The 2021 Lexington Herald-Leader All-State Girls’ Basketball Team is here

Franklin County’s Brooklynn Miles, center, celebrated with teammates during a 2020 win. Miles leads the 2021 Herald-Leader Girls’ Basketball All-State Team as its Player of the Year.
Franklin County’s Brooklynn Miles, center, celebrated with teammates during a 2020 win. Miles leads the 2021 Herald-Leader Girls’ Basketball All-State Team as its Player of the Year. Matt Goins

The Herald-Leader is proud to announce its 2021 All-State Girls’ Basketball Teams as voted on by high school coaches across the commonwealth.

Franklin County’s Brooklynn Miles, who earlier in the week was named Kentucky’s Miss Basketball by another organization, was affirmed as the Herald-Leader’s Player of the Year among 50 All-State honorees.

Miles, a Tennessee commit, received 25 Player of the Year nods to top a balanced field of first-team players who each garnered first-place votes themselves. Bethlehem’s Ella Thompson, who recently announced her commitment to Tennessee Martin, came in second in the balloting and earned 15 first-place votes.

Joining Miles and Thompson on the first team are a number of fellow Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches region players of the year, including Butler’s Tiarra East, a Temple commit, Wayne County’s Macey Blevins, who is going to Western Kentucky, and Marshall County’s Cayson Carter, who helped lead her team to the Girls’ Sweet 16 finals and recently committed to Murray State.

Juniors Amiya Jenkins of Anderson County and Gracie Merkle of Bullitt East also made the first-team list, as did Rowan County sophomore Haven Ford.

A couple of eighth-graders also attracted recognition this year with Shelby County’s Zakiyah Johnson getting second-team honors and Elizabethtown’s Leah Macy appearing on the third team.

The Herald-Leader All-State Teams are based on coaches selections in a statewide survey conducted by the Lexington Herald-Leader/Kentucky.com. Players are listed in order of point totals based on coaches’ votes. There are three teams of 10 players, plus 20 honorable mentions.

First team

Player, TeamHt.ClassPpgNotesAll-State Points

POY votes

Brooklynn Miles, Franklin County5-6Sr.16.4Miss Basketball, Tennessee commit, four 11th Region titles45225
Ella Thompson, Bethlehem5-10Sr.17.9Tennessee Martin commit, back-to-back All “A” Classic champs, KABC 5th Region player of the year37115
Macey Blevins, Wayne County5-10Sr.18.3Western Kentucky commit, KABC 12th Region player of the year, program’s all-time scoring leader3596
Tiarra East, Butler5-10Sr.16.5Temple commit, KABC 6th Region player of the year3438
Brie Crittendon, Ryle5-10Sr.14.2Eastern Kentucky commit, 2019 Sweet 16 champ, KABC 9th Region player of the year3407
Harley Paynter, Boyd County5-7Sr.16.5Tennessee Tech commit, KABC 16th Region player of the year3346
Amiya Jenkins, Anderson County5-11Jr.17.2Leading scorer, Integral part of back-to-back 8th Region champions2844
Cayson Conner, Marshall County5-7Sr.14.0Murray State commit, KABC 1st Region player of the year1962
Gracie Merkle, Bullitt East6-6Jr.18.3State leader in field goal percentage at 73.5%1883
Haven Ford, Rowan County5-5So.23.5Averages a double-double with 10.6 rebounds per game1622

Second team

Player, TeamHt.ClassPpg
Triniti Ralston, Sacred Heart5-5So.13.2
Jaileyah Cotton, Bardstown5-6Jr.21.4
Mya Meredith, Scott6-0Sr.20.4
Marie Keifer, Bishop Brossart6-0Sr.19.6
Josie Gilvin, Sacred Heart5-10Jr.9.8
Trinity Rowe, Pikeville5-5Fr.15.1
Kensley Feltner, Lawrence County5-10So.28.3
Lexy Lynch, Owsley County5-8Sr.19.5
Cassidy Rowe, Shelby Valley5-6Jr.12.9
Zakiyah Johnson, Shelby County5-118th21.8

Third team

Player, TeamHt.ClassPpg
Allie Stone, West Carter5-6Jr.21.0
Katie Moore, Floyd Central5-8Sr.18.1
Shaelyn Steele, Russell5-5Fr.13.7
Alexa Smiddy, Southwestern5-6Sr.15.0
Aubrey Hill, Russell6-0Sr.15.1
Amelia Hodges, Bethlehem5-5Sr.15.1
Sadie Wurth, Henderson County5-4Sr.13.9
Halle Langhi, Marshall County6-2Jr.12.8
Leah Macy, Elizabethtown6-08th18.9
Jaya McClure, Christian Academy-Louisville5-6Jr.17.0

Honorable mention

Kelsie Woodard, Menifee County; Courtney Hoskins, Leslie County; LynKaylah James, Bowling Green; Elise Ellison-Coons, Paul Laurence Dunbar; Lucy Patterson, Warren East; Hailee Valentine, North Laurel; Bailey Rucker, Boyd County; Madison Calvin, Ballard Memorial; Whitney Caldwell, Pineville; BreAnna Tincher, Jackson City; Sydney Lockard, Dixie Heights; Kaylee Banks, Letcher Central; Sammi Sites, Johnson Central; Kyera Thornsbury, Belfry; Brianna Byars, Clark County; Hayley Caudill, Perry County Central; Kaeli Ross, Russell; Kiera Mullins, Knott Central; Alyssa Elswick, Shelby Valley; Rachel Presley, South Laurel.

Methodology: Our annual All-State survey was emailed to all 272 KHSAA girls’ basketball coaches in Kentucky using their email registered with the KHSAA. Multiple attempts were made to encourage every school to participate. Coaches were asked to select their top 10 players and points were assigned based on a player’s position on the ballot (10 points for Player of the Year, nine points for No. 2, eight points for No. 3, etc.), and tabulated across all ballots received. The top 50 players receiving votes made our All-State list. This year, 99 coaches participated.

