Kentucky high school football coach retires after suffering mild stroke

Paducah Tilghman football coach Steve Duncan stepped down as the program’s head coach on Friday.
Jeff Bidwell, a reporter with WPSD-TV in Paducah, reported that Duncan suffered a mild stroke on Monday and announced at the end of the week that he would step away from the program to improve his health.
“I had a stroke on Monday, and a follow up visit with a neurologist,” Duncan told WPSD. “I have some issues from the stroke and I am not at my best. I need to, according to him, take care of some stress. I am going to have to retire medically.”
Duncan went 5-7 last season, his only year leading the Blue Tornado. He was the head coach at Murray High School from 2008-13 and led the Tigers to two Class 2A state semifinal appearances.
Adam Wells of WPSD-TV reported Monday that Jonathan Smith, a longtime assistant with the program, will serve as interim head coach through the end of the 2018 season. Smith is the program’s fourth head coach in as many seasons.
Paducah Tilghman has won three state championships, its last coming in 2009.
