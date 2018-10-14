High school football: CovCath, Frederick Douglass top Cantrall’s ratings

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Top 25
School
Rating
LW
1. Covington Catholic (8-0)
91.3
1
2. Frederick Douglass (8-0)
89.6
3
3. St. Xavier (6-2)
88.2
7
4. Boyle County (8-0)
87.6
8
5. Male (8-1)
87.1
2
5. Bowling Green (7-1)
87.1
5
7. Louisville Christian (8-0)
86.9
4
7. Butler (7-2)
86.9
9
9. Highlands (6-2)
86.1
10
10. Mayfield (8-0)
85.6
6
11. Trinity (3-6)
85.0
11
12. Southwestern (8-0)
83.9
14
13. South Warren (8-0)
83.4
13
14. Scott County (6-3)
82.3
16
15. Belfry (7-1)
82.0
15
16. DeSales (7-1)
81.9
12
17. Henry Clay (5-3)
81.7
17
18. Simon Kenton (7-2)
81.6
22
18. Central (6-2)
81.6
18
20. Beechwood (6-2)
81.4
19
21. South Oldham (7-1)
81.0
25
22. Franklin-Simpson (7-1)
80.8
21
22. Johnson Central (7-1)
80.8
23
24. Lexington Catholic (5-3)
80.3
20
25. Corbin (7-1)
80.0
24
Class A ratings
1. Beechwood
81.4
2. Pikeville
74.0
3. Raceland
65.2
4. Paintsville
61.4
5. Hazard
60.3
6. Lou. Holy Cross
53.9
7. Campbellsville
52.0
8. Crittenden County
50.3
9. Country Day
50.1
10. Williamsburg
49.5
11. Lynn Camp
46.8
12. Frankfort
45.4
13. Paris
42.5
14. Ludlow
35.2
15. Nicholas County
32.5
16. Eminence
31.2
17. Phelps
29.3
18. Russellville
27.5
19. Bellevue
25.3
20. Pineville
24.2
21. Bracken County
23.7
22. Harlan
23.4
23. Bishop Brossart
22.5
24. Bethlehem
21.8
25. Fulton County
10.0
26. Fort Knox
8.3
27. Fairview
3.1
28. Fulton City
0.1
28. Berea
0.1
28. Caverna
0.1
28. Dayton
0.1
28. Jenkins
0.1
Class 2A ratings
1. Louisville Christian
86.9
2. Mayfield
85.6
3. DeSales
81.9
4. Somerset
76.2
5. Glasgow
69.1
6. Owensboro Catholic
67.6
7. Danville
67.1
8. Lexington Christian
64.7
9. Newport Catholic
62.4
10. Walton-Verona
56.2
11. Murray
55.2
12. Lloyd
54.7
13. Shelby Valley
42.5
14. McLean County
40.9
15. Washington County
38.3
16. Hancock County
38.0
17. Clinton County
35.0
18. Carroll County
34.2
19. Monroe County
33.9
20. Newport
28.6
21. Leslie County
24.9
22. Green County
22.4
23. Todd Central
20.8
24. Middlesboro
20.6
25. Ballard Memorial
19.0
26. Prestonsburg
17.0
27. Metcalfe County
15.8
28. Cov. Holy Cross
10.9
29. Butler County
3.6
30. Webster County
3.1
31. Owen County
2.3
32. Gallatin County
0.9
33. Betsy Layne
0.5
34. East Ridge
0.1
34. Shawnee
0.1
Class 3A ratings
1. Boyle County
87.6
2. Belfry
82.0
3. Central
81.6
4. Lexington Catholic
80.3
5. Corbin
80.0
6. Paducah Tilghman
76.1
7. Caldwell County
70.1
8. Elizabethtown
66.1
9. Bell County
65.6
10. Waggener
62.7
11. Western Hills
58.2
12. Casey County
54.0
13. Russell
49.3
14. LaRue County
48.1
15. Lawrence County
47.6
16. Union County
45.3
17. Garrard County
45.1
18. Bardstown
44.5
19. Trigg County
38.9
20. Bath County
38.3
21. Floyd Central
37.1
22. Powell County
34.1
23. Hart County
