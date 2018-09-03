Check out Dave Cantrall’s first Kentucky football rankings of the 2018 season

Top 25 teams in Kentucky
School
Rating
1. Covington Catholic (3-0)
89.6
2. Bowling Green (3-0)
87.9
3. Frederick Douglass (3-0)
87.6
3. Male (3-0)
87.6
5. Scott County (3-0)
86.4
6. Louisville Christian (3-0)
86.2
7. Boyle County (3-0)
85.2
8. Butler (2-1)
84.3
9. Mayfield (3-0)
84.1
9. St. Xavier (0-2)
84.1
11. Central (3-0)
84.0
12. Lexington Catholic (3-0)
83.4
13. DeSales (3-0)
82.7
14. Beechwood (2-0)
82.3
14. Corbin (3-0)
82.3
16. Highlands (2-1)
80.7
17. South Warren (3-0)
80.6
18. Southwestern (3-0)
80.4
19. Simon Kenton (3-0)
80.0
20. South Oldham (1-1)
78.8
21. Henry Clay (1-2)
78.0
22. Central Hardin (1-2)
75.9
23. Campbell County (2-1)
75.5
24. Ashland Blazer (3-0)
74.9
24. Ballard (1-2)
74.9
Note: Teams are not included in ratings until at least two games have been played against other Kentucky schools.
Class A rankings
1. Beechwood
82.3
2. Pikeville
71.5
3. Paintsville
63.5
4. Raceland
63.4
5. Hazard
61.6
6. Lou. Holy Cross
56.3
7. Campbellsville
50.1
8. Country Day
48.2
9. Paris
45.8
10. Ludlow
43.2
11. Williamsburg
42.3
12. Frankfort
41.7
13. Russellville
37.5
14. Eminence
37.3
15. Lynn Camp
35.5
16. Nicholas County
33.8
17. Phelps
28.8
18. Pineville
28.1
19. Bracken County
25.4
20. Bethlehem
25.3
21. Bellevue
21.9
22. Bishop Brossart
21.5
23. Harlan
20.9
24. Fairview
9.7
25. Fort Knox
5.9
26. Berea
0.1
26. Caverna
0.1
26. Dayton
0.1
26. Jenkins
0.1
Class 2A rankings
1. Louisville Christian
86.2
2. Mayfield
84.1
3. DeSales
82.7
4. Danville
73.7
5. Glasgow
70.9
6. Lexington Christian
67.5
7. Somerset
66.3
8. Owensboro Catholic
64.7
9. Newport Catholic
64.2
10. Walton-Verona
62.0
11. Lloyd
58.0
12. Murray
47.8
13. McLean County
41.5
14. Hancock County
39.0
15. Washington County
38.8
16. Clinton County
36.9
17. Monroe County
35.2
18. Shelby Valley
35.1
19. Prestonsburg
31.0
20. Green County
29.4
21. Todd Central
22.8
22. Leslie County
22.6
23. Carroll County
20.6
24. Middlesboro
20.3
25. Cov. Holy Cross
17.3
26. Metcalfe County
17.1
27. Butler County
13.7
28. Webster County
4.1
29. East Ridge
0.7
30. Owen County
0.4
31. Betsy Layne
0.1
31. Shawnee
0.1
Class 3A rankings
1. Boyle County
85.2
2. Central
84.0
3. Lexington Catholic
83.4
4. Corbin
82.3
5. Paducah Tilghman
73.9
6. Caldwell County
67.4
7. Elizabethtown
66.7
8. Waggener
64.5
9. Casey County
56.5
10. Bell County
56.0
11. Western Hills
53.6
12. LaRue County
53.0
13. Garrard County
47.0
14. Union County
46.6
15. Lawrence County
44.5
16. Bardstown
43.7
17. Floyd Central
41.1
18. Bath County
36.4
19. Thomas Nelson
32.2
20. West Carter
32.1
21. Powell County
31.1
22. Pike Central
