Boyle County’s Reed Lanter (19) passed the ball over Ballard defenders during the Little Caesars Ft. Harrod Bowl Saturday at Alvis Johnson Field in Harrodsburg. Boyle County beat Ballard 35-21. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

High School Football

Josh Moore’s Kentucky high school football rankings heading into week 6

By Josh Moore

September 17, 2018 12:01 PM

Below are the ballots I submitted to the Kentucky Associated Press for each of the six KHSAA football classifications. The actual results of polling will be released Monday afternoon.

CLASS A

1. Beechwood (2-2)

2. Pikeville (3-1)

3. Raceland (4-1)

4. Hazard (2-1)

5. Campbellsville (4-1)

6. Paintsville (3-2)

7. Kentucky Country Day (3-2)

8. Crittenden County (3-1)

9. Fulton County (4-0)

10. Lynn Camp (4-0)

CLASS 2A

1. DeSales (4-0)

2. Christian Academy of Louisville (5-0)

3. Mayfield (5-0)

4. Glasgow (4-0)

5. Somerset (4-1)

6. Owensboro Catholic (3-2)

7. Lexington Christian Academy (3-2)

8. Danville (2-3)

9. Newport Central Catholic (1-4)

10. Walton-Verona (4-1)

CLASS 3A

1. Boyle County (5-0)

2. Corbin (4-0)

3. Belfry (3-1)

4. Central (3-2)

5. Lexington Catholic (4-1)

6. Paducah Tilghman (4-1)

7. Casey County (4-1)

8. Bardstown (3-1)

9. Bell County (4-0)

10. Caldwell County (3-2)

CLASS 4A

1. Ashland Blazer (5-0)

2. Franklin-Simpson (4-1)

3. Johnson Central (3-1)

4. Logan County (5-0)

5. Wayne County (3-2)

6. Moore (4-1)

7. Taylor County (3-1)

8. Knox Central (3-1)

9. Rowan County (4-1)

10. Allen County-Scottsville (3-2)

CLASS 5A

1. Covington Catholic (5-0)

2. Bowling Green (5-0)

3. South Warren (5-0)

4. Highlands (4-1)

5. Southwestern (5-0)

6. Anderson County (5-0)

7. Oldham County (4-0)

8. South Oldham (4-1)

9. Apollo (2-2)

10. Christian County (2-2)

CLASS 6A

1. Male (5-0)

2. Scott County (4-1)

3. St. Xavier (2-2)

4. Trinity (0-5)

5. Frederick Douglass (5-0)

6. Butler (4-1)

7. Manual (3-1)

8. Simon Kenton (5-0)

9. North Hardin (4-1)

10. Campbell County (4-1)

