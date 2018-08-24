Reigning football champ visits Lexington, proves it can win it all again

Kentucky’s reigning Class 5A champion sure looks ready to defend its throne.
Covington Catholic clobbered Henry Clay, 41-0, in the opening game of the Traditional Bank Bluegrass Bowl at Lexington Catholic on Friday night. The Colonels put a running clock into effect with 28 seconds left in the first half on a touchdown connection between quarterback Caleb Jacob and star tight end Michael Mayer.
CovCath’s defense, which put running clocks into effect in every game against a Kentucky opponent during last season’s 15-0 campaign, smothered a Blue Devils offense that put up 50 points last week against Tates Creek. Henry Clay finished with just three first downs and 71 total yards of offense, including a net rushing total of negative 8.
Casey McGinness rushed for 137 yards and one TD to lead CovCath. Jacob, a sophomore making his first career start, was 11 of 14 for 154 yards and three TDs. Mayer, a junior who’s committed to Notre Dame, caught six of those passes and finished with 78 yards and two TDs. That trio spent most of the second half on the sidelines.
“I was pleased with how our guys came out tonight,” said CovCath Coach Eddie Eviston, whose team built a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. “We’re gonna travel multiple times this year and this is our first travel game. I was pleased with how our guys handled themselves with the travel and they came out here and handled their business, and played pretty disciplined football.”
Covington Catholic defeated Madison Southern in last year’s Class 5A title game, the first played in Lexington.
