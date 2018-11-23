Kentucky high school football semifinals: Live updates from across the state

The regional round of the Kentucky high school football playoffs is here!
Below are some helpful links to scores, broadcasts and additional high school football information to get you through the final full Friday night of the postseason.
You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games throughout the weekend.
Scoreboard
Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.
Click here for the latest high school football line scores reported to the Herald-Leader.
View scores from the Herald-Leader’s new crowd-sourcing ScoreStream app. If you’re not on board, download the app and join in on the fun next week!
Where we’ll be
Reporter Josh Moore (@HLpreps) and photographer Matt Goins (@MattGoinsPhotos) will be in Georgetown, where Scott County will host Madison Central at Toyota Stadium for a bid to the Class 6A state finals. Madison Central is in the state semifinal round for the first time in school history. Scott County seeks its first finals berth since 2013, when it won the program’s second state title.
Roundup
Josh Sullivan (@sullyjosh) will bring you a roundup of highlights from games around Lexington, the region and the state. Please report your scores and details using our hotline — 859-231-3225 — or email them to hlsports@herald-leader.com. We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!
Pigskin stories
