Highlands defeated Lexington Catholic 44-27 on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, in high school football in Lexington.
High School Football

Check out Dave Cantrall’s latest Kentucky high school football ratings

Herald-Leader staff report

September 16, 2018 06:24 PM

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Top 25

School

Rating

Last week

1. Covington Catholic (5-0)

91.0

1

2. Frederick Douglass (5-0)

89.5

2

3. Male (5-0)

87.8

3

4. Louisville Christian (5-0)

87.4

5

5. Bowling Green (5-0)

86.8

4

6. Scott County (4-1)

86.4

t6

7. Boyle County (5-0)

86.3

t6

8. Mayfield (5-0)

85.5

8

8. Butler (4-1)

85.5

10

10. Belfry (3-1)

84.8

11

11. St. Xavier (2-2)

84.1

12

12. Highlands (4-1)

83.7

16

13. Corbin (4-0)

83.1

14

14. DeSales (4-0)

83.0

15

15. South Warren (5-0)

82.8

13

16. Lexington Catholic (4-1)

82.5

9

17. Simon Kenton (5-0)

82.1

20

18. Southwestern (5-0)

81.9

19

19. Central (3-2)

81.8

18

20. Beechwood (2-2)

81.0

17

21. Johnson Central (3-1)

80.8

NR

22. South Oldham (3-1)

79.7

21

23. Paducah Tilghman (4-1)

79.5

24

24. Henry Clay (1-3)

77.4

23

25. Ballard (2-3)

77.0

22

Note: Teams are not included in ratings until at least two games have been played against Kentucky schools.

