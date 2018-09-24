Dave Cantrall’s ratings for every high school football team in Kentucky

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Top 25
School
Rating
LW
1. Covington Catholic (6-0)
91.0
1
2. Male (6-0)
88.9
3
3. Frederick Douglass (6-0)
88.3
2
4. Louisville Christian (5-0)
87.4
4
5. Scott County (5-1)
87.0
6
6. Mayfield (6-0)
86.9
t8
7. Trinity (1-5)
86.8
NR
8. Bowling Green (6-0)
86.7
5
9. Boyle County (6-0)
86.5
7
10. Highlands (5-1)
85.4
12
11. St. Xavier (3-2)
85.0
11
12. Butler (4-2)
84.8
t8
13. DeSales (5-0)
84.1
14
14. Belfry (4-1)
82.9
10
15. South Warren (6-0)
82.8
15
16. Corbin (4-1)
82.1
13
17. Southwestern (5-0)
81.9
18
18. Lexington Catholic (4-2)
81.8
16
19. Simon Kenton (5-1)
80.8
17
20. Beechwood (3-2)
80.6
20
21. Franklin-Simpson (5-1)
79.6
NR
22. Central (4-2)
79.3
19
23. South Oldham (4-1)
79.0
22
24. Henry Clay (2-3)
78.9
24
25. Johnson Central (4-1)
78.2
21
Class A rankings
1. Beechwood
80.6
2. Pikeville
73.5
3. Raceland
64.9
4. Paintsville
61.3
5. Hazard
60.0
6. Lou. Holy Cross
59.2
7. Campbellsville
52.9
8. Crittenden County
49.6
9. Country Day
48.2
10. Williamsburg
47.0
11. Frankfort
40.6
12. Lynn Camp
40.2
13. Paris
40.0
14. Ludlow
36.8
15. Eminence
34.4
16. Nicholas County
32.6
17. Pineville
29.3
18. Russellville
27.9
19. Phelps
27.3
20. Harlan
26.5
21. Bracken County
25.8
22. Bellevue
24.9
23. Bishop Brossart
20.4
24. Bethlehem
19.6
25. Fort Knox
6.5
26. Fairview
3.7
27. Berea
0.1
27. Caverna
0.1
27. Dayton
0.1
27. Fulton City
0.1
27. Jenkins
0.1
Class 2A rankings
1. Louisville Christian
87.4
2. Mayfield
86.9
3. DeSales
84.1
4. Somerset
72.5
5. Glasgow
70.3
6. Danville
69.4
7. Lexington Christian
68.6
8. Owensboro Catholic
65.4
9. Newport Catholic
62.1
10. Walton-Verona
58.1
11. Lloyd
56.6
12. Murray
55.1
13. McLean County
41.1
14. Shelby Valley
40.0
15. Clinton County
37.1
16. Hancock County
35.1
17. Washington County
34.7
18. Carroll County
32.0
19. Monroe County
31.0
20. Newport
24.5
21. Todd Central
23.2
22. Green County
23.0
23. Prestonsburg
22.8
24. Leslie County
22.1
25. Middlesboro
19.9
26. Metcalfe County
17.9
27. Cov. Holy Cross
17.4
28. Ballard Memorial
14.7
29. Butler County
7.6
30. Webster County
6.6
31. Owen County
2.4
32. Betsy Layne
0.1
32. East Ridge
0.1
32. Gallatin County
0.1
32. Shawnee
0.1
Class 3A rankings
1. Boyle County
86.5
2. Belfry
82.9
3. Corbin
82.1
4. Lexington Catholic
81.8
5. Central
79.3
6. Paducah Tilghman
76.6
7. Caldwell County
71.6
8. Waggener
67.5
9. Elizabethtown
65.4
10. Bell County
60.3
11. Casey County
57.5
12. Western Hills
54.9
13. LaRue County
49.7
14. Russell
46.8
15. Union County
45.8
16. Lawrence County
45.6
17. Garrard County
44.4
18. Bardstown
43.1
19. Floyd Central
37.7
20. Bath County
37.3
21. Trigg County
37.0
22. Powell County
35.9
23. West Carter
32.3
24. Henry County
