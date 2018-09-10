No. 1 team remains the same, but lots of changes in Cantrall’s top 25

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Top 25
School
Rating
LW
1. Covington Catholic (4-0)
89.6
1
2. Frederick Douglass (4-0)
88.5
t3
3. Male (4-0)
88.3
t3
4. Bowling Green (4-0)
87.5
2
5. Louisville Christian (4-0)
87.1
6
6. Boyle County (4-0)
86.4
7
6. Scott County (4-0)
86.4
5
8. Mayfield (4-0)
84.9
t9
9. Lexington Catholic (4-0)
84.8
12
10. Butler (3-1)
84.6
8
11. Belfry (2-1)
84.5
NR
12. St. Xavier (1-2)
83.9
t9
13. South Warren (4-0)
83.6
17
14. Corbin (4-0)
83.1
t14
15. DeSales (3-0)
82.7
13
16. Highlands (3-1)
82.2
16
17. Beechwood (2-1)
81.9
t14
18. Central (3-1)
81.7
11
19. Southwestern (4-0)
81.0
18
20. Simon Kenton (4-0)
80.8
19
21. South Oldham (2-1)
79.1
20
22. Ballard (2-2)
77.8
t24
23. Henry Clay (1-3)
77.4
21
24. Paducah Tilghman (3-1)
76.8
NR
25. Franklin-Simpson (3-1)
76.6
NR
Note: Teams are not included in ratings until at least two games have been played against Kentucky schools.
Class A rankings
1. Beechwood
81.9
2. Pikeville
73.6
3. Raceland
64.9
4. Paintsville
61.8
5. Hazard
60.4
6. Lou. Holy Cross
57.9
7. Campbellsville
51.7
8. Country Day
45.9
9. Crittenden County
45.5
10. Ludlow
45.3
11. Williamsburg
43.4
12. Paris
40.9
13. Frankfort
40.5
14. Eminence
40.3
15. Lynn Camp
38.0
16. Nicholas County
34.9
17. Russellville
34.6
18. Pineville
29.7
19. Phelps
27.3
20. Bracken County
25.4
21. Bethlehem
23.5
22. Harlan
22.3
23. Bellevue
21.8
24. Bishop Brossart
21.3
25. Fairview
9.7
26. Fort Knox
6.6
27. Dayton
0.5
28. Berea
0.1
28. Caverna
0.1
28. Fulton City
0.1
28. Jenkins
0.1
Class 2A rankings
1. Louisville Christian
87.1
2. Mayfield
84.9
3. DeSales
82.7
4. Glasgow
72.2
5. Danville
69.9
6. Somerset
67.8
7. Lexington Christian
65.2
8. Owensboro Catholic
64.7
9. Newport Catholic
63.7
10. Walton-Verona
62.4
11. Lloyd
57.7
12. Murray
50.0
13. McLean County
42.0
14. Hancock County
39.6
15. Washington County
38.7
16. Shelby Valley
37.3
17. Clinton County
36.9
18. Monroe County
32.6
19. Green County
27.6
20. Prestonsburg
26.2
21. Carroll County
22.6
22. Newport
20.5
23. Todd Central
20.4
24. Leslie County
20.1
25. Middlesboro
18.4
26. Metcalfe County
17.8
27. Ballard Memorial
17.0
28. Cov. Holy Cross
16.7
29. Butler County
12.0
30. Gallatin County
6.7
30. Webster County
6.7
32. East Ridge
2.7
33. Owen County
0.4
34. Betsy Layne
0.1
34. Shawnee
0.1
Class 3A rankings
1. Boyle County
86.4
2. Lexington Catholic
84.8
3. Belfry
84.5
4. Corbin
83.1
5. Central
81.7
6. Paducah Tilghman
76.8
7. Waggener
68.6
8. Caldwell County
66.3
9. Elizabethtown
65.5
10. Casey County
56.5
11. Bell County
56.0
12. Western Hills
54.2
13. Union County
48.8
14. LaRue County
48.4
15. Bardstown
42.9
16. Russell
42.3
17. Garrard County
41.5
18. Lawrence County
40.5
19. Floyd Central
38.4
