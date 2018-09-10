Photo slideshow: Lexington Catholic defeats Lexington Christian

Lexington Catholic defeated Lexington Christian Academy, 54-13, in a high school football game played on Friday, September 7, 2018.
By
Up Next
Lexington Catholic defeated Lexington Christian Academy, 54-13, in a high school football game played on Friday, September 7, 2018.
By

High School Football

No. 1 team remains the same, but lots of changes in Cantrall’s top 25

Special to the Herald-Leader

September 10, 2018 09:44 AM

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Top 25

School

Rating

LW

1. Covington Catholic (4-0)

89.6

1

2. Frederick Douglass (4-0)

88.5

t3

3. Male (4-0)

88.3

t3

4. Bowling Green (4-0)

87.5

2

5. Louisville Christian (4-0)

87.1

6

6. Boyle County (4-0)

86.4

7

6. Scott County (4-0)

86.4

5

8. Mayfield (4-0)

84.9

t9

9. Lexington Catholic (4-0)

84.8

12

10. Butler (3-1)

84.6

8

11. Belfry (2-1)

84.5

NR

12. St. Xavier (1-2)

83.9

t9

13. South Warren (4-0)

83.6

17

14. Corbin (4-0)

83.1

t14

15. DeSales (3-0)

82.7

13

16. Highlands (3-1)

82.2

16

17. Beechwood (2-1)

81.9

t14

18. Central (3-1)

81.7

11

19. Southwestern (4-0)

81.0

18

20. Simon Kenton (4-0)

80.8

19

21. South Oldham (2-1)

79.1

20

22. Ballard (2-2)

77.8

t24

23. Henry Clay (1-3)

77.4

21

24. Paducah Tilghman (3-1)

76.8

NR

25. Franklin-Simpson (3-1)

76.6

NR

Note: Teams are not included in ratings until at least two games have been played against Kentucky schools.

