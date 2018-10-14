Photo slideshow: Boyle County defeats Lexington Catholic

Boyle County defeated Lexington Catholic 40-14 in high school football on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.
High School Football

High school football: CovCath, Frederick Douglass top Cantrall’s ratings

Special to the Herald-Leader

October 14, 2018 04:38 PM

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Top 25

School

Rating

LW

1. Covington Catholic (8-0)

91.3

1

2. Frederick Douglass (8-0)

89.6

3

3. St. Xavier (6-2)

88.2

7

4. Boyle County (8-0)

87.6

8

5. Male (8-1)

87.1

2

5. Bowling Green (7-1)

87.1

5

7. Louisville Christian (8-0)

86.9

4

7. Butler (7-2)

86.9

9

9. Highlands (6-2)

86.1

10

10. Mayfield (8-0)

85.6

6

11. Trinity (3-6)

85.0

11

12. Southwestern (8-0)

83.9

14

13. South Warren (8-0)

83.4

13

14. Scott County (6-3)

82.3

16

15. Belfry (7-1)

82.0

15

16. DeSales (7-1)

81.9

12

17. Henry Clay (5-3)

81.7

17

18. Simon Kenton (7-2)

81.6

22

18. Central (6-2)

81.6

18

20. Beechwood (6-2)

81.4

19

21. South Oldham (7-1)

81.0

25

22. Franklin-Simpson (7-1)

80.8

21

22. Johnson Central (7-1)

80.8

23

24. Lexington Catholic (5-3)

80.3

20

25. Corbin (7-1)

80.0

24

Class A ratings

1. Beechwood

81.4

2. Pikeville

74.0

3. Raceland

65.2

4. Paintsville

61.4

5. Hazard

60.3

6. Lou. Holy Cross

53.9

7. Campbellsville

52.0

8. Crittenden County

50.3

9. Country Day

50.1

10. Williamsburg

49.5

11. Lynn Camp

46.8

12. Frankfort

45.4

13. Paris

42.5

14. Ludlow

35.2

15. Nicholas County

32.5

16. Eminence

31.2

17. Phelps

29.3

18. Russellville

27.5

19. Bellevue

25.3

20. Pineville

24.2

21. Bracken County

23.7

22. Harlan

23.4

23. Bishop Brossart

22.5

24. Bethlehem

21.8

25. Fulton County

10.0

26. Fort Knox

8.3

27. Fairview

3.1

28. Fulton City

0.1

28. Berea

0.1

28. Caverna

0.1

28. Dayton

0.1

28. Jenkins

0.1

Class 2A ratings

1. Louisville Christian

86.9

2. Mayfield

85.6

3. DeSales

81.9

4. Somerset

76.2

5. Glasgow

69.1

6. Owensboro Catholic

67.6

7. Danville

67.1

8. Lexington Christian

64.7

9. Newport Catholic

62.4

10. Walton-Verona

56.2

11. Murray

55.2

12. Lloyd

54.7

13. Shelby Valley

42.5

14. McLean County

40.9

15. Washington County

38.3

16. Hancock County

38.0

17. Clinton County

35.0

18. Carroll County

34.2

19. Monroe County

33.9

20. Newport

28.6

21. Leslie County

24.9

22. Green County

22.4

23. Todd Central

20.8

24. Middlesboro

20.6

25. Ballard Memorial

19.0

26. Prestonsburg

17.0

27. Metcalfe County

15.8

28. Cov. Holy Cross

10.9

29. Butler County

3.6

30. Webster County

3.1

31. Owen County

2.3

32. Gallatin County

0.9

33. Betsy Layne

0.5

34. East Ridge

0.1

34. Shawnee

0.1

Class 3A ratings

1. Boyle County

87.6

2. Belfry

82.0

3. Central

81.6

4. Lexington Catholic

80.3

5. Corbin

80.0

6. Paducah Tilghman

76.1

7. Caldwell County

70.1

8. Elizabethtown

66.1

9. Bell County

65.6

10. Waggener

62.7

11. Western Hills

58.2

12. Casey County

54.0

13. Russell

49.3

14. LaRue County

48.1

15. Lawrence County

47.6

16. Union County

45.3

17. Garrard County

45.1