32.2
25. Hart County
30.9
26. Thomas Nelson
30.6
27. Breathitt County
29.4
28. Pike Central
28.7
29. Edmonson County
27.8
30. Fleming County
26.5
31. Fort Campbell
23.7
32. Estill County
21.2
33. Adair County
16.6
34. Pendleton County
14.0
35. Sheldon Clark
13.8
36. Magoffin County
11.5
37. Jackson County
10.7
38. Knott Central
9.4
39. Morgan County
8.2
40. Lewis County
6.3
41. McCreary Central
1.7
Class 4A rankings
1. Franklin-Simpson
79.6
2. Johnson Central
78.2
3. Ashland Blazer
75.7
4. Wayne County
69.0
5. Knox Central
67.0
6. Moore
62.0
7. Hopkinsville
61.3
8. Logan County
60.4
9. Madisonville
58.7
10. John Hardin
58.4
11. Collins
58.3
12. Taylor County
57.9
13. Scott High
57.7
14. Warren East
56.5
15. Allen County
54.8
16. Franklin County
54.4
17. Greenup County
53.4
18. Mercer County
51.3
19. Shelby County
51.0
20. Rockcastle County
44.8
21. East Jessamine
43.3
22. Harrison County
41.5
23. Rowan County
40.8
24. Russell County
39.2
25. Spencer County
37.7
26. Warren Central
37.5
27. North Oldham
36.8
28. Bourbon County
36.6
29. Western
33.9
30. West Jessamine
32.8
31. Valley
31.8
32. Clay County
30.2
33. Holmes
23.8
34. East Carter
23.0
34. Mason County
23.0
36. Calloway County
22.7
37. Hopkins Central
19.1
38. Breckinridge County
14.8
39. Marion County
14.3
40. Boyd County
9.6
Class 5A rankings
1. Covington Catholic
91.0
2. Bowling Green
86.7
3. Highlands
85.4
4. South Warren
82.8
5. Southwestern
81.9
6. South Oldham
79.0
7. Anderson County
75.2
8. Owensboro
74.9
9. Christian County
69.4
10. Pulaski County
64.4
11. Fern Creek
62.2
12. Oldham County
61.2
13. Graves County
61.1
14. Madison Southern
57.5
15. Montgomery County
55.8
16. Lincoln County
54.6
17. Bullitt Central
53.9
18. Dixie Heights
53.4
19. Apollo
52.6
20. North Bullitt
52.5
21. South Laurel
51.9
22. Harlan County
50.8
23. North Laurel
48.8
24. Doss
48.2
25. Whitley County
47.7
26. Greenwood
45.6
27. Bullitt East
44.7
28. Letcher Central
38.3
29. Perry Central
38.2
29. Southern
38.2
29. Woodford County
38.2
32. Marshall County
37.9
33. Grayson County
37.4
34. Atherton
32.8
35. Fairdale
32.3
36. Grant County
25.5
36. Iroquois
25.5
38. Barren County
20.2
39. Nelson County
15.0
Class 6A rankings
1. Male
88.9
2. Frederick Douglass
88.3
3. Scott County
87.0
4. Trinity
86.8
5. St. Xavier
85.0
6. Butler
84.8
7. Simon Kenton
80.8
8. Henry Clay
78.9
9. Ballard
75.9
10. Campbell County
75.7
11. Madison Central
75.1
12. North Hardin
74.8
13. Manual
73.0
14. Tates Creek
69.4
15. Conner
68.0
16. McCracken County
67.9
17. Pleasure Ridge Park
67.4
18. Central Hardin
66.6
19. Ryle
66.4
20. Meade County
65.9
21. Henderson County
65.1
22. Daviess County
63.6
23. Lafayette
62.2
24. Bryan Station
58.7
25. Eastern
58.1
26. Cooper
57.2
27. Clark County
55.8
28. Boone County
47.2
29. Paul Dunbar
41.6
30. Jeffersontown
38.1
31. Muhlenberg County
22.1
32. Seneca
16.6
33. Ohio County
11.0
