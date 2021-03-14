2021 Kentucky girls’ high school basketball scores and brackets from every district

The Road to the 2021 Sweet 16 is underway.

Postseason tournaments in 64 girls’ high school basketball districts are playing out all across Kentucky this week. The champion and runner-up in each event move on to next week, when 128 schools will remain to do battle in 16 eight-team regional tournaments.

Those 16 regional winners will then head to Rupp Arena to decide a state champion April 7-10.

Get live, in-game scoring updates below from our ScoreStream crowd-sourcing app. Scroll down below that to view brackets and scores from all 64 district tournaments.

Also, please be sure to follow Herald-Leader high school sports writer Jared Peck on Twitter @HLpreps for updates every night along the tournament trail.

View the most recent district tournament scores.

District tournament brackets

1ST REGION

1st District at Fulton County

2nd District at Paducah Tilghman

3rd District at Ballard Memorial

4th District at Murray State

2ND REGION

5th District at Trigg County

6th District at Henderson County

7th District at Caldwell County

8th District at Hopkinsville

3RD REGION

9th District at Owensboro Sportscenter

10th District at Ohio County

11th District at Hancock County

12th District at Whitesville Trinity

4TH REGION

13th District at Franklin-Simpson

14th District at Bowling Green

15th District at Barren County

16th District at Cumberland County

5TH REGION

17th District at North Hardin

18th District at LaRue County

19th District at Nelson County

20th District at Adair County

6TH REGION

21st District at Valley

22nd District at Butler

23rd District at North Bullitt

24th District at Bullitt East

7TH REGION

25th District at Manual

26th District at Male

27th District at Seneca

28th District at Eastern

8TH REGION

29th District at Oldham County

30th District at Collins

31st District at Henry County

32nd District at Williamstown

9TH REGION

33rd District at Boone County

34th District at Lloyd Memorial

35th District at Holmes

36th District at Dayton

10TH REGION

37th District at Scott

38th District at Robertson County

39th District at Mason County

40th District at Paris

11TH REGION

41st District at Western Hills

42nd District at Bryan Station

43rd District at Lafayette

44th District at Eastern Kentucky University

12TH REGION

45th District at Boyle County

46th District at Mercer County

47th District at Somerset

48th District at Wayne County

13TH REGION

49th District at Clay County

50th District at Williamsburg

51st District at Barbourville

52nd District at Harlan

14TH REGION

53rd District at Letcher County Central

54th District at Perry County Central

55th District at Wolfe County

56th District at Estill County

15TH REGION

57th District at Magoffin County

58th District at Betsy Layne

59th District at Pikeville

60th District at Pike County Central

16TH REGION

61st District at TBA

62nd District at TBA

63rd District at Raceland

64th District at Boyd County Middle School

Girls’ Sweet Sixteen

When: April 7-10

Where: Rupp Arena

View the bracket