18. Bardstown

44.5

19. Trigg County

38.9

20. Bath County

38.3

21. Floyd Central

37.1

22. Powell County

34.1

23. Hart County

33.9

24. Thomas Nelson

33.4

25. Breathitt County

33.0

26. West Carter

31.5

27. Pike Central

29.9

28. Henry County

29.3

29. Fort Campbell

24.5

30. Edmonson County

24.0

31. Fleming County

22.8

32. Estill County

19.7

33. Adair County

17.2

34. Sheldon Clark

11.5

35. Pendleton County

9.7

36. Magoffin County

9.4

37. Morgan County

8.9

38. Jackson County

8.6

39. McCreary Central

7.6

40. Lewis County

7.4

41. Knott Central

5.0

Class 4A ratings

1. Franklin-Simpson

80.8

1. Johnson Central

80.8

3. Ashland Blazer

74.9

4. Wayne County

69.6

5. Knox Central

64.8

6. Franklin County

62.3

7. Madisonville

62.0

8. Moore

60.9

9. Logan County

60.5

10. Taylor County

59.8

11. Warren East

58.1

12. John Hardin

57.7

13. Hopkinsville

56.9

14. Scott High

54.2

15. Allen County

52.8

16. Greenup County

52.3

17. Collins

51.8

18. Mercer County

51.4

19. Shelby County

50.1

20. Harrison County

43.8

21. Rockcastle County

42.8

22. North Oldham

39.0

23. East Jessamine

38.9

24. Rowan County

38.6

24. Russell County

38.6

26. Spencer County

38.2

27. Warren Central

36.4

28. Bourbon County

35.1

29. West Jessamine

33.0

30. Western

32.3

31. Holmes

31.2

32. Valley

30.6

33. Calloway County

30.4

34. Clay County

28.8

35. East Carter

22.9

36. Mason County

20.1

37. Breckinridge County

18.6

38. Marion County

14.8

39. Hopkins Central

14.2

40. Boyd County

9.8

Class 5A ratings

1. Covington Catholic

91.3

2. Bowling Green

87.1

3. Highlands

86.1

4. Southwestern

83.9

5. South Warren

83.4

6. South Oldham

81.0

7. Owensboro

79.9

8. Anderson County

73.8

9. Pulaski County

66.1

10. Christian County

65.3

11. Oldham County

64.6

12. Fern Creek

64.1

13. Graves County

63.2

14. Montgomery County

60.8

15. Madison Southern

55.0

16. Lincoln County

52.9

17. Dixie Heights

52.4

18. Apollo

51.6

19. Bullitt Central

51.2

20. Harlan County

49.2

21. North Bullitt

48.4

22. South Laurel

47.7

23. Doss

47.5

24. Whitley County

46.9

25. Bullitt East

44.9

26. North Laurel

43.0

27. Letcher Central

42.0

28. Perry Central

41.9

29. Greenwood

41.3

30. Grayson County

40.2

31. Southern

38.4

32. Woodford County

38.3

33. Marshall County

37.2

34. Atherton

32.8

35. Fairdale

32.6

36. Grant County

26.8

37. Iroquois

22.0

38. Barren County

20.5

39. Nelson County

15.4

Class 6A ratings

1. Frederick Douglass

89.6

2. St. Xavier

88.2

3. Male

87.1

4. Butler

86.9

5. Trinity

85.0

6. Scott County

82.3

7. Henry Clay

81.7

8. Simon Kenton

81.6

9. Ballard

78.3

10. North Hardin

77.1

11. Madison Central

76.1

12. Campbell County

74.3

13. Manual

73.8

14. Conner

70.8

15. Central Hardin

69.1

16. McCracken County

68.5

17. Henderson County

66.7

18. Tates Creek

66.3

19. Ryle

66.0

20. Pleasure Ridge Park

63.2

21. Clark County

62.7

22. Daviess County

61.8

23. Meade County

61.7

24. Bryan Station

59.7

25. Lafayette

57.6

26. Eastern

56.9

27. Cooper

55.9

28. Boone County

47.0

29. Paul Dunbar

44.5

30. Jeffersontown

36.3

31. Muhlenberg County

20.8

32. Seneca

15.8

33. Ohio County

11.5

