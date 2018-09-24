Photo slidehow: Henry Clay vs. Lafayette

Henry Clay defeated Lafayette, 30-7, in a renewal of the city's oldest football rivalry on Friday, September 21, 2018. Lafayette leads the all-time series 39-34-2.
By
Up Next
Henry Clay defeated Lafayette, 30-7, in a renewal of the city's oldest football rivalry on Friday, September 21, 2018. Lafayette leads the all-time series 39-34-2.
By

High School Football

Dave Cantrall’s ratings for every high school football team in Kentucky

Special to the Herald-Leader

September 24, 2018 10:37 AM

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Top 25

School

Rating

LW

1. Covington Catholic (6-0)

91.0

1

2. Male (6-0)

88.9

3

3. Frederick Douglass (6-0)

88.3

2

4. Louisville Christian (5-0)

87.4

4

5. Scott County (5-1)

87.0

6

6. Mayfield (6-0)

86.9

t8

7. Trinity (1-5)

86.8

NR

8. Bowling Green (6-0)

86.7

5

9. Boyle County (6-0)

86.5

7

10. Highlands (5-1)

85.4

12

11. St. Xavier (3-2)

85.0

11

12. Butler (4-2)

84.8

t8

13. DeSales (5-0)

84.1

14

14. Belfry (4-1)

82.9

10

15. South Warren (6-0)

82.8

15

16. Corbin (4-1)

82.1

13

17. Southwestern (5-0)

81.9

18

18. Lexington Catholic (4-2)

81.8

16

19. Simon Kenton (5-1)

80.8

17

20. Beechwood (3-2)

80.6

20

21. Franklin-Simpson (5-1)

79.6

NR

22. Central (4-2)

79.3

19

23. South Oldham (4-1)

79.0

22

24. Henry Clay (2-3)

78.9

24

25. Johnson Central (4-1)

78.2

21

Class A rankings

1. Beechwood

80.6

2. Pikeville

73.5

3. Raceland

64.9

4. Paintsville

61.3

5. Hazard

60.0

6. Lou. Holy Cross

59.2

7. Campbellsville

52.9

8. Crittenden County

49.6

9. Country Day

48.2

10. Williamsburg

47.0

11. Frankfort

40.6

12. Lynn Camp

40.2

13. Paris

40.0

14. Ludlow

36.8

15. Eminence

34.4

16. Nicholas County

32.6

17. Pineville

29.3

18. Russellville

27.9

19. Phelps

27.3

20. Harlan

26.5

21. Bracken County

25.8

22. Bellevue

24.9

23. Bishop Brossart

20.4

24. Bethlehem

19.6

25. Fort Knox

6.5

26. Fairview

3.7

27. Berea

0.1

27. Caverna

0.1

27. Dayton

0.1

27. Fulton City

0.1

27. Jenkins

0.1

Class 2A rankings

1. Louisville Christian

87.4

2. Mayfield

86.9

3. DeSales

84.1

4. Somerset

72.5

5. Glasgow

70.3

6. Danville

69.4

7. Lexington Christian

68.6

8. Owensboro Catholic

65.4

9. Newport Catholic

62.1

10. Walton-Verona

58.1

11. Lloyd

56.6

12. Murray

55.1

13. McLean County

41.1

14. Shelby Valley

40.0

15. Clinton County

37.1

16. Hancock County

35.1

17. Washington County

34.7

18. Carroll County

32.0

19. Monroe County

31.0

20. Newport

24.5

21. Todd Central

23.2

22. Green County

23.0

23. Prestonsburg

22.8

24. Leslie County

22.1

25. Middlesboro

19.9

26. Metcalfe County

17.9

27. Cov. Holy Cross

17.4

28. Ballard Memorial

14.7

29. Butler County

7.6

30. Webster County

6.6

31. Owen County

2.4

32. Betsy Layne

0.1

32. East Ridge

0.1

32. Gallatin County

0.1

32. Shawnee

0.1

Class 3A rankings

1. Boyle County

86.5

2. Belfry

82.9

3. Corbin

82.1

4. Lexington Catholic

81.8

5. Central

79.3

6. Paducah Tilghman

76.6

7. Caldwell County

71.6

8. Waggener

67.5

9. Elizabethtown

65.4

10. Bell County

60.3

11. Casey County

57.5

12. Western Hills

54.9

13. LaRue County

49.7

14. Russell

46.8

