Who’s No. 1 in the latest in boys’ and girls’ high school basketball media rankings (March 1)?

Lexington Catholic’s Hudson Sparks (31) and Griffin Cameron (15) celebrate during their game against Paul Laurence Dunbar at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School In Lexington, Ky., Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Lexington Catholic beat Paul Laurence Dunbar 69-67. aslitz@herald-leader.com

Below are the top teams in the latest (March 1) Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls of the 2020-2021 boys’ and girls’ seasons, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings. In addition, see how Herald-Leader digital sports writer Jared Peck voted.

BOYS’ TOP 10

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP PVS

1. Lexington Catholic (10) 17-0 109 1

2. North Laurel (1) 18-0 99 2

3. Elizabethtown - 12-1 73 5

4. St. Henry - 12-2 66 7

4. Ballard - 11-1 66 4

6. Cov. Catholic - 18-3 63 3

7. Frederick Douglass - 11-1 42 9

8. Bowling Green - 12-2 29 6

9. Male - 5-2 19 8

10. DeSales - 12-5 9 10

Others receiving votes: Highlands 8. Knox Central 8. Lou. Trinity 4. Muhlenberg County 2. Lyon Co. 2. John Hardin 2. Graves Co. 2. Dixie Heights 1. Ashland Blazer 1.

1 Lexington Catholic (17-0) 2 North Laurel (18-0) 3 Elizabethtown (12-1) 4 St. Henry (12-2) 5 Covington Catholic (18-3) 6 Frederick Douglass (11-1) 7 Ballard (11-1) 8 Bowling Green (12-2) 9 DeSales (12-5) 10 Male (5-2)

GIRLS’ TOP 10

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Elizabethtown (9) 16-0 104 2

2. Marshall Co. (1) 17-1 92 3

3. Ryle (1) 16-2 85 5

4. Anderson Co. - 19-2 76 1

5. Boyd Co. - 9-1 68 4

6. Bullitt East - 14-2 35 10

7. Bardstown - 17-3 33 9

8. Bethlehem - 18-3 25 NR

(tie) Cooper - 14-3 25 6

10. Sacred Heart - 15-5 18 8

Others receiving votes: Graves Co. 12. Notre Dame 11. Russell 7. Southwestern 5. North Laurel 4. Paul Dunbar 3. Butler 2.

1 Elizabethtown (16-0) 2 Anderson County (19-2) 3 Marshall County (17-1) 4 Bullitt East (14-2) 5 Boyd County (9-1) 6 Bethlehem (17-3) 7 Ryle (13-2) 8 Bardstown (17-3) 9 Sacred Heart (15-5) 10 Cooper (14-3)

Media members participating in this week’s poll: Here are this weeks voters: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; Kentucky Today, Louisville; WKYX, Paducah.