The high school football finals are set. Who’s going to Kroger Field in 2018?

The six championship match-ups for the 2018 KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl are set.

Kroger Field will host all six games from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2. The schedule and ticketing information can be found below.

FRIDAY, NOV. 30

CLASS A: Beechwood vs. Pikeville, 2 p.m.

CLASS 3A: Central vs. Corbin, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 1

CLASS 2A: Christian Academy of Louisville vs. Mayfield, 1 p.m.

CLASS 4A: Johnson Central vs. Franklin-Simpson, 4:30 p.m.

Class 6A: Scott County vs. Male, 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, DEC. 2

CLASS 5A: Covington Catholic vs. South Warren, 2 p.m.

TICKETS

Tickets can be ordered in advance via the KHSAA website by clicking the above link. The price of all advanced tickets (individual games and six-game passes) includes on-site parking at Kroger Field.

LAST YEAR

Kroger Field hosted the KHSAA football finals for the first time last season. A record 52,796 watched last year’s six title games, besting the previous high-mark by more than 5,000.

Want to relive last year’s historic weekend? Below you’ll find recaps from each of the 2017 championship games.

CLASS 1A: Beechwood 41, Raceland 0

CLASS 2A: Danville 35, Mayfield 21

CLASS 3A: Boyle County 40, Corbin 21

CLASS 4A: Franklin-Simpson 35, Johnson Central 21

CLASS 5A: Covington Catholic 49, Madison Southern 13

CLASS 6A: Trinity 38, St. Xavier 21