Meet the 2021 Kentucky All-Stars set to face Indiana high school basketball’s best

Frederick Douglass’ Dashawn Jackson (1) dribbles down court past Henry Clay’s Aziel Blackwell (2) and Konlin Brown (00) during their game at Henry Clayon March 9. Jackson has been named to the Kentucky All Star roster for its annual series against Indiana. aslitz@herald-leader.com

The Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches and its Kentucky All-Star selection committees have announced the 2021 Kentucky All-Stars that will face the Indiana All-Stars in the return of the nation’s longest running All-Star Game series.

The boys’ games will feature Kentucky’s Mr. Basketball, Lexington Catholic’s Ben Johnson, as well as Highlands’ Sweet 16 MVP, Sam Vinson, and Frederick Douglass’ Dashawn Jackson. The girls’ roster includes Franklin County’s Miss Basketball winner, Brooklynn Miles, as well and the Bethlehem duo of Ella Thompson and Amelia Hodges, who led the Banshees to back-to-back All “A” Classic titles.

The series, which features a pair of games in each state, will return June 11-12 after being canceled last year by the pandemic. Indiana has dominated the boys’ series over the years with a 99-44 edge that included a sweep last time out. The girls’ sides split their last series but Indiana leads 50-38.

Games will be played on June 11 at the Owensboro Sportscenter and on June 12 at Southport High School in Indianapolis.

Tickets will be available in May at Owensborosportscenter.com.

2021 Kentucky Boys’ All-Stars

Ben Johnson, Lexington Catholic, Mr. Basketball; Sam Vinson, Highlands; Jacobi Huddleston, Bowling Green; Jaquias Franklin, Elizabethtown; Sekou Kalle, DeSales; Dashawn Jackson, Frederick Douglass; Mason Moore, Rowan County; Cameron Pope, Male; Devin Perry, DeSales; Darius Washington, Fern Creek; Ayden Mudd, St. Xavier; Noah Dumas, McCracken County.

2021 Kentucky Girls’ All-Stars

Brooklyn Miles, Franklin County, Miss Basketball; Tiarra East, Butler; Macey Blevins, Wayne County; Alexa Smiddy, Southwestern; Ella Thompson, Bethlehem; Marie Kiefer, Bishop Brossart; Dynastee White, Butler; Aubrey Hill, Russell; Amelia Hodges, Bethlehem; Harley Paynter, Boyd County; Lara Akers, Danville; Taylor Price, Central; Amber Dunn, Apollo.