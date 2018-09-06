Lexington team no longer winless after Thursday night special

In a rare Thursday night contest the Tates Creek Commodores picked up their first win of the football season. Marcus Bosley rushed for two touchdowns and Luke Duby threw a pair of scores as visiting Tates Creek pounded Paul Dunbar 37-14 in a game that was moved up a day because of projected bad weather on Friday.
Bosley opened the scoring with a 4-yard run midway through the first quarter. Willie McGhee added a 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and Duby followed with a 51-yard TD pass to Miles Thomas moments later. After a late safety, the Commodores led 23-0 at halftime.
Duby hit Mikaleb Coffey for a 16-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter to put Tates Creek (1-2) ahead 37-0. Jake Smith scored two late touchdowns, each from one yard out, to get Dunbar (0-3) on the board.
Tates Creek’s defense held the Bulldogs to just 92 yards of total offense and came up with four sacks and 10 tackles for loss.
Duby completed 10 of 19 passes for 199 yards in the win. Coffey caught four balls for 77 yards and Thomas hauled in three catches for 90 yards. Dre Thurston provided the majority of Dunbar’s offense, catching three balls for 54 yards and rushing twice for 21 yards.
Comments