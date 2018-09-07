Podcast: A chat with former NFL quarterback Chad Pennington

Last week I interviewed with Chad Pennington, the head football coach at Sayre School, for about 20 minutes the evening before the Spartans played their first varsity football game since 1977.

Pennington, a former star at Marshall University who played 11 seasons in the NFL with the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, has coached middle school football at The Lexington School since 2012. He accepted the head coaching job at Sayre School earlier this year.

You can listen to my interview with Pennington via the SoundCloud link below or download it from the Herald-Leader’s iTunes feed via Apple’s Podcast app.