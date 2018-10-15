Check out the latest Kentucky high school football media rankings

The latest Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and ranking last week:
CLASS A
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Total points
|Previous
|1. Beechwood
|13
|6-2
|151
|1
|2. Pikeville
|1
|5-2
|138
|2
|3. Raceland
|1
|7-1
|128
|3
|4. Paintsville
|—
|7-2
|114
|4
|5. Campbellsville
—
|7-1
|79
|t5
|6. Hazard
—
|4-3
|76
|t5
|7. Crittenden County
—
|7-1
|74
|7
|8. Williamsburg
—
|6-2
|51
|8
|9. Lynn Camp
|1
|8-0
|43
|9
|t10. Nicholas County
—
|6-2
|9
|10
|t10. Paris
—
|5-3
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Kentucky Country Day 3, Ludlow 3, Bellevue 1, Frankfort 1
CLASS 2A
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Total points
|Previous
|1. Mayfield
|12
|8-0
|155
|1
|2. Christian Academy of Louisville
|4
|8-0
|146
|2
|3. DeSales
—
|7-1
|125
|3
|4. Glasgow
—
|7-1
|106
|4
|5. Owensboro Catholic
—
|7-2
|95
|5
|6. Somerset
—
|7-2
|86
|6
|7. Shelby Valley
—
|7-1
|52
|8
|8. Lexington Christian Academy
—
|5-3
|37
|7
|9. Walton-Verona
—
|6-2
|35
|9
|10. Murray
—
|5-3
|20
|NR
Others receiving votes: Danville 17, Newport Central Catholic 3, McLean County 2, Carroll County 1
CLASS 3A
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Total points
|Previous
|1. Boyle County
|15
|8-0
|159
|1
|2. Corbin
|1
|7-1
|137
|2
|3. Belfry
—
|7-1
|130
|3
|4. Central
—
|6-2
|115
|4
|5. Caldwell County
—
|7-2
|89
|6
|6. Bell County
—
|7-1
|68
|5
|7. Paducah Tilghman
—
|6-2
|53
|8
|8. Lexington Catholic
—
|5-3
|51
|7
|9. Casey County
—
|7-1
|34
|10
|10. Elizabethtown
—
|5-3
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Western Hills 11, Powell County 8, Bardstown 6, Russell 3, Waggener 2, Breathitt County 1
CLASS 4A
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Total points
|Previous
|1. Ashland Blazer
|11
|9-0
|152
|1
|2. Johnson Central
|5
|7-1
|147
|2
|3. Franklin-Simpson
—
|7-1
|130
|3
|4. Moore
—
|7-1
|87
|6
|5. Taylor County
—
|7-1
|82
|7
|6. Logan County
—
|7-1
|70
|4
|7. Madisonville
—
|6-2
|58
|10
|8. Knox Central
—
|6-2
|52
|5
|9. John Hardin
—
|7-2
|51
|8
|10. Franklin County
—
|6-2
|31
|NR
Others receiving votes: Wayne County 18, Harrison County 1, Hopkinsville 1
CLASS 5A
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Total points
|Previous
|1. Covington Catholic
|14
|8-0
|158
|1
|2. South Warren
|1
|8-0
|143
|2
|3. Bowling Green
—
|7-1
|118
|3
|4. Southwestern
1
|8-0
|115
|4
|5. Highlands
—
|6-2
|85
|5
|6. Anderson County
—
|8-0
|81
|6
|7. South Oldham
—
|7-1
|67
|7
|8. Oldham County
—
|7-1
|40
|8
|9. Owensboro
—
|6-2
|37
|9
|10. Pulaski County
—
|6-2
|23
|10
Others receiving votes: Perry County Central 8, Graves County 4, Christian County 1
CLASS 6A
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Total points
|Previous
|1. Frederick Douglass
|12
|8-0
|155
|2
|2. St. Xavier
|4
|6-2
|145
|3
|3. Male
—
|8-1
|130
|1
|4. Butler
—
|7-2
|111
|4
|5. Simon Kenton
—
|7-2
|75
|5
|6. Scott County
—
|6-3
|70
|6
|7. Trinity
—
|3-6
|53
|7
|8. Henry Clay
—
|5-3
|48
|8
|9. North Hardin
—
|6-2
|31
|NR
|10. Manual
—
|5-3
|24
|9
Others receiving votes: Madison Central 13, McCracken County 9, Clark County 7, Henderson County 4, Campbell County 3, Conner 2
Media organizations that voted (16): The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah
