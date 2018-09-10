Lexington Catholic’s Ryan Nichols ran Friday night against Lexington Christian.
High School Football

Here are the latest Kentucky high school football media rankings

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

September 10, 2018 04:09 PM

The top teams in the six Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

CLASS A

SchoolFPVRecordPointsPrevious
1. Pikeville103-01682
2. Beechwood72-11571
3. Raceland

3-11294
4. Hazard

2-1993
5. Ludlow

3-0906
6. Campbellsville

3-1787
7. Paintsville

2-2725
8. Nicholas County

4-0548
9. Lynn Camp

3-03610
10. Crittenden County

2-1359

Others receiving votes: Williamsburg 26, Phelps 17, Louisville Holy Cross 8, Fulton County 7, Eminence 5, Russellville 3, Pineville 2, Bellevue 2, Bishop Brossart 1, Frankfort 1

CLASS 2A

SchoolFPVRecordPointsPrevious
1. Mayfield134-01721
2. DeSales43-01552
3. Christian Academy of Louisville14-01523
4. Glasgow

4-01184
5. Walton-Verona

4-0976
6. Somerset

3-1957
7. Owensboro Catholic

2-2599
8. Danville

1-3565
9. Lexington Christian Academy

2-2358
10. Newport Central Catholic

1-31810

Others receiving votes: Shelby Valley 10, Washington County 9, Carroll County 4, Clinton County 2, Covington Holy Cross 2, Todd County Central 2, McLean County 1, Murray 1, Newport 1, Hancock County 1

CLASS 3A

SchoolFPVRecordPointsPrevious
1. Boyle County144-01721
2. Corbin34-01603
3. Lexington Catholic

4-01274
4. Belfry12-11065
5. Central

3-11012
t6. Bell County

3-0806
t6. Paducah Tilghman

3-1807
8. Casey County

3-0708
9. Caldwell County

2-23410
10. Union County

3-015NR

Others receiving votes: Waggener 10, Floyd Central 10, Bardstown 9, Western Hills 7, Elizabethtown 3, Russell 2, Bath County 2, Trigg County 1, Powell County 1

CLASS 4A

SchoolFPVRecordPointsPrevious
1. Ashland Blazer114-01701
2. Franklin-Simpson33-11372
3. Johnson Central32-11284
4. Logan County14-01253
5. Moore

4-01065
6. Knox Central

2-187t8
7. Wayne County

2-2626
8. Taylor County

3-147NR
9. Greenup County

3-123t8
10. Allen County-Scottsville

3-1227

Others receiving votes: Hopkinsville 17, Franklin County 15, Rowan County 10, Hopkins County Central 9, John Hardin 8, East Carter 7, Russell County 6, Warren Central 5, Mercer County 3, Bourbon County 2, Scott 1

CLASS 5A

SchoolFPVRecordPointsPrevious
1. Covington Catholic154-01761
2. Bowling Green24-01542
3. South Warren

4-01433
4. Southwestern

4-01074
5. Highlands

3-11015
6. Anderson County

4-0836
7. Oldham County

3-0608
8. Apollo

4-0427
9. Perry County Central14-0369
10. South Oldham

2-124NR

Others receiving votes: Owensboro 18, Christian County 13, Bullitt Central 10, South Laurel 7, Pulaski County 4, North Laurel 4, Grayson County 3, Montgomery County 3, Lincon County 1, Marshall County 1

CLASS 6A

SchoolFPVRecordPointsPrevious
1. Male154-01771
2. Scott County34-01642
3. Frederick Douglass4-01354
4. Simon Kenton

4-01005
5. Trinity

0-4983
6. Butler

3-1757
7. St. Xavier

1-2666
8. Henderson County

3-1498
9. North Hardin

3-133NR
10. Manual

2-1299

Others receiving votes: Ballard 17, Madison Central 16, Campbell County 15, Daviess County 9, Conner 6, Clark County 1

Media organizations that voted this week (18): The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah; WSON, Henderson.

