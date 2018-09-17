Josh Moore’s Kentucky high school football rankings heading into week 6

Below are the ballots I submitted to the Kentucky Associated Press for each of the six KHSAA football classifications. The actual results of polling will be released Monday afternoon.
CLASS A
1. Beechwood (2-2)
2. Pikeville (3-1)
3. Raceland (4-1)
4. Hazard (2-1)
5. Campbellsville (4-1)
6. Paintsville (3-2)
7. Kentucky Country Day (3-2)
8. Crittenden County (3-1)
9. Fulton County (4-0)
10. Lynn Camp (4-0)
CLASS 2A
1. DeSales (4-0)
2. Christian Academy of Louisville (5-0)
3. Mayfield (5-0)
4. Glasgow (4-0)
5. Somerset (4-1)
6. Owensboro Catholic (3-2)
7. Lexington Christian Academy (3-2)
8. Danville (2-3)
9. Newport Central Catholic (1-4)
10. Walton-Verona (4-1)
CLASS 3A
1. Boyle County (5-0)
2. Corbin (4-0)
3. Belfry (3-1)
4. Central (3-2)
5. Lexington Catholic (4-1)
6. Paducah Tilghman (4-1)
7. Casey County (4-1)
8. Bardstown (3-1)
9. Bell County (4-0)
10. Caldwell County (3-2)
CLASS 4A
1. Ashland Blazer (5-0)
2. Franklin-Simpson (4-1)
3. Johnson Central (3-1)
4. Logan County (5-0)
5. Wayne County (3-2)
6. Moore (4-1)
7. Taylor County (3-1)
8. Knox Central (3-1)
9. Rowan County (4-1)
10. Allen County-Scottsville (3-2)
CLASS 5A
1. Covington Catholic (5-0)
2. Bowling Green (5-0)
3. South Warren (5-0)
4. Highlands (4-1)
5. Southwestern (5-0)
6. Anderson County (5-0)
7. Oldham County (4-0)
8. South Oldham (4-1)
9. Apollo (2-2)
10. Christian County (2-2)
CLASS 6A
1. Male (5-0)
2. Scott County (4-1)
3. St. Xavier (2-2)
4. Trinity (0-5)
5. Frederick Douglass (5-0)
6. Butler (4-1)
7. Manual (3-1)
8. Simon Kenton (5-0)
9. North Hardin (4-1)
10. Campbell County (4-1)
