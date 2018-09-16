Check out Dave Cantrall’s latest Kentucky high school football ratings

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Top 25
School
Rating
Last week
1. Covington Catholic (5-0)
91.0
1
2. Frederick Douglass (5-0)
89.5
2
3. Male (5-0)
87.8
3
4. Louisville Christian (5-0)
87.4
5
5. Bowling Green (5-0)
86.8
4
6. Scott County (4-1)
86.4
t6
7. Boyle County (5-0)
86.3
t6
8. Mayfield (5-0)
85.5
8
8. Butler (4-1)
85.5
10
10. Belfry (3-1)
84.8
11
11. St. Xavier (2-2)
84.1
12
12. Highlands (4-1)
83.7
16
13. Corbin (4-0)
83.1
14
14. DeSales (4-0)
83.0
15
15. South Warren (5-0)
82.8
13
16. Lexington Catholic (4-1)
82.5
9
17. Simon Kenton (5-0)
82.1
20
18. Southwestern (5-0)
81.9
19
19. Central (3-2)
81.8
18
20. Beechwood (2-2)
81.0
17
21. Johnson Central (3-1)
80.8
NR
22. South Oldham (3-1)
79.7
21
23. Paducah Tilghman (4-1)
79.5
24
24. Henry Clay (1-3)
77.4
23
25. Ballard (2-3)
77.0
22
Note: Teams are not included in ratings until at least two games have been played against Kentucky schools.
Class A rankings
1. Beechwood
81.0
2. Pikeville
73.5
3. Raceland
64.9
4. Paintsville
61.0
5. Hazard
60.4
6. Lou. Holy Cross
59.2
7. Campbellsville
53.4
8. Country Day
49.5
9. Crittenden County
45.1
10. Williamsburg
44.3
11. Lynn Camp
40.2
12. Frankfort
39.7
12. Ludlow
39.7
14. Paris
39.6
15. Eminence
33.3
16. Nicholas County
32.1
17. Russellville
30.8
18. Pineville
29.3
19. Phelps
27.3
20. Bracken County
25.2
21. Bellevue
24.9
22. Harlan
23.0
23. Bishop Brossart
21.3
24. Bethlehem
19.6
25. Fort Knox
6.4
26. Fairview
3.7
27. Dayton
0.5
28. Berea
0.1
28. Caverna
0.1
28. Fulton City
0.1
28. Jenkins
0.1
Class 2A rankings
1. Louisville Christian
87.4
2. Mayfield
85.5
3. DeSales
83.0
4. Glasgow
72.8
5. Danville
71.3
6. Somerset
71.0
7. Lexington Christian
67.2
8. Owensboro Catholic
64.4
9. Newport Catholic
63.7
10. Walton-Verona
60.7
11. Lloyd
58.5
12. Murray
52.3
13. McLean County
41.1
14. Shelby Valley
38.8
15. Hancock County
38.3
16. Clinton County
38.1
17. Washington County
35.2
18. Monroe County
30.8
19. Carroll County
29.3
20. Green County
27.6
21. Newport
25.8
22. Prestonsburg
22.5
23. Todd Central
20.4
24. Leslie County
19.9
25. Middlesboro
18.2
26. Metcalfe County
17.4
27. Cov. Holy Cross
16.7
28. Ballard Memorial
15.1
29. Butler County
8.9
30. Webster County
6.6
31. Gallatin County
2.9
32. Betsy Layne
0.1
32. East Ridge
0.1
32. Owen County
0.1
32. Shawnee
0.1
Class 3A rankings
1. Boyle County
86.3
2. Belfry
84.8
3. Corbin
83.1
4. Lexington Catholic
82.5
5. Central
81.8
6. Paducah Tilghman
79.5
7. Caldwell County
68.3
8. Waggener
67.5
9. Elizabethtown
66.5
10. Bell County
60.0
11. Casey County
58.7
12. Western Hills
55.0
13. Union County
50.3
14. LaRue County
49.2
15. Lawrence County
45.8
16. Russell
43.8
17. Bardstown
42.9
18. Garrard County
42.3
19. Floyd Central
41.7
20. Bath County
36.0
21. West Carter
