Boyle County’s Ezarious Roller (48) and Hayden Bottoms (14) celebrated after an interception against Ballard.
Boyle County’s Ezarious Roller (48) and Hayden Bottoms (14) celebrated after an interception against Ballard. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Boyle County’s Ezarious Roller (48) and Hayden Bottoms (14) celebrated after an interception against Ballard. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

High School Football

Here are the first high school football media rankings of the 2018 season

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

August 27, 2018 04:27 PM

The top teams in the six Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

CLASS A

SchoolFPVRecordPointsPrevious
1. Beechwood101-0115
2. Pikeville12-0107

3. Paintsville22-0106

4. Raceland

1-174

5. Hazard

1-070

6. Ludlow

2-047

7. Campbellsville

1-140

8. Bishop Brossart

2-031

9. Nicholas County

2-026

10. Pineville

2-017

Others receiving votes: Russellville 16, Crittenden County 13, Williamsburg 10, Paris 9, Frankfort 8, Lynn Camp 7, Louisville Holy Cross 7, Kentucky Country Day 7, Fulton County 4, Phelps 1

CLASS 2A

SchoolFPVRecordPointsPrevious
1. Mayfield62-0109
2. Christian Academy of Louisville12-098

3. DeSales42-094

4. Glasgow

2-081

5. Danville

1-165

6. Somerset12-055

7. Walton-Verona

2-048

8. Newport Central Catholic

1-132

t9. Washington County

2-021

t9. Lexington Christian Academy

1-121

Others receiving votes: Shelby Valley 19, McLean County 8, Ballard Memorial 5, Owensboro Catholic 2, Todd County Central 1, Newport 1

CLASS 3A

SchoolFPVRecordPointsPrevious
1. Boyle County82-0111
2. Central

2-099

3. Corbin12-097

4. Lexington Catholic12-077

5. Paducah Tilghman12-071

6. Belfry10-151

7. Caldwell County

1-131

8. Bell County

2-027

9. Casey County

2-023

10. Elizabethtown

0-121

Others receiving votes: Floyd Central 16, Powell County 10, Western Hills 8, Thomas Nelson 7, Edmonson County 4, Bardstown 3, Waggener 3, Trigg County 1

CLASS 4A

SchoolFPVRecordPointsPrevious
1. Franklin-Simpson92-0116
2. Ashland Blazer

2-093

3. Johnson Central20-186

4. Logan County

2-077

5. Moore

2-040

6. Wayne County

1-137

7. Taylor County12-034

8. Allen County-Scottsville

2-030

t9. Knox Central

1-124

t9. Bourbon County

2-024

Others receiving votes: Greenup County 23, Shelby County 19, East Carter 12, Hopkinsville 12, Rockcastle County 10, Spencer County 6, John Hardin 5, Collins 5, Madisonville 4, Hopkins County Central 2, Mason County 1

CLASS 5A

SchoolFPVRecordPointsPrevious
1. Covington Catholic102-0110
t2. Bowling Green12-096

t2. South Warren

2-096

4. Highlands

2-073

5. Southwestern

2-052

6. Owensboro

2-047

7. Oldham County

2-046

8. Christian County

1-136

9. Apollo

2-020

10. South Oldham

1-119

Others receiving votes: South Laurel 17, Perry County Central (1) 16, Anderson County 11, Bullitt Central 8, Pulaski County 5, Madison Southern 3, Grayson County 3, Graves County 2

CLASS 6A

SchoolFPVRecordPointsPrevious
1. Male32-0104
2. Scott County12-0103

3. Trinity70-295

4. St. Xavier

0-175

5. Frederick Douglass12-074

6. Simon Kenton

2-051

7. Madison Central

2-041

8. Butler

1-135

9. Manual

1-124

10. Jeffersontown

2-016

Others receiving votes: Conner 14, Central Hardin 11, Henderson County 4, North Hardin 4, Pleasure Ridge Park 4, Lafayette 3, Ballard 2

Media organizations who voted this week (14): The Daily Independent, Ashland; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; KPG Football; Times, Glasgow; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WKYX, Paducah; WPSD, Paducah.

  Comments  