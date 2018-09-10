Here are the latest Kentucky high school football media rankings

The top teams in the six Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
CLASS A
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1. Pikeville
|10
|3-0
|168
|2
|2. Beechwood
|7
|2-1
|157
|1
|3. Raceland
—
|3-1
|129
|4
|4. Hazard
—
|2-1
|99
|3
|5. Ludlow
—
|3-0
|90
|6
|6. Campbellsville
—
|3-1
|78
|7
|7. Paintsville
—
|2-2
|72
|5
|8. Nicholas County
—
|4-0
|54
|8
|9. Lynn Camp
—
|3-0
|36
|10
|10. Crittenden County
—
|2-1
|35
|9
Others receiving votes: Williamsburg 26, Phelps 17, Louisville Holy Cross 8, Fulton County 7, Eminence 5, Russellville 3, Pineville 2, Bellevue 2, Bishop Brossart 1, Frankfort 1
CLASS 2A
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1. Mayfield
|13
|4-0
|172
|1
|2. DeSales
|4
|3-0
|155
|2
|3. Christian Academy of Louisville
|1
|4-0
|152
|3
|4. Glasgow
—
|4-0
|118
|4
|5. Walton-Verona
—
|4-0
|97
|6
|6. Somerset
—
|3-1
|95
|7
|7. Owensboro Catholic
—
|2-2
|59
|9
|8. Danville
—
|1-3
|56
|5
|9. Lexington Christian Academy
—
|2-2
|35
|8
|10. Newport Central Catholic
—
|1-3
|18
|10
Others receiving votes: Shelby Valley 10, Washington County 9, Carroll County 4, Clinton County 2, Covington Holy Cross 2, Todd County Central 2, McLean County 1, Murray 1, Newport 1, Hancock County 1
CLASS 3A
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1. Boyle County
|14
|4-0
|172
|1
|2. Corbin
|3
|4-0
|160
|3
|3. Lexington Catholic
—
|4-0
|127
|4
|4. Belfry
|1
|2-1
|106
|5
|5. Central
—
|3-1
|101
|2
|t6. Bell County
—
|3-0
|80
|6
|t6. Paducah Tilghman
—
|3-1
|80
|7
|8. Casey County
—
|3-0
|70
|8
|9. Caldwell County
—
|2-2
|34
|10
|10. Union County
—
|3-0
|15
|NR
Others receiving votes: Waggener 10, Floyd Central 10, Bardstown 9, Western Hills 7, Elizabethtown 3, Russell 2, Bath County 2, Trigg County 1, Powell County 1
CLASS 4A
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1. Ashland Blazer
|11
|4-0
|170
|1
|2. Franklin-Simpson
|3
|3-1
|137
|2
|3. Johnson Central
|3
|2-1
|128
|4
|4. Logan County
|1
|4-0
|125
|3
|5. Moore
—
|4-0
|106
|5
|6. Knox Central
—
|2-1
|87
|t8
|7. Wayne County
—
|2-2
|62
|6
|8. Taylor County
—
|3-1
|47
|NR
|9. Greenup County
—
|3-1
|23
|t8
|10. Allen County-Scottsville
—
|3-1
|22
|7
Others receiving votes: Hopkinsville 17, Franklin County 15, Rowan County 10, Hopkins County Central 9, John Hardin 8, East Carter 7, Russell County 6, Warren Central 5, Mercer County 3, Bourbon County 2, Scott 1
CLASS 5A
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1. Covington Catholic
|15
|4-0
|176
|1
|2. Bowling Green
|2
|4-0
|154
|2
|3. South Warren
—
|4-0
|143
|3
|4. Southwestern
—
|4-0
|107
|4
|5. Highlands
—
|3-1
|101
|5
|6. Anderson County
—
|4-0
|83
|6
|7. Oldham County
—
|3-0
|60
|8
|8. Apollo
—
|4-0
|42
|7
|9. Perry County Central
|1
|4-0
|36
|9
|10. South Oldham
—
|2-1
|24
|NR
Others receiving votes: Owensboro 18, Christian County 13, Bullitt Central 10, South Laurel 7, Pulaski County 4, North Laurel 4, Grayson County 3, Montgomery County 3, Lincon County 1, Marshall County 1
CLASS 6A
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1. Male
|15
|4-0
|177
|1
|2. Scott County
|3
|4-0
|164
|2
|3. Frederick Douglass
|—
|4-0
|135
|4
|4. Simon Kenton
—
|4-0
|100
|5
|5. Trinity
—
|0-4
|98
|3
|6. Butler
—
|3-1
|75
|7
|7. St. Xavier
—
|1-2
|66
|6
|8. Henderson County
—
|3-1
|49
|8
|9. North Hardin
—
|3-1
|33
|NR
|10. Manual
—
|2-1
|29
|9
Others receiving votes: Ballard 17, Madison Central 16, Campbell County 15, Daviess County 9, Conner 6, Clark County 1
Media organizations that voted this week (18): The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah; WSON, Henderson.
