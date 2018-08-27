Here are the first high school football media rankings of the 2018 season

The top teams in the six Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
CLASS A
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1. Beechwood
|10
|1-0
|115
|—
|2. Pikeville
|1
|2-0
|107
—
|3. Paintsville
|2
|2-0
|106
—
|4. Raceland
—
|1-1
|74
—
|5. Hazard
—
|1-0
|70
—
|6. Ludlow
—
|2-0
|47
—
|7. Campbellsville
—
|1-1
|40
—
|8. Bishop Brossart
—
|2-0
|31
—
|9. Nicholas County
—
|2-0
|26
—
|10. Pineville
—
|2-0
|17
—
Others receiving votes: Russellville 16, Crittenden County 13, Williamsburg 10, Paris 9, Frankfort 8, Lynn Camp 7, Louisville Holy Cross 7, Kentucky Country Day 7, Fulton County 4, Phelps 1
CLASS 2A
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1. Mayfield
|6
|2-0
|109
|—
|2. Christian Academy of Louisville
|1
|2-0
|98
—
|3. DeSales
|4
|2-0
|94
—
|4. Glasgow
—
|2-0
|81
—
|5. Danville
—
|1-1
|65
—
|6. Somerset
|1
|2-0
|55
—
|7. Walton-Verona
—
|2-0
|48
—
|8. Newport Central Catholic
—
|1-1
|32
—
|t9. Washington County
—
|2-0
|21
—
|t9. Lexington Christian Academy
—
|1-1
|21
—
Others receiving votes: Shelby Valley 19, McLean County 8, Ballard Memorial 5, Owensboro Catholic 2, Todd County Central 1, Newport 1
CLASS 3A
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1. Boyle County
|8
|2-0
|111
|—
|2. Central
—
|2-0
|99
—
|3. Corbin
|1
|2-0
|97
—
|4. Lexington Catholic
|1
|2-0
|77
—
|5. Paducah Tilghman
|1
|2-0
|71
—
|6. Belfry
|1
|0-1
|51
—
|7. Caldwell County
—
|1-1
|31
—
|8. Bell County
—
|2-0
|27
—
|9. Casey County
—
|2-0
|23
—
|10. Elizabethtown
—
|0-1
|21
—
Others receiving votes: Floyd Central 16, Powell County 10, Western Hills 8, Thomas Nelson 7, Edmonson County 4, Bardstown 3, Waggener 3, Trigg County 1
CLASS 4A
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1. Franklin-Simpson
|9
|2-0
|116
|—
|2. Ashland Blazer
—
|2-0
|93
—
|3. Johnson Central
|2
|0-1
|86
—
|4. Logan County
—
|2-0
|77
—
|5. Moore
—
|2-0
|40
—
|6. Wayne County
—
|1-1
|37
—
|7. Taylor County
|1
|2-0
|34
—
|8. Allen County-Scottsville
—
|2-0
|30
—
|t9. Knox Central
—
|1-1
|24
—
|t9. Bourbon County
—
|2-0
|24
—
Others receiving votes: Greenup County 23, Shelby County 19, East Carter 12, Hopkinsville 12, Rockcastle County 10, Spencer County 6, John Hardin 5, Collins 5, Madisonville 4, Hopkins County Central 2, Mason County 1
CLASS 5A
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1. Covington Catholic
|10
|2-0
|110
|—
|t2. Bowling Green
|1
|2-0
|96
—
|t2. South Warren
—
|2-0
|96
—
|4. Highlands
—
|2-0
|73
—
|5. Southwestern
—
|2-0
|52
—
|6. Owensboro
—
|2-0
|47
—
|7. Oldham County
—
|2-0
|46
—
|8. Christian County
—
|1-1
|36
—
|9. Apollo
—
|2-0
|20
—
|10. South Oldham
—
|1-1
|19
—
Others receiving votes: South Laurel 17, Perry County Central (1) 16, Anderson County 11, Bullitt Central 8, Pulaski County 5, Madison Southern 3, Grayson County 3, Graves County 2
CLASS 6A
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1. Male
|3
|2-0
|104
|—
|2. Scott County
|1
|2-0
|103
—
|3. Trinity
|7
|0-2
|95
—
|4. St. Xavier
—
|0-1
|75
—
|5. Frederick Douglass
|1
|2-0
|74
—
|6. Simon Kenton
—
|2-0
|51
—
|7. Madison Central
—
|2-0
|41
—
|8. Butler
—
|1-1
|35
—
|9. Manual
—
|1-1
|24
—
|10. Jeffersontown
—
|2-0
|16
—
Others receiving votes: Conner 14, Central Hardin 11, Henderson County 4, North Hardin 4, Pleasure Ridge Park 4, Lafayette 3, Ballard 2
Media organizations who voted this week (14): The Daily Independent, Ashland; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; KPG Football; Times, Glasgow; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WKYX, Paducah; WPSD, Paducah.