30.6
23. Fort Campbell
29.1
24. Fleming County
28.5
24. Trigg County
28.5
26. Henry County
27.4
27. Edmonson County
27.2
28. Hart County
24.6
29. Breathitt County
23.8
30. Adair County
21.1
31. Estill County
19.8
32. Pendleton County
17.0
33. Knott Central
14.2
34. Magoffin County
10.9
35. Morgan County
10.7
36. Jackson County
9.5
37. Sheldon Clark
6.8
38. McCreary Central
6.1
39. Lewis County
3.4
Class 4A rankings
1. Ashland Blazer
74.9
2. Franklin-Simpson
74.6
3. Wayne County
68.4
4. Hopkinsville
64.5
5. Madisonville
61.4
6. Moore
61.0
7. Collins
59.7
8. Greenup County
59.1
9. Scott
58.0
10. Allen County
57.6
11. Warren East
57.1
12. Logan County
54.7
13. Shelby County
53.7
14. Franklin County
53.4
15. Rockcastle County
52.9
16. John Hardin
51.2
17. Taylor County
50.1
18. Mercer County
46.8
19. East Jessamine
42.7
20. Bourbon County
41.3
21. Western
40.2
22. Harrison County
39.5
23. West Jessamine
38.7
24. Russell County
37.0
25. Warren Central
36.5
26. Spencer County
36.1
27. Valley
35.3
28. Rowan County
34.0
29. Clay County
33.7
30. North Oldham
32.8
31. Mason County
26.6
32. East Carter
25.6
33. Holmes
25.0
34. Calloway County
20.8
35. Hopkins Central
19.7
36. Marion County
12.5
37. Breckinridge County
3.2
Class 5A rankings
1. Covington Catholic
89.6
2. Bowling Green
87.9
3. Highlands
80.7
4. South Warren
80.6
5. Southwestern
80.4
6. South Oldham
78.8
7. Anderson County
74.5
8. Owensboro
70.3
9. Christian County
67.2
10. Madison Southern
63.0
11. Graves County
62.9
12. Fern Creek
60.8
13. Pulaski County
57.8
14. Dixie Heights
56.3
15. Oldham County
55.5
16. Montgomery County
54.9
17. Bullitt Central
54.6
18. North Bullitt
54.2
19. North Laurel
54.0
20. Whitley County
53.6
21. Doss
53.4
21. Harlan County
53.4
23. Lincoln County
52.3
24. Apollo
52.0
25. South Laurel
51.6
26. Bullitt East
47.1
27. Greenwood
47.0
28. Marshall County
42.5
29. Atherton
39.6
30. Perry Central
38.1
31. Grayson County
33.2
32. Woodford County
33.1
33. Southern
31.6
34. Letcher Central
30.8
35. Iroquois
28.6
36. Fairdale
26.7
37. Grant County
24.4
38. Barren County
18.4
39. Nelson County
12.1
Class 6A rankings
1. Frederick Douglass
87.6
1. Male
87.6
3. Scott County
86.4
4. Butler
84.3
5. St. Xavier
84.1
6. Simon Kenton
80.0
7. Henry Clay
78.0
8. Central Hardin
75.9
9. Campbell County
75.5
10. Ballard
74.9
11. Madison Central
72.7
12. Pleasure Ridge Park
72.1
13. Manual
72.0
14. Meade County
71.6
15. Ryle
69.9
16. Tates Creek
69.4
17. North Hardin
68.8
18. Daviess County
68.1
19. McCracken County
67.3
20. Lafayette
64.5
21. Conner
63.1
22. Eastern
60.5
23. Bryan Station
59.8
24. Cooper
58.0
25. Clark County
55.6
26. Boone County
42.6
27. Jeffersontown
41.7
28. Paul Dunbar
36.5
29. Seneca
21.7
30. Muhlenberg County
20.5
31. Ohio County
14.5