20. Bath County
35.7
21. Powell County
34.9
22. West Carter
33.0
23. Thomas Nelson
32.0
24. Trigg County
31.5
25. Pike Central
30.6
26. Breathitt County
28.2
27. Hart County
27.9
28. Edmonson County
27.0
29. Fort Campbell
26.6
30. Henry County
26.3
31. Fleming County
26.0
32. Estill County
21.5
33. Adair County
19.8
34. Pendleton County
15.8
35. Magoffin County
14.3
36. Knott Central
11.5
37. Morgan County
11.3
38. Jackson County
10.3
39. Sheldon Clark
6.8
40. McCreary Central
4.6
41. Lewis County
1.7
Class 4A rankings
1. Franklin-Simpson
76.6
2. Ashland Blazer
76.1
3. Knox Central
66.5
3. Wayne County
66.5
5. Hopkinsville
63.6
6. Moore
62.2
7. Madisonville
59.3
8. Greenup County
57.6
9. Logan County
57.5
10. Collins
57.2
11. Warren East
57.1
12. Allen County
56.6
13. Scott High
55.5
14. Taylor County
54.8
15. Franklin County
53.4
16. John Hardin
53.0
17. Mercer County
52.2
18. Shelby County
51.7
19. Rockcastle County
46.1
20. Harrison County
44.2
21. East Jessamine
42.3
22. Bourbon County
41.3
23. Western
40.1
24. Russell County
38.0
25. West Jessamine
37.4
26. Spencer County
36.8
27. Rowan County
36.1
28. Valley
35.2
29. Warren Central
34.6
30. North Oldham
32.6
31. Clay County
30.9
32. Mason County
25.4
33. East Carter
24.3
34. Calloway County
21.8
35. Hopkins Central
21.5
36. Holmes
21.3
37. Marion County
12.5
38. Boyd County
8.3
39. Breckinridge County
6.8
Class 5A rankings
1. Covington Catholic
89.6
2. Bowling Green
87.5
3. South Warren
83.6
4. Highlands
82.2
5. Southwestern
81.0
6. South Oldham
79.1
7. Anderson County
74.7
8. Owensboro
71.9
9. Christian County
68.4
10. Pulaski County
61.9
11. Fern Creek
60.8
12. Madison Southern
60.5
13. Graves County
60.4
14. Oldham County
58.1
15. North Bullitt
56.3
16. Montgomery County
55.8
17. Dixie Heights
55.1
18. Bullitt Central
54.6
19. South Laurel
53.9
20. Whitley County
53.6
21. Apollo
53.4
21. Doss
53.4
23. North Laurel
53.2
24. Lincoln County
52.7
25. Harlan County
51.0
26. Bullitt East
47.1
27. Greenwood
45.2
28. Marshall County
41.2
29. Perry Central
40.6
30. Woodford County
39.8
31. Atherton
36.3
32. Southern
34.5
33. Grayson County
34.3
34. Letcher Central
30.8
35. Iroquois
28.6
36. Fairdale
27.3
37. Grant County
25.0
38. Barren County
20.5
39. Nelson County
12.5
Class 6A rankings
1. Frederick Douglass
88.5
2. Male
88.3
3. Scott County
86.4
4. Butler
84.6
5. St. Xavier
83.9
6. Simon Kenton
80.8
7. Ballard
77.8
8. Henry Clay
77.4
9. Madison Central
75.6
10. Campbell County
74.4
11. North Hardin
72.6
12. Manual
72.3
13. Central Hardin
70.5
14. Pleasure Ridge Park
68.7
14. Tates Creek
68.7
16. Meade County
67.8
17. Daviess County
67.5
18. Ryle
67.3
19. McCracken County
66.3
20. Conner
65.8
21. Lafayette
63.3
22. Bryan Station
59.8
23. Cooper
59.4
24. Eastern
56.7
25. Clark County
54.8
26. Boone County
46.0
27. Jeffersontown
40.6
28. Paul Dunbar
37.2
29. Muhlenberg County
19.7
30. Seneca
18.4
31. Ohio County
12.9