33.9
24. Thomas Nelson
33.4
25. Breathitt County
33.0
26. West Carter
31.5
27. Pike Central
29.9
28. Henry County
29.3
29. Fort Campbell
24.5
30. Edmonson County
24.0
31. Fleming County
22.8
32. Estill County
19.7
33. Adair County
17.2
34. Sheldon Clark
11.5
35. Pendleton County
9.7
36. Magoffin County
9.4
37. Morgan County
8.9
38. Jackson County
8.6
39. McCreary Central
7.6
40. Lewis County
7.4
41. Knott Central
5.0
Class 4A ratings
1. Franklin-Simpson
80.8
1. Johnson Central
80.8
3. Ashland Blazer
74.9
4. Wayne County
69.6
5. Knox Central
64.8
6. Franklin County
62.3
7. Madisonville
62.0
8. Moore
60.9
9. Logan County
60.5
10. Taylor County
59.8
11. Warren East
58.1
12. John Hardin
57.7
13. Hopkinsville
56.9
14. Scott High
54.2
15. Allen County
52.8
16. Greenup County
52.3
17. Collins
51.8
18. Mercer County
51.4
19. Shelby County
50.1
20. Harrison County
43.8
21. Rockcastle County
42.8
22. North Oldham
39.0
23. East Jessamine
38.9
24. Rowan County
38.6
24. Russell County
38.6
26. Spencer County
38.2
27. Warren Central
36.4
28. Bourbon County
35.1
29. West Jessamine
33.0
30. Western
32.3
31. Holmes
31.2
32. Valley
30.6
33. Calloway County
30.4
34. Clay County
28.8
35. East Carter
22.9
36. Mason County
20.1
37. Breckinridge County
18.6
38. Marion County
14.8
39. Hopkins Central
14.2
40. Boyd County
9.8
Class 5A ratings
1. Covington Catholic
91.3
2. Bowling Green
87.1
3. Highlands
86.1
4. Southwestern
83.9
5. South Warren
83.4
6. South Oldham
81.0
7. Owensboro
79.9
8. Anderson County
73.8
9. Pulaski County
66.1
10. Christian County
65.3
11. Oldham County
64.6
12. Fern Creek
64.1
13. Graves County
63.2
14. Montgomery County
60.8
15. Madison Southern
55.0
16. Lincoln County
52.9
17. Dixie Heights
52.4
18. Apollo
51.6
19. Bullitt Central
51.2
20. Harlan County
49.2
21. North Bullitt
48.4
22. South Laurel
47.7
23. Doss
47.5
24. Whitley County
46.9
25. Bullitt East
44.9
26. North Laurel
43.0
27. Letcher Central
42.0
28. Perry Central
41.9
29. Greenwood
41.3
30. Grayson County
40.2
31. Southern
38.4
32. Woodford County
38.3
33. Marshall County
37.2
34. Atherton
32.8
35. Fairdale
32.6
36. Grant County
26.8
37. Iroquois
22.0
38. Barren County
20.5
39. Nelson County
15.4
Class 6A ratings
1. Frederick Douglass
89.6
2. St. Xavier
88.2
3. Male
87.1
4. Butler
86.9
5. Trinity
85.0
6. Scott County
82.3
7. Henry Clay
81.7
8. Simon Kenton
81.6
9. Ballard
78.3
10. North Hardin
77.1
11. Madison Central
76.1
12. Campbell County
74.3
13. Manual
73.8
14. Conner
70.8
15. Central Hardin
69.1
16. McCracken County
68.5
17. Henderson County
66.7
18. Tates Creek
66.3
19. Ryle
66.0
20. Pleasure Ridge Park
63.2
21. Clark County
62.7
22. Daviess County
61.8
23. Meade County
61.7
24. Bryan Station
59.7
25. Lafayette
57.6
26. Eastern
56.9
27. Cooper
55.9
28. Boone County
47.0
29. Paul Dunbar
44.5
30. Jeffersontown
36.3
31. Muhlenberg County
20.8
32. Seneca
15.8
33. Ohio County
11.5