15. Union County

45.8

16. Lawrence County

45.6

17. Garrard County

44.4

18. Bardstown

43.1

19. Floyd Central

37.7

20. Bath County

37.3

21. Trigg County

37.0

22. Powell County

35.9

23. West Carter

32.3

24. Henry County

32.2

25. Hart County

30.9

26. Thomas Nelson

30.6

27. Breathitt County

29.4

28. Pike Central

28.7

29. Edmonson County

27.8

30. Fleming County

26.5

31. Fort Campbell

23.7

32. Estill County

21.2

33. Adair County

16.6

34. Pendleton County

14.0

35. Sheldon Clark

13.8

36. Magoffin County

11.5

37. Jackson County

10.7

38. Knott Central

9.4

39. Morgan County

8.2

40. Lewis County

6.3

41. McCreary Central

1.7

Class 4A rankings

1. Franklin-Simpson

79.6

2. Johnson Central

78.2

3. Ashland Blazer

75.7

4. Wayne County

69.0

5. Knox Central

67.0

6. Moore

62.0

7. Hopkinsville

61.3

8. Logan County

60.4

9. Madisonville

58.7

10. John Hardin

58.4

11. Collins

58.3

12. Taylor County

57.9

13. Scott High

57.7

14. Warren East

56.5

15. Allen County

54.8

16. Franklin County

54.4

17. Greenup County

53.4

18. Mercer County

51.3

19. Shelby County

51.0

20. Rockcastle County

44.8

21. East Jessamine

43.3

22. Harrison County

41.5

23. Rowan County

40.8

24. Russell County

39.2

25. Spencer County

37.7

26. Warren Central

37.5

27. North Oldham

36.8

28. Bourbon County

36.6

29. Western

33.9

30. West Jessamine

32.8

31. Valley

31.8

32. Clay County

30.2

33. Holmes

23.8

34. East Carter

23.0

34. Mason County

23.0

36. Calloway County

22.7

37. Hopkins Central

19.1

38. Breckinridge County

14.8

39. Marion County

14.3

40. Boyd County

9.6

Class 5A rankings

1. Covington Catholic

91.0

2. Bowling Green

86.7

3. Highlands

85.4

4. South Warren

82.8

5. Southwestern

81.9

6. South Oldham

79.0

7. Anderson County

75.2

8. Owensboro

74.9

9. Christian County

69.4

10. Pulaski County

64.4

11. Fern Creek

62.2

12. Oldham County

61.2

13. Graves County

61.1

14. Madison Southern

57.5

15. Montgomery County

55.8

16. Lincoln County

54.6

17. Bullitt Central

53.9

18. Dixie Heights

53.4

19. Apollo

52.6

20. North Bullitt

52.5

21. South Laurel

51.9

22. Harlan County

50.8

23. North Laurel

48.8

24. Doss

48.2

25. Whitley County

47.7

26. Greenwood

45.6

27. Bullitt East

44.7

28. Letcher Central

38.3

29. Perry Central

38.2

29. Southern

38.2

29. Woodford County

38.2

32. Marshall County

37.9

33. Grayson County

37.4

34. Atherton

32.8

35. Fairdale

32.3

36. Grant County

25.5

36. Iroquois

25.5

38. Barren County

20.2

39. Nelson County

15.0

Class 6A rankings

1. Male

88.9

2. Frederick Douglass

88.3

3. Scott County

87.0

4. Trinity

86.8

5. St. Xavier

85.0

6. Butler

84.8

7. Simon Kenton

80.8

8. Henry Clay

78.9

9. Ballard

75.9

10. Campbell County

75.7

11. Madison Central

75.1

12. North Hardin

74.8

13. Manual

73.0

14. Tates Creek

69.4

15. Conner

68.0

16. McCracken County

67.9

17. Pleasure Ridge Park

67.4

18. Central Hardin

66.6

19. Ryle

66.4

20. Meade County

65.9

21. Henderson County

65.1

22. Daviess County

63.6

23. Lafayette

62.2

24. Bryan Station

58.7

25. Eastern

58.1

26. Cooper

57.2

27. Clark County

55.8

28. Boone County

47.2

29. Paul Dunbar

41.6

30. Jeffersontown

38.1

31. Muhlenberg County

22.1

32. Seneca

16.6

33. Ohio County

11.0

  Comments  