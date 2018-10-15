Frederick Douglass’ Damarco Fishback (6) ran for a touchdown past Dunbar’s Brayden Moore (11) during their game Friday at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington. Frederick Douglass won 49-15.
High School Football

Check out the latest Kentucky high school football media rankings

By Josh Moore



October 15, 2018 04:27 PM

The latest Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and ranking last week:

CLASS A

SchoolFPVRecordTotal pointsPrevious
1. Beechwood136-21511
2. Pikeville15-21382
3. Raceland17-11283
4. Paintsville7-21144
5. Campbellsville

7-179t5
6. Hazard

4-376t5
7. Crittenden County

7-1747
8. Williamsburg

6-2518
9. Lynn Camp18-0439
t10. Nicholas County

6-2910
t10. Paris

5-39NR

Others receiving votes: Kentucky Country Day 3, Ludlow 3, Bellevue 1, Frankfort 1

CLASS 2A

SchoolFPVRecordTotal pointsPrevious
1. Mayfield128-01551
2. Christian Academy of Louisville48-01462
3. DeSales

7-11253
4. Glasgow

7-11064
5. Owensboro Catholic

7-2955
6. Somerset

7-2866
7. Shelby Valley

7-1528
8. Lexington Christian Academy

5-3377
9. Walton-Verona

6-2359
10. Murray

5-320NR

Others receiving votes: Danville 17, Newport Central Catholic 3, McLean County 2, Carroll County 1

CLASS 3A

SchoolFPVRecordTotal pointsPrevious
1. Boyle County158-01591
2. Corbin17-11372
3. Belfry

7-11303
4. Central

6-21154
5. Caldwell County

7-2896
6. Bell County

7-1685
7. Paducah Tilghman

6-2538
8. Lexington Catholic

5-3517
9. Casey County

7-13410
10. Elizabethtown

5-313NR

Others receiving votes: Western Hills 11, Powell County 8, Bardstown 6, Russell 3, Waggener 2, Breathitt County 1

CLASS 4A

SchoolFPVRecordTotal pointsPrevious
1. Ashland Blazer119-01521
2. Johnson Central57-11472
3. Franklin-Simpson

7-11303
4. Moore

7-1876
5. Taylor County

7-1827
6. Logan County

7-1704
7. Madisonville

6-25810
8. Knox Central

6-2525
9. John Hardin

7-2518
10. Franklin County

6-231NR

Others receiving votes: Wayne County 18, Harrison County 1, Hopkinsville 1

CLASS 5A

SchoolFPVRecordTotal pointsPrevious
1. Covington Catholic 148-01581
2. South Warren18-01432
3. Bowling Green

7-11183
4. Southwestern

1

8-01154
5. Highlands

6-2855
6. Anderson County

8-0816
7. South Oldham

7-1677
8. Oldham County

7-1408
9. Owensboro

6-2379
10. Pulaski County

6-22310

Others receiving votes: Perry County Central 8, Graves County 4, Christian County 1

CLASS 6A

SchoolFPVRecordTotal pointsPrevious
1. Frederick Douglass128-01552
2. St. Xavier46-21453
3. Male

8-11301
4. Butler

7-21114
5. Simon Kenton

7-2755
6. Scott County

6-3706
7. Trinity

3-6537
8. Henry Clay

5-3488
9. North Hardin

6-231NR
10. Manual

5-3249

Others receiving votes: Madison Central 13, McCracken County 9, Clark County 7, Henderson County 4, Campbell County 3, Conner 2

Media organizations that voted (16): The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah

