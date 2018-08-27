Scott County’s Austin Barnett, shown here running against Frederick Douglass last season, rushed for 216 yards and six TDs on 29 carries in the Cardinals’ 59-28 win over Lafayette last Friday.
Scott County’s Austin Barnett, shown here running against Frederick Douglass last season, rushed for 216 yards and six TDs on 29 carries in the Cardinals’ 59-28 win over Lafayette last Friday. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Scott County’s Austin Barnett, shown here running against Frederick Douglass last season, rushed for 216 yards and six TDs on 29 carries in the Cardinals’ 59-28 win over Lafayette last Friday. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

High School Football

Vote for the Kentucky.com Football Player of the Week (Aug. 24-25, 2018)

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

August 27, 2018 10:57 AM

Voting ends at 12 p.m. Thursday.

Most nominees were selected by Josh Moore via stats uploaded to KHSAA.org. If you’d like to nominate a player’s performance for future weeks, or believe a deserving nominee is missing from this week’s poll, please contact Josh Moore via email (jmoore@herald-leader.com) or Twitter (@HLpreps).

(If you arrived at this page via the mobile Twitter app and the poll hasn’t loaded, please copy and past the original link into your preferred mobile browser. Sometimes Twitter does not load the poll correctly. You may also need to change the opening to the web address from AMP to WWW.)

  Comments  