Class A rankings

1. Beechwood

81.0

2. Pikeville

73.5

3. Raceland

64.9

4. Paintsville

61.0

5. Hazard

60.4

6. Lou. Holy Cross

59.2

7. Campbellsville

53.4

8. Country Day

49.5

9. Crittenden County

45.1

10. Williamsburg

44.3

11. Lynn Camp

40.2

12. Frankfort

39.7

12. Ludlow

39.7

14. Paris

39.6

15. Eminence

33.3

16. Nicholas County

32.1

17. Russellville

30.8

18. Pineville

29.3

19. Phelps

27.3

20. Bracken County

25.2

21. Bellevue

24.9

22. Harlan

23.0

23. Bishop Brossart

21.3

24. Bethlehem

19.6

25. Fort Knox

6.4

26. Fairview

3.7

27. Dayton

0.5

28. Berea

0.1

28. Caverna

0.1

28. Fulton City

0.1

28. Jenkins

0.1

Class 2A rankings

1. Louisville Christian

87.4

2. Mayfield

85.5

3. DeSales

83.0

4. Glasgow

72.8

5. Danville

71.3

6. Somerset

71.0

7. Lexington Christian

67.2

8. Owensboro Catholic

64.4

9. Newport Catholic

63.7

10. Walton-Verona

60.7

11. Lloyd

58.5

12. Murray

52.3

13. McLean County

41.1

14. Shelby Valley

38.8

15. Hancock County

38.3

16. Clinton County

38.1

17. Washington County

35.2

18. Monroe County

30.8

19. Carroll County

29.3

20. Green County

27.6

21. Newport

25.8

22. Prestonsburg

22.5

23. Todd Central

20.4

24. Leslie County

19.9

25. Middlesboro

18.2

26. Metcalfe County

17.4

27. Cov. Holy Cross

16.7

28. Ballard Memorial

15.1

29. Butler County

8.9

30. Webster County

6.6

31. Gallatin County

2.9

32. Betsy Layne

0.1

32. East Ridge

0.1

32. Owen County

0.1

32. Shawnee

0.1

Class 3A rankings

1. Boyle County

86.3

2. Belfry

84.8

3. Corbin

83.1

4. Lexington Catholic

82.5

5. Central

81.8

6. Paducah Tilghman

79.5

7. Caldwell County

68.3

8. Waggener

67.5

9. Elizabethtown

66.5

10. Bell County

60.0

11. Casey County

58.7

12. Western Hills

55.0

13. Union County

50.3

14. LaRue County

49.2

15. Lawrence County

45.8

16. Russell

43.8

17. Bardstown

42.9

18. Garrard County

42.3

19. Floyd Central

41.7

20. Bath County

36.0

21. West Carter

35.5

22. Trigg County

35.0

23. Powell County

34.9

24. Thomas Nelson

31.0

25. Breathitt County

27.9

26. Henry County

27.8

27. Edmonson County

26.8

27. Hart County

26.8

29. Fort Campbell

26.1

30. Fleming County

25.8

31. Pike Central

25.0

32. Estill County

20.8

33. Adair County

17.5

34. Pendleton County

15.8

35. Magoffin County

13.0

36. Knott Central

11.5

37. Sheldon Clark

10.0

38. Jackson County

9.9

39. Morgan County

9.3

40. Lewis County

7.7

41. McCreary Central

2.3

Class 4A rankings

1. Johnson Central

80.8

2. Franklin-Simpson

76.6

3. Ashland Blazer

76.1

4. Wayne County

68.3

5. Knox Central

66.4

6. Hopkinsville

61.3

7. Moore

60.8

8. Madisonville

59.3

9. Logan County

58.4

10. Collins

58.0

11. Warren East

56.8

12. Allen County

56.2

13. John Hardin

55.9

14. Scott High

55.5

15. Taylor County

54.8

16. Franklin County

53.2

17. Greenup County

52.3

18. Shelby County

52.1

19. Mercer County

50.4

20. Rockcastle County

46.1

21. Harrison County

45.3

22. East Jessamine

41.4

22. Western

41.4

24. Rowan County

40.2

25. Russell County

39.8

26. Spencer County

38.1

27. Bourbon County

37.0

28. North Oldham

36.8

29. Warren Central

36.2

30. West Jessamine

36.0

31. Valley

33.0

32. Clay County

30.9

33. Mason County

25.4

34. East Carter

24.3

35. Calloway County

22.7

36. Hopkins Central

21.3

37. Holmes

20.3

38. Marion County

15.5

39. Breckinridge County

7.7

40. Boyd County

6.3

Class 5A rankings

1. Covington Catholic

91.0

2. Bowling Green

86.8

3. Highlands

83.7

4. South Warren

82.8

5. Southwestern

81.9

6. South Oldham

79.7

7. Anderson County

75.2

8. Owensboro

74.9

9. Christian County

68.4

10. Pulaski County

62.5

11. Fern Creek

60.6

12. Oldham County

60.1

13. Graves County

59.7

14. Madison Southern

59.2

15. Montgomery County

55.8

16. North Bullitt

55.6

17. Dixie Heights

55.0

18. Lincoln County

54.6

19. Apollo

53.9

19. South Laurel

53.9

21. Doss

52.0

22. Bullitt Central

50.3

23. North Laurel

50.2

24. Whitley County

49.7

25. Harlan County

49.4

26. Bullitt East

46.7

27. Greenwood

45.0

28. Perry Central

40.6

29. Marshall County

38.9

30. Woodford County

38.2

31. Grayson County

36.1

31. Letcher Central

36.1

33. Southern

34.5

34. Atherton

34.4

35. Iroquois

29.2

36. Fairdale

29.1

37. Grant County

23.8

38. Barren County

20.4

39. Nelson County

13.4

Class 6A rankings

1. Frederick Douglass

89.5

2. Male

87.8

3. Scott County

86.4

4. Butler

85.5

5. St. Xavier

84.1

6. Simon Kenton

82.1

7. Henry Clay

77.4

8. Ballard

77.0

9. Campbell County

75.7

10. Madison Central

74.2

11. Manual

73.6

11. North Hardin

73.6

13. Tates Creek

69.4

14. Pleasure Ridge Park

68.7

15. Meade County

68.2

16. Central Hardin

67.9

17. Ryle

66.4

18. McCracken County

66.3

19. Conner

66.1

20. Henderson County

65.0

21. Daviess County

64.9

22. Lafayette

63.3

23. Bryan Station

59.3

24. Cooper

57.2

25. Eastern

56.7

26. Clark County

55.8

27. Boone County

45.6

28. Paul Dunbar

38.9

29. Jeffersontown

38.4

30. Muhlenberg County

22.1

31. Seneca

16.1

32. Ohio County

11.3

Tates Creek defeated Bryan Station, 48-38, in a high school football game played in Lexington, Kentucky, on Friday, September 14, 2018.

By

