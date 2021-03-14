High School Basketball
2021 Kentucky girls’ high school basketball scores and brackets from every district
The Road to the 2021 Sweet 16 is underway.
Postseason tournaments in 64 girls’ high school basketball districts are playing out all across Kentucky this week. The champion and runner-up in each event move on to next week, when 128 schools will remain to do battle in 16 eight-team regional tournaments.
Those 16 regional winners will then head to Rupp Arena to decide a state champion April 7-10.
Get live, in-game scoring updates below from our ScoreStream crowd-sourcing app. Scroll down below that to view brackets and scores from all 64 district tournaments.
District tournament brackets
1ST REGION
2nd District at Paducah Tilghman
3rd District at Ballard Memorial
2ND REGION
6th District at Henderson County
7th District at Caldwell County
3RD REGION
9th District at Owensboro Sportscenter
11th District at Hancock County
12th District at Whitesville Trinity
4TH REGION
13th District at Franklin-Simpson
14th District at Bowling Green
15th District at Barren County
16th District at Cumberland County
5TH REGION
19th District at Nelson County
6TH REGION
23rd District at North Bullitt
7TH REGION
8TH REGION
29th District at Oldham County
9TH REGION
34th District at Lloyd Memorial
10TH REGION
38th District at Robertson County
11TH REGION
41st District at Western Hills
42nd District at Bryan Station
44th District at Eastern Kentucky University
12TH REGION
46th District at Mercer County
13TH REGION
14TH REGION
53rd District at Letcher County Central
54th District at Perry County Central
56th District at Estill County
15TH REGION
57th District at Magoffin County
60th District at Pike County Central
16TH REGION
64th District at Boyd County Middle School
Girls’ Sweet Sixteen
When: April 7-10
Where: Rupp Arena
