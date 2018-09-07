“I’m gonna mess up, our staff will, our kids will, and it’s OK. We’re all learning together,” said Sayre Coach Chad Pennington, left center. “One thing you find about football is even if you’re moving in the wrong direction, if everybody’s moving in the wrong direction together something good normally happens, so that’s what we always talk about.”
“I’m gonna mess up, our staff will, our kids will, and it’s OK. We’re all learning together,” said Sayre Coach Chad Pennington, left center. “One thing you find about football is even if you’re moving in the wrong direction, if everybody’s moving in the wrong direction together something good normally happens, so that’s what we always talk about.” Matt Goins
“I’m gonna mess up, our staff will, our kids will, and it’s OK. We’re all learning together,” said Sayre Coach Chad Pennington, left center. “One thing you find about football is even if you’re moving in the wrong direction, if everybody’s moving in the wrong direction together something good normally happens, so that’s what we always talk about.” Matt Goins

High School Football

Podcast: A chat with former NFL quarterback Chad Pennington

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

September 07, 2018 08:52 AM

Last week I interviewed with Chad Pennington, the head football coach at Sayre School, for about 20 minutes the evening before the Spartans played their first varsity football game since 1977.

Pennington, a former star at Marshall University who played 11 seasons in the NFL with the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, has coached middle school football at The Lexington School since 2012. He accepted the head coaching job at Sayre School earlier this year.

Read More

You can listen to my interview with Pennington via the SoundCloud link below or download it from the Herald-Leader’s iTunes feed via Apple’s Podcast app.

Sayre School played its first football game since 1977 on Aug. 20, 2018. The Spartans defeated Bourbon County, 15-0, in a junior varsity contest that was shortened due to inclement weather.

By

  Comments  