35.5
22. Trigg County
35.0
23. Powell County
34.9
24. Thomas Nelson
31.0
25. Breathitt County
27.9
26. Henry County
27.8
27. Edmonson County
26.8
27. Hart County
26.8
29. Fort Campbell
26.1
30. Fleming County
25.8
31. Pike Central
25.0
32. Estill County
20.8
33. Adair County
17.5
34. Pendleton County
15.8
35. Magoffin County
13.0
36. Knott Central
11.5
37. Sheldon Clark
10.0
38. Jackson County
9.9
39. Morgan County
9.3
40. Lewis County
7.7
41. McCreary Central
2.3
Class 4A rankings
1. Johnson Central
80.8
2. Franklin-Simpson
76.6
3. Ashland Blazer
76.1
4. Wayne County
68.3
5. Knox Central
66.4
6. Hopkinsville
61.3
7. Moore
60.8
8. Madisonville
59.3
9. Logan County
58.4
10. Collins
58.0
11. Warren East
56.8
12. Allen County
56.2
13. John Hardin
55.9
14. Scott High
55.5
15. Taylor County
54.8
16. Franklin County
53.2
17. Greenup County
52.3
18. Shelby County
52.1
19. Mercer County
50.4
20. Rockcastle County
46.1
21. Harrison County
45.3
22. East Jessamine
41.4
22. Western
41.4
24. Rowan County
40.2
25. Russell County
39.8
26. Spencer County
38.1
27. Bourbon County
37.0
28. North Oldham
36.8
29. Warren Central
36.2
30. West Jessamine
36.0
31. Valley
33.0
32. Clay County
30.9
33. Mason County
25.4
34. East Carter
24.3
35. Calloway County
22.7
36. Hopkins Central
21.3
37. Holmes
20.3
38. Marion County
15.5
39. Breckinridge County
7.7
40. Boyd County
6.3
Class 5A rankings
1. Covington Catholic
91.0
2. Bowling Green
86.8
3. Highlands
83.7
4. South Warren
82.8
5. Southwestern
81.9
6. South Oldham
79.7
7. Anderson County
75.2
8. Owensboro
74.9
9. Christian County
68.4
10. Pulaski County
62.5
11. Fern Creek
60.6
12. Oldham County
60.1
13. Graves County
59.7
14. Madison Southern
59.2
15. Montgomery County
55.8
16. North Bullitt
55.6
17. Dixie Heights
55.0
18. Lincoln County
54.6
19. Apollo
53.9
19. South Laurel
53.9
21. Doss
52.0
22. Bullitt Central
50.3
23. North Laurel
50.2
24. Whitley County
49.7
25. Harlan County
49.4
26. Bullitt East
46.7
27. Greenwood
45.0
28. Perry Central
40.6
29. Marshall County
38.9
30. Woodford County
38.2
31. Grayson County
36.1
31. Letcher Central
36.1
33. Southern
34.5
34. Atherton
34.4
35. Iroquois
29.2
36. Fairdale
29.1
37. Grant County
23.8
38. Barren County
20.4
39. Nelson County
13.4
Class 6A rankings
1. Frederick Douglass
89.5
2. Male
87.8
3. Scott County
86.4
4. Butler
85.5
5. St. Xavier
84.1
6. Simon Kenton
82.1
7. Henry Clay
77.4
8. Ballard
77.0
9. Campbell County
75.7
10. Madison Central
74.2
11. Manual
73.6
11. North Hardin
73.6
13. Tates Creek
69.4
14. Pleasure Ridge Park
68.7
15. Meade County
68.2
16. Central Hardin
67.9
17. Ryle
66.4
18. McCracken County
66.3
19. Conner
66.1
20. Henderson County
65.0
21. Daviess County
64.9
22. Lafayette
63.3
23. Bryan Station
59.3
24. Cooper
57.2
25. Eastern
56.7
26. Clark County
55.8
27. Boone County
45.6
28. Paul Dunbar
38.9
29. Jeffersontown
38.4
30. Muhlenberg County
22.1
31. Seneca
16.1
32. Ohio County
11.3
Comments