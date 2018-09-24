Frederick Douglass’ Dekel Crowdus (11) celebrated a touchdown with quarterback Cameron Jones (14) as Dunbar’s Dre Thruston (3) looked on during their game Friday at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington. Frederick Douglass won 49-15.
Frederick Douglass’ Dekel Crowdus (11) celebrated a touchdown with quarterback Cameron Jones (14) as Dunbar’s Dre Thruston (3) looked on during their game Friday at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington. Frederick Douglass won 49-15. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Frederick Douglass’ Dekel Crowdus (11) celebrated a touchdown with quarterback Cameron Jones (14) as Dunbar’s Dre Thruston (3) looked on during their game Friday at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington. Frederick Douglass won 49-15. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

High School Football

Here are the new Kentucky high school football media rankings

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

September 24, 2018 05:58 PM

The top teams in the six Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

CLASS A

SchoolFPVRecordPointsPrevious
1. Beechwood103-21242
2. Pikeville33-21131
3. Raceland_5-11051
4. Hazard

_

3-1904
5. Paintsville

_

4-2716
6. Campbellsville

_

5-1685
7. Crittenden County

_

4-1597
8. Lynn Camp15-0498
9. Nicholas County

_

5-12910
10. Williamsburg

_

4-225NR

Others receiving votes: Bellevue 10, Louisville Holy Cross 8, Fulton County 6, Ludlow 5, Bishop Brossart 3, Phelps 2, Russellville 1, Pineville 1, Frankfort 1

CLASS 2A

SchoolFPVRecordPointsPrevious
1. Mayfield116-01361
2. DeSales25-01262
3. Christian Academy of Louisville15-01133
4. Somerset

_

5-1945
5. Glasgow

_

5-1754
6. Owensboro Catholic

_

4-2676
7. Lexington Christian Academy

_

4-2517
8. Danville

_

3-3388
9. Walton-Verona

_

5-1339
10. Shelby Valley

_

5-11410

Others receiving votes: Murray 8, Todd County Central 8, Lloyd Memorial 3, Newport Central Catholic 2, Monroe County 1, Newport 1

CLASS 3A

SchoolFPVRecordPointsPrevious
1. Boyle County146-01401
2. Belfry4-11113
3. Corbin

4-11052
4. Central

4-2905
5. Bell County

5-0657
6. Lexington Catholic

4-2644
7. Caldwell County

4-2629
8. Casey County

5-0598
9. Paducah Tilghman

4-2336
10. Powell County

4-111NR

Others receiving votes: Bardstown 7, Bath County 7, Union County 7, Western Hills 5, Waggener 3, Trigg County 1

CLASS 4A

SchoolFPVRecordPointsPrevious
1. Ashland Blazer96-01321
2. Johnson Central44-11162
3. Franklin-Simpson15-11103
4. Logan County

6-0934
5. Knox Central

4-1755
6. Moore

5-1657
7. Wayne County

4-2646
8. Taylor County

4-1548
9. John Hardin

4-22510
t10. Allen County-Scottsville

4-28NR
t10. Rowan County

4-289

Others receiving votes: Madisonville 6, Franklin County 4, Greenup County 3, Russell County 3, Scott 3, Warren East 1

CLASS 5A

SchoolFPVRecordPointsPrevious
1. Covington Catholic136-01381
2. Bowling Green16-01202
3. South Warren

6-01133
4. Southwestern

5-0924
5. Highlands

5-1865
6. Anderson County

5-0716
7. South Oldham

4-1499
8. Oldham County

4-1237
9. Christian County

4-219NR
10. Owensboro

3-214NR

Others receiving votes: South Laurel 11, Pulaski County 9, Apollo 6, Perry County Central 6, Graves County 5, Montgomery County 4, Lincoln County 3, Bullitt Central 1

CLASS 6A

SchoolFPVRecordPointsPrevious
1. Male146-01401
2. Scott County

5-11173
3. Frederick Doulgass

6-01162
4. St. Xavier

3-2826
5. Trinity

1-5697
6. Butler

4-2585
7. Simon Kenton

5-1554
8. Manual

4-1479
t9. Campbell County

4-12810
t9. North Hardin

4-2288

Others receiving votes: Henderson County 10, Madison Central 6, Ballard 5, Conner 5, Central Hardin 2, Cooper 1, Pleasure Ridge Park 1

Media organizations that voted this week: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; KPG Football; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah

  Comments  