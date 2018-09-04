Josh Moore’s ranking of each Kentucky football class this week

Below are my rankings for each of the six Kentucky high school football class. The actual Associated Press rankings will be released Tuesday afternoon.
CLASS A
1. Beechwood
2. Pikeville
3. Hazard
4. Raceland
5. Paintsville
6. Campbellsville
7. Russellville
8. Nicholas County
9. Ludlow
10. Fulton County
CLASS 2A
1. DeSales
2. Christian Academy of Louisville
3. Mayfield
4. Danville
5. Somerset
6. Glasgow
7. Newport Central Catholic
8. Lexington Christian Academy
9. Walton-Verona
10. Owensboro Catholic
CLASS 3A
1. Boyle County
2. Central
3. Corbin
4. Belfry
5. Lexington Catholic
6. Casey County
7. Bell County
8. Paducah Tilghman
9. LaRue County
10. Western Hills
CLASS 4A
1. Franklin-Simpson
2. Ashland Blazer
3. Johnson Central
4. Wayne County
5. Logan County
6. Moore
7. Hopkinsville
8. Allen County-Scottsville
9. Greenup County
10. Scott
CLASS 5A
1. Covington Catholic
2. Bowling Green
3. South Warren
4. Southwestern
5. South Oldham
6. Fern Creek
7. Anderson County
8. Apollo
9. Christian County
10. Highlands
CLASS 6A
1. Male
2. Trinity
3. Scott County
4. Frederick Douglass
5. St. Xavier
6. Butler
7. Pleasure Ridge Park
8. Simon Kenton
9. Henderson County
10. Manual
