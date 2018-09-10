Josh Moore’s high school football team rankings heading into week five

Below are my top 10 rankings of each Kentucky high school classification heading into week five. The actual results of the Kentucky Associated Press balloting will be released later Monday afternoon.
CLASS A
1.) Pikeville (3-0)
2.) Beechwood (2-1)
3.) Raceland (3-1)
4.) Hazard (2-1)
5.) Campbellsville (3-1)
6.) Paintsville (2-2)
7.) Ludlow (3-0)
8.) Russellville (2-2)
9.) Nicholas County (4-0)
10.) Fulton County (3-0)
CLASS 2A
1.) DeSales (3-0)
2.) Christian Academy of Louisville (4-0)
3.) Mayfield (4-0)
4.) Somerset (3-1)
5.) Glasgow (4-0)
6.) Walton-Verona (4-0)
7.) Danville (1-3)
8.) Lexington Christian Academy (2-2)
9.) Newport Central Catholic (1-3)
10.) Owensboro Catholic (2-2)
CLASS 3A
1.) Boyle County (4-0)
2.) Corbin (4-0)
3.) Central (3-1)
4.) Belfry (2-1)
5.) Lexington Catholic (4-0)
6.) Bell County (3-0)
7.) Casey County (3-0)
8.) Bardstown (3-1)
9.) Paducah Tilghman (3-1)
10.) Caldwell County (2-2)
CLASS 4A
1.) Ashland Blazer (4-0)
2.) Franklin-Simpson (3-1)
3.) Johnson Central (2-1)
4.) Logan County (4-0)
5.) Wayne County (2-2)
6.) Moore (4-0)
7.) Taylor County (3-1)
8.) Knox Central (2-1)
9.) Greenup County (3-1)
10.) Hopkinsville (1-3)
CLASS 5A
1.) Covington Catholic (4-0)
2.) Bowling Green (4-0)
3.) South Warren (4-0)
4.) Southwestern (4-0)
5.) South Oldham (2-1)
6.) Highlands (3-1)
7. Anderson County (4-0)
8. Oldham County (3-0)
9.) Montgomery County (3-1)
10.) Pulaski County (2-2)
CLASS 6A
1.) Scott County (4-0)
2.) Male (4-0)
3.) Trinity (0-4)
4. Frederick Douglass (4-0)
5.) St. Xavier (1-2)
6.) Butler (3-1)
7.) Ballard (2-2)
8.) North Hardin (3-1)
9.) Campbell County (3-1)
10.) Henderson County (3-1)
