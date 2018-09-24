Here are the new Kentucky high school football media rankings

The top teams in the six Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
CLASS A
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1. Beechwood
|10
|3-2
|124
|2
|2. Pikeville
|3
|3-2
|113
|1
|3. Raceland
|_
|5-1
|105
|1
|4. Hazard
_
|3-1
|90
|4
|5. Paintsville
_
|4-2
|71
|6
|6. Campbellsville
_
|5-1
|68
|5
|7. Crittenden County
_
|4-1
|59
|7
|8. Lynn Camp
|1
|5-0
|49
|8
|9. Nicholas County
_
|5-1
|29
|10
|10. Williamsburg
_
|4-2
|25
|NR
Others receiving votes: Bellevue 10, Louisville Holy Cross 8, Fulton County 6, Ludlow 5, Bishop Brossart 3, Phelps 2, Russellville 1, Pineville 1, Frankfort 1
CLASS 2A
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1. Mayfield
|11
|6-0
|136
|1
|2. DeSales
|2
|5-0
|126
|2
|3. Christian Academy of Louisville
|1
|5-0
|113
|3
|4. Somerset
_
|5-1
|94
|5
|5. Glasgow
_
|5-1
|75
|4
|6. Owensboro Catholic
_
|4-2
|67
|6
|7. Lexington Christian Academy
_
|4-2
|51
|7
|8. Danville
_
|3-3
|38
|8
|9. Walton-Verona
_
|5-1
|33
|9
|10. Shelby Valley
_
|5-1
|14
|10
Others receiving votes: Murray 8, Todd County Central 8, Lloyd Memorial 3, Newport Central Catholic 2, Monroe County 1, Newport 1
CLASS 3A
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1. Boyle County
|14
|6-0
|140
|1
|2. Belfry
|—
|4-1
|111
|3
|3. Corbin
—
|4-1
|105
|2
|4. Central
—
|4-2
|90
|5
|5. Bell County
—
|5-0
|65
|7
|6. Lexington Catholic
—
|4-2
|64
|4
|7. Caldwell County
—
|4-2
|62
|9
|8. Casey County
—
|5-0
|59
|8
|9. Paducah Tilghman
—
|4-2
|33
|6
|10. Powell County
—
|4-1
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Bardstown 7, Bath County 7, Union County 7, Western Hills 5, Waggener 3, Trigg County 1
CLASS 4A
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1. Ashland Blazer
|9
|6-0
|132
|1
|2. Johnson Central
|4
|4-1
|116
|2
|3. Franklin-Simpson
|1
|5-1
|110
|3
|4. Logan County
—
|6-0
|93
|4
|5. Knox Central
—
|4-1
|75
|5
|6. Moore
—
|5-1
|65
|7
|7. Wayne County
—
|4-2
|64
|6
|8. Taylor County
—
|4-1
|54
|8
|9. John Hardin
—
|4-2
|25
|10
|t10. Allen County-Scottsville
—
|4-2
|8
|NR
|t10. Rowan County
—
|4-2
|8
|9
Others receiving votes: Madisonville 6, Franklin County 4, Greenup County 3, Russell County 3, Scott 3, Warren East 1
CLASS 5A
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1. Covington Catholic
|13
|6-0
|138
|1
|2. Bowling Green
|1
|6-0
|120
|2
|3. South Warren
—
|6-0
|113
|3
|4. Southwestern
—
|5-0
|92
|4
|5. Highlands
—
|5-1
|86
|5
|6. Anderson County
—
|5-0
|71
|6
|7. South Oldham
—
|4-1
|49
|9
|8. Oldham County
—
|4-1
|23
|7
|9. Christian County
—
|4-2
|19
|NR
|10. Owensboro
—
|3-2
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: South Laurel 11, Pulaski County 9, Apollo 6, Perry County Central 6, Graves County 5, Montgomery County 4, Lincoln County 3, Bullitt Central 1
CLASS 6A
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1. Male
|14
|6-0
|140
|1
|2. Scott County
—
|5-1
|117
|3
|3. Frederick Doulgass
—
|6-0
|116
|2
|4. St. Xavier
—
|3-2
|82
|6
|5. Trinity
—
|1-5
|69
|7
|6. Butler
—
|4-2
|58
|5
|7. Simon Kenton
—
|5-1
|55
|4
|8. Manual
—
|4-1
|47
|9
|t9. Campbell County
—
|4-1
|28
|10
|t9. North Hardin
—
|4-2
|28
|8
Others receiving votes: Henderson County 10, Madison Central 6, Ballard 5, Conner 5, Central Hardin 2, Cooper 1, Pleasure Ridge Park 1
Media organizations that voted this week: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; KPG Football; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah
