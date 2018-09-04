Lexington Catholic’s Keith Brinkman (20) looked for running room as Lexington Catholic hosted Ryle on Friday Aug. 24, 2018 in Lexington, Ky.
Lexington Catholic’s Keith Brinkman (20) looked for running room as Lexington Catholic hosted Ryle on Friday Aug. 24, 2018 in Lexington, Ky. Mark Mahan
Lexington Catholic’s Keith Brinkman (20) looked for running room as Lexington Catholic hosted Ryle on Friday Aug. 24, 2018 in Lexington, Ky. Mark Mahan

High School Football

Josh Moore’s ranking of each Kentucky football class this week

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

September 04, 2018 10:36 AM

Below are my rankings for each of the six Kentucky high school football class. The actual Associated Press rankings will be released Tuesday afternoon.

CLASS A

1. Beechwood

2. Pikeville

3. Hazard

4. Raceland

5. Paintsville

6. Campbellsville

7. Russellville

8. Nicholas County

9. Ludlow

10. Fulton County

CLASS 2A

1. DeSales

2. Christian Academy of Louisville

3. Mayfield

4. Danville

5. Somerset

6. Glasgow

7. Newport Central Catholic

8. Lexington Christian Academy

9. Walton-Verona

10. Owensboro Catholic

CLASS 3A

1. Boyle County

2. Central

3. Corbin

4. Belfry

5. Lexington Catholic

6. Casey County

7. Bell County

8. Paducah Tilghman

9. LaRue County

10. Western Hills

CLASS 4A

1. Franklin-Simpson

2. Ashland Blazer

3. Johnson Central

4. Wayne County

5. Logan County

6. Moore

7. Hopkinsville

8. Allen County-Scottsville

9. Greenup County

10. Scott

CLASS 5A

1. Covington Catholic

2. Bowling Green

3. South Warren

4. Southwestern

5. South Oldham

6. Fern Creek

7. Anderson County

8. Apollo

9. Christian County

10. Highlands

CLASS 6A

1. Male

2. Trinity

3. Scott County

4. Frederick Douglass

5. St. Xavier

6. Butler

7. Pleasure Ridge Park

8. Simon Kenton

9. Henderson County

10. Manual

  Comments  