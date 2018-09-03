Photo slideshow: Frederick Douglass rolls over Paintsville

Frederick Douglass beats Paintsville 57-7 in the Mingua Beef Jerky Bowl at Frederick Douglass High School on Friday
By
Up Next
Frederick Douglass beats Paintsville 57-7 in the Mingua Beef Jerky Bowl at Frederick Douglass High School on Friday
By

High School Football

Check out Dave Cantrall’s first Kentucky football rankings of the 2018 season

Special to the Herald-Leader

September 03, 2018 09:17 AM

Top 25 teams in Kentucky

School

Rating

1. Covington Catholic (3-0)

89.6

2. Bowling Green (3-0)

87.9

3. Frederick Douglass (3-0)

87.6

3. Male (3-0)

87.6

5. Scott County (3-0)

86.4

6. Louisville Christian (3-0)

86.2

7. Boyle County (3-0)

85.2

8. Butler (2-1)

84.3

9. Mayfield (3-0)

84.1

9. St. Xavier (0-2)

84.1

11. Central (3-0)

84.0

12. Lexington Catholic (3-0)

83.4

13. DeSales (3-0)

82.7

14. Beechwood (2-0)

82.3

14. Corbin (3-0)

82.3

16. Highlands (2-1)

80.7

17. South Warren (3-0)

80.6

18. Southwestern (3-0)

80.4

19. Simon Kenton (3-0)

80.0

20. South Oldham (1-1)

78.8

21. Henry Clay (1-2)

78.0

22. Central Hardin (1-2)

75.9

23. Campbell County (2-1)

75.5

24. Ashland Blazer (3-0)

74.9

24. Ballard (1-2)

74.9

Note: Teams are not included in ratings until at least two games have been played against other Kentucky schools.

