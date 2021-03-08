Who’s No. 1 in the latest in boys’ and girls’ high school basketball media rankings (March 8)?

St. Henry’s Wyatt Vieth (12) dribbled down court past Lexington Catholic’s Ryan Russell (20) during their game at Lexington Catholic High School in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Lexington Catholic beat St. Henry 80-78 in overtime. St. Henry won its second consecutive All “A” Classic on Saturday. aslitz@herald-leader.com

Below are the top teams in the latest (March 8) Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls of the 2020-2021 boys’ and girls’ seasons, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings. In addition, see how Herald-Leader digital sports writer Jared Peck voted.

BOYS’ TOP 10

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP PVS

1. Lexington Catholic (3) 19-1 103 1

2. St. Henry (4) 15-2 101 4

3. Cov. Catholic (1) 21-3 84 6

4. Ballard (2) 14-2 70 5

5. Elizabethtown - 14-2 68 3

6. North Laurel (1) 19-2 50 2

7. Frederick Douglass (1) 13-1 48 7

8. DeSales - 16-5 36 10

9. Bowling Green - 16-2 33 8

10. Ashland Blazer - 14-4 30 NR

Others receiving votes: Highlands 11. Henry Co. 9. Male 7. Johnson Central 3. Muhlenberg County 2. Paul Dunbar 2. Beechwood 2. John Hardin 1.

GIRLS’ TOP 10

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Elizabethtown (6) 20-0 108 1

2. Ryle (6) 19-2 105 3

3. Anderson Co. - 21-2 77 4

3. Boyd Co. - 11-1 77 5

5. Bullitt East - 18-2 73 6

6. Marshall Co. - 18-2 67 2

7. Bethlehem - 20-4 43 8

8. Cooper - 15-3 27 9

9. Southwestern - 14-6 19 NR

10. Lou. Butler - 7-2 13 NR

Others receiving votes: North Laurel 11. Dixie Heights 10. Russell 9. Central 8. Sacred Heart 5. Bardstown 4. Graves Co. 2. Henderson Co. 2.

Media members participating in this week’s poll: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; Kentucky Today, Louisville; WKYX, Paducah.