Tates Creek forced out of girls’ 11th Region Tournament by COVID-19 issue

Tates Creek celebrates after defeating Lafayette 64-60 in overtime during the 43rd District Tournament championship at Lafayette High School last week. aslitz@herald-leader.com

After making an improbable run to a district championship and the 11th Region Tournament semifinals, Tates Creek’s girls’ basketball team has been forced to bow out of the postseason due to COVID-19.

In a post from its Twitter account, @TCHSWBB, the team announced: “Due to a Covid exposure, the TCHS Lady Commodores will be unable to compete in tomorrow’s semifinal game of the 11th Region Tournament, ending a great post-season run by a determined team of talented young ladies. #anchordown.”

The Commodores (8-11) had been scheduled to play 41st District champion Franklin County on Wednesday at 8:15 p.m. in the 11th Region semifinals.

Tates Creek entered the postseason with a 4-11 regular-season record, but after committing to playing tenacious and unrelenting defense, they won four straight games. Tates Creek captured the 43rd District title with an overtime victory over Lafayette after having to play their way into the district semifinals as a No. 4 seed. It was Tates Creek’s first district title since 2005.

On Monday, Tates Creek defeated Frederick Douglass 70-62 in the first round of the 11th Region Tournament to advance to the semis.

Tates Creek’s opponent, Franklin County, will automatically advance to the 11th Region finals on Saturday.

In a post from Tates Creek’s athletic department account, @TCDORES1, the school said “It’s been a tough day for all of us, especially Coach (Matt) Yates and the girls. We are so proud of their accomplishments, their grit and determination. They have made us all proud.”

The Commodores become the third girls’ team to withdraw from a region tournament due to a COVID-19 issue. Hopkins County Central and Livingston Central both had to bow out of the girls’ 2nd Region Tournament this week.