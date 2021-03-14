Lexington Catholic’s Salsman, Dunbar’s Runyon among those honored as region coaches of the year

Lexington Catholic Knights head coach Brandon Salsman talks to his players during a timeout in the second half of the game against the Lincoln County Patriots at Lincoln County High School in Stanford, Ky., Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Salsman has been named 11th Region boys’ coach of the year by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches. swalker@herald-leader.com

Lexington Catholic’s Brandon Salsman and Paul Laurence Dunbar’s Nick Runyon have been named 11th Region coaches of the year by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches.

They were among the boys’ and girls’ high school coaches honored in each region in conjunction with the announcement of the KABC’s region players of the year on Friday.

Salsman, in his 19th season as a head coach and 16th with the Knights, has led Lexington Catholic to a 19-1 record and No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press poll going into this postseason. He garnered the 400th win of his career on Feb. 14 against Madison Central.

Runyon, in his sixth season as head coach at Dunbar after five years as an assistant for the girls’ team at his alma mater, has led them to a 14-3 record with 13 wins against no defeats in the 11th. They are the top seed in the upcoming 43rd District tournament.

Both coaches compete in Lexington’s 43rd District.

Here’s the complete list of the KABC honorees for 2021.

Boys’ Coaches of the Year

1st Region: Greg Overstreet, Paducah Tilghman

2nd Region: Ryan Perry, Lyon County

3rd Region: Kyle Eades, Muhlenberg County

4th Region: Todd Messer, Clinton County

5th Region: Jared McCurry, John Hardin

6th Region: Blake Stone, Doss

7th Region: Aaron Hill, Christian Academy

8th Region: Jason Burns, Spencer County

9th Region: Matthew Otte, Conner

10th Region: Brian Kirk, Mason County

11th Region: Brandon Salsman, Lexington Catholic

12th Region: Denny Webb, Boyle County

13th Region: Michael Jones, Harlan County

14th Region: Al Holland, Hazard

15th Region: Tommy McKenzie, Johnson Central

16th Region: Shawn Thacker, Rowan County

Girls’ Coaches of the Year

1st Region: Lyndon Dunning, Graves County

2nd Region: Shannon Hodge, Crittenden County

3rd Region: Chad Moorman, Breckinridge County

4th Region: Piper Lindsey, Barren County

5th Region: Amber Courtney, Bardstown

6th Region: Michael Prichard, Pleasure Ridge Park

7th Region: Maurice Ponder, Male

8th Region: Clay Birdwhistell, Anderson County

9th Region: Justin Holthaus, Cooper

10th Region: Steve Brown, Scott

11th Region: Nick Runyon, Paul Dunbar

12th Region: Mark McKinley, Wayne County

13th Region: Eddie Mahan, North Laurel

14th Region: Travis Smith, Owsley County

15th Region: Justin Triplett, Floyd Central

16th Region: Mandy Layne, Russell; Pete Fraley, Boyd County