites doesn’t have the same feel as having the whole tournament at EKU, Shelby Valley Coach Lonnie Rowe said his team is excited for the opportunity even if it means they have to travel two-and-a-half hours to play 12-1 Owsley County.

“It’s extremely important to my girls,” said Rowe, the tournament’s 15th Region representative. “They were crushed (when it was canceled). … We plan on doing everything we can to represent our region.”

The All “A” Classic was forced to cancel this week’s event with some teams already in Richmond amid a winter storm and another snowfall forecast on Thursday. Six teams got to use McBrayer to get a game in for their regular season on Tuesday as a consolation measure before heading back home. One of those, games, Pikeville vs. Knott Central, coincidentally will be replayed as part of the new bracket. It is the only originally bracketed matchup to survive.

“We were very blessed in that we got an open date at EKU,” said All “A” communications director Mike Reeves. “I sure hope the weather is better by then!”

The new format better allows teams to fit in the new All “A” games into their already hectic schedules, but also scraps the original brackets to create new matchups and cut down on travel costs.

All first-round games are set to be completed by Feb. 25, with quarterfinals done by March 3. A few games have already been set up, but most dates and times are yet to be determined by participating schools. Host sites were determined by a coin flip.

All ‘A’ Classic

Games listed in bracketed order.

GIRLS’ BRACKET

Round-of-16 games at regional sites by Feb. 25.

▪ Murray (7-4) at Crittenden Co. (9-3), TBA

▪ Hancock Co. (3-7) at Metcalfe Co. (7-4), TBA

▪ Whitefield Academy (10-2) at Presentation (4-5), 5:30 p.m. Saturday

▪ No. 18 Danville (9-3) at No. 6 Bethlehem (13-3), TBA

▪ Newport Central Catholic (6-6) at Walton-Verona (9-6), TBA

▪ Bishop Brossart (9-3) at West Carter (6-4), TBA

▪ Berea (6-3) at Pineville (8-1), TBA

▪ Shelby Valley (8-3) at Owsley Co. (12-1), 4 p.m. Sunday

Quarterfinals at regional sites by March 3

▪ Hancock Co.-Metcalfe Co. winner at Murray-Crittenden Co. winner, TBA

▪ Danville-Bethlehem winner at Whitefield Academy-Presentation winner, TBA

▪ Bishop Brossart-West Carter winner at Newport Central Catholic-Walton-Verona winner, TBA

▪ Shelby Valley-Owsley Co. winner at Berea-Pineville winner, TBA

March 5 at EKU’s McBrayer Arena

Noon and 2:30 p.m.: Semifinals

March 6 at EKU’s McBrayer Arena

9 a.m.: Championship game

BOYS’ BRACKET

Round-of-16 games at regional sites by Feb. 25.

▪ Clinton Co. (14-2) at Owensboro Catholic (11-3), 8 p.m. Tuesday.

▪ Murray (8-5) at Lyon Co. (15-2), TBA

▪ Kentucky Country Day (5-8) at Evangel Christian (4-7), TBA

▪ Somerset (12-4) at Washington Co. (10-4), TBA

▪ Robertson Co. (7-3) at West Carter (6-3), TBA

▪ No. 11. St. Henry (9-2) at Walton-Verona (12-5), TBA

▪ Harlan (8-2) at Lexington Christian (7-53), TBA

▪ Pikeville (7-5) at Knott Co. Central (10-5), TBA

Quarterfinals at regional sites by March 3

▪ Murray-Lyon Co. winner at Clinton County-Owensboro Catholic winner

▪ Somerset-Washington Co. winner at Kentucky Country Day-Evangel Christian winner

▪ St. Henry-Walton-Verona winner at Robertson Co.-West Carter winner

▪ Pikeville-Knott Central winner at Harlan-Lexington Christian winner

March 5 at EKU’s McBrayer Arena

5 and 7:30 p.m.: Semifinals

March 6 at EKU’s McBrayer Arena

11:30 a.m.: Championship game

Girls’ Cantrall Ratings

1. Bethlehem 83.4

2. Danville 80.5

3. Bishop Brossart 76.6

4. Shelby Valley 76.0

5. Walton-Verona 72.6

6. Newport Catholic 66.8

7. West Carter 65.9

8. Owsley County 61.7

9. Berea 57.9

10. Murray 57.9

11. Hancock County 55.3

12. Pineville 55.2

13. Crittenden County 52.4

14. Metcalfe County 51.3

15. Presentation 43.1

16. Whitefield Academy 39.6

Boys’ Cantrall Ratings

1. St. Henry 79.3

2. Owensboro Catholic 70.2

3. Lyon County 69.8

4. Murray 68.8

5. Somerset 67.5

6. Lexington Christian 67.3

7. Pikeville 66.9

8. Robertson County 63.3

9. Walton-Verona 63.0

10. Harlan 61.3

11. Clinton County 61.0

12. Knott County Central 59.8

13. West Carter 56.3

14. Washington County 52.7

15. Kentucky Country Day 43.1

16. Evangel Christian 40.4