Class A rankings

1. Beechwood

82.3

2. Pikeville

71.5

3. Paintsville

63.5

4. Raceland

63.4

5. Hazard

61.6

6. Lou. Holy Cross

56.3

7. Campbellsville

50.1

8. Country Day

48.2

9. Paris

45.8

10. Ludlow

43.2

11. Williamsburg

42.3

12. Frankfort

41.7

13. Russellville

37.5

14. Eminence

37.3

15. Lynn Camp

35.5

16. Nicholas County

33.8

17. Phelps

28.8

18. Pineville

28.1

19. Bracken County

25.4

20. Bethlehem

25.3

21. Bellevue

21.9

22. Bishop Brossart

21.5

23. Harlan

20.9

24. Fairview

9.7

25. Fort Knox

5.9

26. Berea

0.1

26. Caverna

0.1

26. Dayton

0.1

26. Jenkins

0.1

Class 2A rankings

1. Louisville Christian

86.2

2. Mayfield

84.1

3. DeSales

82.7

4. Danville

73.7

5. Glasgow

70.9

6. Lexington Christian

67.5

7. Somerset

66.3

8. Owensboro Catholic

64.7

9. Newport Catholic

64.2

10. Walton-Verona

62.0

11. Lloyd

58.0

12. Murray

47.8

13. McLean County

41.5

14. Hancock County

39.0

15. Washington County

38.8

16. Clinton County

36.9

17. Monroe County

35.2

18. Shelby Valley

35.1

19. Prestonsburg

31.0

20. Green County

29.4

21. Todd Central

22.8

22. Leslie County

22.6

23. Carroll County

20.6

24. Middlesboro

20.3

25. Cov. Holy Cross

17.3

26. Metcalfe County

17.1

27. Butler County

13.7

28. Webster County

4.1

29. East Ridge

0.7

30. Owen County

0.4

31. Betsy Layne

0.1

31. Shawnee

0.1

Class 3A rankings

1. Boyle County

85.2

2. Central

84.0

3. Lexington Catholic

83.4

4. Corbin

82.3

5. Paducah Tilghman

73.9

6. Caldwell County

67.4

7. Elizabethtown

66.7

8. Waggener

64.5

9. Casey County

56.5

10. Bell County

56.0

11. Western Hills

53.6

12. LaRue County

53.0

13. Garrard County

47.0

14. Union County

46.6

15. Lawrence County

44.5

16. Bardstown

43.7

17. Floyd Central

41.1

18. Bath County

36.4

19. Thomas Nelson

32.2

20. West Carter

32.1

21. Powell County

31.1

22. Pike Central

30.6

23. Fort Campbell

29.1

24. Fleming County

28.5

24. Trigg County

28.5

26. Henry County

27.4

27. Edmonson County

27.2

28. Hart County

24.6

29. Breathitt County

23.8

30. Adair County

21.1

31. Estill County

19.8

32. Pendleton County

17.0

33. Knott Central

14.2

34. Magoffin County

10.9

35. Morgan County

10.7

36. Jackson County

9.5

37. Sheldon Clark

6.8

38. McCreary Central

6.1

39. Lewis County

3.4

Class 4A rankings

1. Ashland Blazer

74.9

2. Franklin-Simpson

74.6

3. Wayne County

68.4

4. Hopkinsville

64.5

5. Madisonville

61.4

6. Moore

61.0

7. Collins

59.7

8. Greenup County

59.1

9. Scott

58.0

10. Allen County

57.6

11. Warren East

57.1

12. Logan County

54.7

13. Shelby County

53.7

14. Franklin County

53.4

15. Rockcastle County

52.9

16. John Hardin

51.2

17. Taylor County

50.1

18. Mercer County

46.8

19. East Jessamine

42.7

20. Bourbon County

41.3

21. Western

40.2

22. Harrison County

39.5

23. West Jessamine

38.7

24. Russell County

37.0

25. Warren Central

36.5

26. Spencer County

36.1

27. Valley

35.3

28. Rowan County

34.0

29. Clay County

33.7

30. North Oldham

32.8

31. Mason County

26.6

32. East Carter

25.6

33. Holmes

25.0

34. Calloway County

20.8

35. Hopkins Central

19.7

36. Marion County

12.5

37. Breckinridge County

3.2

Class 5A rankings

1. Covington Catholic

89.6

2. Bowling Green

87.9

3. Highlands

80.7

4. South Warren

80.6

5. Southwestern

80.4

6. South Oldham

78.8

7. Anderson County

74.5

8. Owensboro

70.3

9. Christian County

67.2

10. Madison Southern

63.0

11. Graves County

62.9

12. Fern Creek

60.8

13. Pulaski County

57.8

14. Dixie Heights

56.3

15. Oldham County

55.5

16. Montgomery County

54.9

17. Bullitt Central

54.6

18. North Bullitt

54.2

19. North Laurel

54.0

20. Whitley County

53.6

21. Doss

53.4

21. Harlan County

53.4

23. Lincoln County

52.3

24. Apollo

52.0

25. South Laurel

51.6

26. Bullitt East

47.1

27. Greenwood

47.0

28. Marshall County

42.5

29. Atherton

39.6

30. Perry Central

38.1

31. Grayson County

33.2

32. Woodford County

33.1

33. Southern

31.6

34. Letcher Central

30.8

35. Iroquois

28.6

36. Fairdale

26.7

37. Grant County

24.4

38. Barren County

18.4

39. Nelson County

12.1

Class 6A rankings

1. Frederick Douglass

87.6

1. Male

87.6

3. Scott County

86.4

4. Butler

84.3

5. St. Xavier

84.1

6. Simon Kenton

80.0

7. Henry Clay

78.0

8. Central Hardin

75.9

9. Campbell County

75.5

10. Ballard

74.9

11. Madison Central

72.7

12. Pleasure Ridge Park

72.1

13. Manual

72.0

14. Meade County

71.6

15. Ryle

69.9

16. Tates Creek

69.4

17. North Hardin

68.8

18. Daviess County

68.1

19. McCracken County

67.3

20. Lafayette

64.5

21. Conner

63.1

22. Eastern

60.5

23. Bryan Station

59.8

24. Cooper

58.0

25. Clark County

55.6

26. Boone County

42.6

27. Jeffersontown

41.7

28. Paul Dunbar

36.5

29. Seneca

21.7

30. Muhlenberg County

20.5

31. Ohio County

14.5

  Comments  