Photo slidehow: Henry Clay vs. Lafayette

Henry Clay defeated Lafayette, 30-7, in a renewal of the city's oldest football rivalry on Friday, September 21, 2018. Lafayette leads the all-time series 39-34-2.
By
High School Football

Vote for the Kentucky.com Football Player of the Week (Sept. 21, 2018)

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

September 24, 2018 08:06 PM

Voting ends at 12 p.m. Friday.

Most nominees were selected by Josh Moore via stats uploaded to KHSAA.org. If you’d like to nominate a player’s performance for future weeks, or believe a deserving nominee is missing from this week’s poll, please contact Josh Moore via email (jmoore@herald-leader.com) or Twitter (@HLpreps).

(If you arrived at this page via the mobile Twitter app and the poll hasn’t loaded, please copy and past the original link into your preferred mobile browser. Sometimes Twitter does not load the poll correctly. You may also need to change the opening to the web address from AMP to WWW.)

