High School Basketball

Who’s No. 1 in the latest in boys’ and girls’ high school basketball media rankings (March 8)?

St. Henry’s Wyatt Vieth (12) dribbled down court past Lexington Catholic’s Ryan Russell (20) during their game at Lexington Catholic High School in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Lexington Catholic beat St. Henry 80-78 in overtime. St. Henry won its second consecutive All “A” Classic on Saturday.
St. Henry’s Wyatt Vieth (12) dribbled down court past Lexington Catholic’s Ryan Russell (20) during their game at Lexington Catholic High School in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Lexington Catholic beat St. Henry 80-78 in overtime. St. Henry won its second consecutive All “A” Classic on Saturday. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Below are the top teams in the latest (March 8) Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls of the 2020-2021 boys’ and girls’ seasons, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings. In addition, see how Herald-Leader digital sports writer Jared Peck voted.

BOYS’ TOP 10

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP PVS

1. Lexington Catholic (3) 19-1 103 1

2. St. Henry (4) 15-2 101 4

3. Cov. Catholic (1) 21-3 84 6

4. Ballard (2) 14-2 70 5

5. Elizabethtown - 14-2 68 3

6. North Laurel (1) 19-2 50 2

7. Frederick Douglass (1) 13-1 48 7

8. DeSales - 16-5 36 10

9. Bowling Green - 16-2 33 8

10. Ashland Blazer - 14-4 30 NR

Others receiving votes: Highlands 11. Henry Co. 9. Male 7. Johnson Central 3. Muhlenberg County 2. Paul Dunbar 2. Beechwood 2. John Hardin 1.

How @HLpreps voted-boys

1Lexington Catholic(19-1)
2St. Henry(16-2)
3Covington Catholic(21-3)
4Frederick Douglass(13-1)
5DeSales(16-5)
6Elizabethtown(14-1)
7Ballard(14-2)
8Bowling Green(16-2)
9Ashland Blazer(14-4)
10Male(5-2)

GIRLS’ TOP 10

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Elizabethtown (6) 20-0 108 1

2. Ryle (6) 19-2 105 3

3. Anderson Co. - 21-2 77 4

3. Boyd Co. - 11-1 77 5

5. Bullitt East - 18-2 73 6

6. Marshall Co. - 18-2 67 2

7. Bethlehem - 20-4 43 8

8. Cooper - 15-3 27 9

9. Southwestern - 14-6 19 NR

10. Lou. Butler - 7-2 13 NR

Others receiving votes: North Laurel 11. Dixie Heights 10. Russell 9. Central 8. Sacred Heart 5. Bardstown 4. Graves Co. 2. Henderson Co. 2.

How @HLpreps voted-girls

1Elizabethtown(20-0)
2Anderson County(21-2)
3Bullitt East(17-2)
4Boyd County(11-1)
5Ryle(19-2)
6Bethlehem(20-4)
7Marshall County(18-2)
8Cooper(15-3)
9Dixie Heights(20-2)
10Bardstown(17-5)

Media members participating in this week’s poll: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; Kentucky Today, Louisville; WKYX, Paducah.

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service