Class A rankings

1. Beechwood

81.9

2. Pikeville

73.6

3. Raceland

64.9

4. Paintsville

61.8

5. Hazard

60.4

6. Lou. Holy Cross

57.9

7. Campbellsville

51.7

8. Country Day

45.9

9. Crittenden County

45.5

10. Ludlow

45.3

11. Williamsburg

43.4

12. Paris

40.9

13. Frankfort

40.5

14. Eminence

40.3

15. Lynn Camp

38.0

16. Nicholas County

34.9

17. Russellville

34.6

18. Pineville

29.7

19. Phelps

27.3

20. Bracken County

25.4

21. Bethlehem

23.5

22. Harlan

22.3

23. Bellevue

21.8

24. Bishop Brossart

21.3

25. Fairview

9.7

26. Fort Knox

6.6

27. Dayton

0.5

28. Berea

0.1

28. Caverna

0.1

28. Fulton City

0.1

28. Jenkins

0.1

Class 2A rankings

1. Louisville Christian

87.1

2. Mayfield

84.9

3. DeSales

82.7

4. Glasgow

72.2

5. Danville

69.9

6. Somerset

67.8

7. Lexington Christian

65.2

8. Owensboro Catholic

64.7

9. Newport Catholic

63.7

10. Walton-Verona

62.4

11. Lloyd

57.7

12. Murray

50.0

13. McLean County

42.0

14. Hancock County

39.6

15. Washington County

38.7

16. Shelby Valley

37.3

17. Clinton County

36.9

18. Monroe County

32.6

19. Green County

27.6

20. Prestonsburg

26.2

21. Carroll County

22.6

22. Newport

20.5

23. Todd Central

20.4

24. Leslie County

20.1

25. Middlesboro

18.4

26. Metcalfe County

17.8

27. Ballard Memorial

17.0

28. Cov. Holy Cross

16.7

29. Butler County

12.0

30. Gallatin County

6.7

30. Webster County

6.7

32. East Ridge

2.7

33. Owen County

0.4

34. Betsy Layne

0.1

34. Shawnee

0.1

Class 3A rankings

1. Boyle County

86.4

2. Lexington Catholic

84.8

3. Belfry

84.5

4. Corbin

83.1

5. Central

81.7

6. Paducah Tilghman

76.8

7. Waggener

68.6

8. Caldwell County

66.3

9. Elizabethtown

65.5

10. Casey County

56.5

11. Bell County

56.0

12. Western Hills

54.2

13. Union County

48.8

14. LaRue County

48.4

15. Bardstown

42.9

16. Russell

42.3

17. Garrard County

41.5

18. Lawrence County

40.5

19. Floyd Central

38.4

20. Bath County

35.7

21. Powell County

34.9

22. West Carter

33.0

23. Thomas Nelson

32.0

24. Trigg County

31.5

25. Pike Central

30.6

26. Breathitt County

28.2

27. Hart County

27.9

28. Edmonson County

27.0

29. Fort Campbell

26.6

30. Henry County

26.3

31. Fleming County

26.0

32. Estill County

21.5

33. Adair County

19.8

34. Pendleton County

15.8

35. Magoffin County

14.3

36. Knott Central

11.5

37. Morgan County

11.3

38. Jackson County

10.3

39. Sheldon Clark

6.8

40. McCreary Central

4.6

41. Lewis County

1.7

Class 4A rankings

1. Franklin-Simpson

76.6

2. Ashland Blazer

76.1

3. Knox Central

66.5

3. Wayne County

66.5

5. Hopkinsville

63.6

6. Moore

62.2

7. Madisonville

59.3

8. Greenup County

57.6

9. Logan County

57.5

10. Collins

57.2

11. Warren East

57.1

12. Allen County

56.6

13. Scott High

55.5

14. Taylor County

54.8

15. Franklin County

53.4

16. John Hardin

53.0

17. Mercer County

52.2

18. Shelby County

51.7

19. Rockcastle County

46.1

20. Harrison County

44.2

21. East Jessamine

42.3

22. Bourbon County

41.3

23. Western

40.1

24. Russell County

38.0

25. West Jessamine

37.4

26. Spencer County

36.8

27. Rowan County

36.1

28. Valley

35.2

29. Warren Central

34.6

30. North Oldham

32.6

31. Clay County

30.9

32. Mason County

25.4

33. East Carter

24.3

34. Calloway County

21.8

35. Hopkins Central

21.5

36. Holmes

21.3

37. Marion County

12.5

38. Boyd County

8.3

39. Breckinridge County

6.8

Class 5A rankings

1. Covington Catholic

89.6

2. Bowling Green

87.5

3. South Warren

83.6

4. Highlands

82.2

5. Southwestern

81.0

6. South Oldham

79.1

7. Anderson County

74.7

8. Owensboro

71.9

9. Christian County

68.4

10. Pulaski County

61.9

11. Fern Creek

60.8

12. Madison Southern

60.5

13. Graves County

60.4

14. Oldham County

58.1

15. North Bullitt

56.3

16. Montgomery County

55.8

17. Dixie Heights

55.1

18. Bullitt Central

54.6

19. South Laurel

53.9

20. Whitley County

53.6

21. Apollo

53.4

21. Doss

53.4

23. North Laurel

53.2

24. Lincoln County

52.7

25. Harlan County

51.0

26. Bullitt East

47.1

27. Greenwood

45.2

28. Marshall County

41.2

29. Perry Central

40.6

30. Woodford County

39.8

31. Atherton

36.3

32. Southern

34.5

33. Grayson County

34.3

34. Letcher Central

30.8

35. Iroquois

28.6

36. Fairdale

27.3

37. Grant County

25.0

38. Barren County

20.5

39. Nelson County

12.5

Class 6A rankings

1. Frederick Douglass

88.5

2. Male

88.3

3. Scott County

86.4

4. Butler

84.6

5. St. Xavier

83.9

6. Simon Kenton

80.8

7. Ballard

77.8

8. Henry Clay

77.4

9. Madison Central

75.6

10. Campbell County

74.4

11. North Hardin

72.6

12. Manual

72.3

13. Central Hardin

70.5

14. Pleasure Ridge Park

68.7

14. Tates Creek

68.7

16. Meade County

67.8

17. Daviess County

67.5

18. Ryle

67.3

19. McCracken County

66.3

20. Conner

65.8

21. Lafayette

63.3

22. Bryan Station

59.8

23. Cooper

59.4

24. Eastern

56.7

25. Clark County

54.8

26. Boone County

46.0

27. Jeffersontown

40.6

28. Paul Dunbar

37.2

29. Muhlenberg County

19.7

30. Seneca

18.4

31. Ohio County

12.9

  Comments  