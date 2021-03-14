High School Basketball
Lexington Catholic’s Salsman, Dunbar’s Runyon among those honored as region coaches of the year
Lexington Catholic’s Brandon Salsman and Paul Laurence Dunbar’s Nick Runyon have been named 11th Region coaches of the year by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches.
They were among the boys’ and girls’ high school coaches honored in each region in conjunction with the announcement of the KABC’s region players of the year on Friday.
Salsman, in his 19th season as a head coach and 16th with the Knights, has led Lexington Catholic to a 19-1 record and No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press poll going into this postseason. He garnered the 400th win of his career on Feb. 14 against Madison Central.
Runyon, in his sixth season as head coach at Dunbar after five years as an assistant for the girls’ team at his alma mater, has led them to a 14-3 record with 13 wins against no defeats in the 11th. They are the top seed in the upcoming 43rd District tournament.
Both coaches compete in Lexington’s 43rd District.
Here’s the complete list of the KABC honorees for 2021.
Boys’ Coaches of the Year
1st Region: Greg Overstreet, Paducah Tilghman
2nd Region: Ryan Perry, Lyon County
3rd Region: Kyle Eades, Muhlenberg County
4th Region: Todd Messer, Clinton County
5th Region: Jared McCurry, John Hardin
6th Region: Blake Stone, Doss
7th Region: Aaron Hill, Christian Academy
8th Region: Jason Burns, Spencer County
9th Region: Matthew Otte, Conner
10th Region: Brian Kirk, Mason County
11th Region: Brandon Salsman, Lexington Catholic
12th Region: Denny Webb, Boyle County
13th Region: Michael Jones, Harlan County
14th Region: Al Holland, Hazard
15th Region: Tommy McKenzie, Johnson Central
16th Region: Shawn Thacker, Rowan County
Girls’ Coaches of the Year
1st Region: Lyndon Dunning, Graves County
2nd Region: Shannon Hodge, Crittenden County
3rd Region: Chad Moorman, Breckinridge County
4th Region: Piper Lindsey, Barren County
5th Region: Amber Courtney, Bardstown
6th Region: Michael Prichard, Pleasure Ridge Park
7th Region: Maurice Ponder, Male
8th Region: Clay Birdwhistell, Anderson County
9th Region: Justin Holthaus, Cooper
10th Region: Steve Brown, Scott
11th Region: Nick Runyon, Paul Dunbar
12th Region: Mark McKinley, Wayne County
13th Region: Eddie Mahan, North Laurel
14th Region: Travis Smith, Owsley County
15th Region: Justin Triplett, Floyd Central
16th Region: Mandy Layne, Russell; Pete Fraley, Boyd County
Comments