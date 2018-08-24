Friday Night Lights: Live Kentucky high school football updates, broadcasts

The second weekend of the 2018 high school football season is here!
Below are some helpful links to scores, broadcasts and additional high school football information to get you through Friday and Saturday nights.
You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games.
SCOREBOARD
Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.
Click here for the latest high school football line scores reported to the Herald-Leader.
LIVE BROADCASTS
(All times local to game site)
FRIDAY
Traditional Bank Bluegrass Bowl: Covington Catholic vs. Henry Clay at Lexington Catholic, 6 p.m. (PrepSpin, video)
Traditional Bank Bluegrass Bowl: Covington Catholic vs. Henry Clay at Lexington Catholic, 6 p.m. (WLXG-AM 1300, radio)
Warren Central (Ind.) at Trinity, 6 p.m. (ESPNU, video)
Warren Central (Ind.) at Trinity, 6 p.m. (WGTK-AM 970, radio)
Allen County-Scottsville at Barren County, 7 p.m. (Sporting Times Broadcast Network, video)
Bracken County at Ludlow, 7 p.m. (Bracken County Sports Network, radio)
Christian County at Rossview Clarksville (Tenn.), 7 p.m. (WHOP-FM 98.7, radio)
Hazard at Harlan County, 7 p.m. (WTUK-FM 105.1, radio)
Hopkinsville at Mayfield, 7 p.m. (WHOP-AM 1230, radio)
Marshall County at Madisonville, 7 p.m. (WCBL-AM 1290, radio)
Bath County at Rowan County, 7:30 p.m. (WMOR-FM 106.1, radio)
Capital (W.Va.) at Johnson Central, 7:30 p.m. (WSIP-FM 98.9, radio)
Harlan at Paintsville, 7:30 p.m. (WFSR-AM 970, radio)
Lloyd Memorial at Beechwood, 7:30 p.m. (Beechwood Mixlr, radio)
Madison Southern at Garrard County, 7:30 p.m. (WRNZ-FM 105.1, radio)
Mason County at Fleming County, 7:30 p.m. (WFTM-FM, radio)
McCreary Central at South Laurel, 7:30 p.m. (WHAY-FM 98.3, radio)
Montgomery County at East Jessamine, 7:30 p.m. (WNJK-FM 105.9, radio)
Pendleton County at Nicholas County, 7:30 p.m. (PCRO, radio)
Pleasure Ridge Park at Bowling Green, 7:30 p.m. (Bowling Green Daily News, video)
Pleasure Ridge Park at Bowling Green, 7:30 p.m. (Sporting Times Broadcast Network, video)
Rockcastle County at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m. (WVRK-AM 1460, radio)
Wayne County at Pulaski County, 7:30 p.m. (WKYM-FM 101.7, radio)
Williamsburg at Somerset, 7:30 p.m. (WYKY-FM 106.1, radio)
Traditional Bank Bluegrass Bowl: Ryle at Lexington Catholic, 8:45 p.m. (PrepSpin, video)
Traditional Bank Bluegrass Bowl: Ryle at Lexington Catholic, 8:45 p.m. (WLXG-AM 1300, radio)
SATURDAY
Mercer County vs. Waggener at Boyle County, 5 p.m. (WHBN-AM 1420, radio)
South Warren at Warren Central, 5 p.m. (Bowling Green Daily News, video)
South Warren at Warren Central, 5 p.m. (Sporting Times Broadcast Network, video)
Danville at Corbin, 8 p.m. (WHIR-AM 1230, radio)
Franklin County at Boyle County, 8 p.m. (WRNZ-FM 105.1, radio)
Greenwood at Warren East, 8 p.m. (Bowling Green Daily News, video)
Greenwood at Warren East, 8 p.m. (Sporting Times Broadcast Network, video)
Lexington Christian Academy at Pikeville, 9 p.m. (WJMM-FM 99.1, radio)
WHERE WE’LL BE
Josh Moore (@HLpreps) will be reporting live from the Traditonal Bank Bluegrass Bowl, featuring a doubleheader of Covington Catholic-Henry Clay (6 p.m.) and Lexington Catholic-Ryle (8:45 p.m.). Kentucky.com also will have photos from the Frederick Douglass-Tates Creek contest (7:30 p.m.)
ROUNDUP
Josh Sullivan (@sullyjosh) will bring you a roundup of highlights from other games this evening. Please report your scores and details using our hotline — 859-231-3225 —or email them to hlsports@herald-leader.com. We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!
PIGSKIN STORIES
In case you missed any of our stories previewing the 2018 season, Josh Moore has you covered, with all the links in one convenient spot. Click here to get them.
Click here for Josh Moore’s ranking of the 10 best high school football games in Kentucky this week.
Click here for results from Football Player of the Week polling for week one of the season.
TWITTER STREAM
