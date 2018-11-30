Late interception clinches third straight Class A title for Beechwood

A senior’s heroics guaranteed a third straight state title for Beechwood in an incredible championship game in the Class A state football finals at Kroger Field in Lexington on Friday.
With Beechwood clinging to a one-point lead over Pikeville with less than two minutes to play, John Odom came up with a game-clinching interception in the end zone, sealing a 21-20 win for the Tigers.
BOX SCORE: BEECHWOOD 21, PIKEVILLE 20
After both teams went for it on fourth-and-short on their opening possessions and were stuffed, Beechwood struck first.
The Tigers capped a methodical drive with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Cameron Hergott to Luke Bolger. Beechwood’s march covered 89 yards on 15 plays and drained nearly seven minutes off the clock.
Pikeville was nowhere near as patient on the ensuing drive. It took the Panthers just 46 seconds to answer, as Connor Roberts hit Jackson Hensley with a dart over the middle on the second play of the drive. Hensley split the secondary and raced for a 57-yard touchdown. The holder mishandled the snap on the extra-point attempt and Beechwood held on to a 7-6 lead.
Beechwood responded with another long drive, using nearly five minutes in 11 plays. The Tigers capped the drive with a nifty touchdown pass from Hergott to Logan Castleman. Hergott took the snap and rolled to his right, then as the defense closed in he turned and threw back to Castleman in the left flat. Castleman beat the defense to the edge and raced to the goal line, cutting inside and running through a defender for the score.
Pikeville seized the momentum early in the second half. After forcing a Beechwood punt on the first possession, the Panthers again hit on a huge play. Roberts unloaded a beautiful deep ball as Hensley got behind the defense and the two connected for a 66-yard touchdown.
Pikeville doubled down on the momentum flip, recovering the ensuing onside kick. Moments later, with the Panthers facing first-and-goal after a personal foul, Roberts rolled to his right and hit Christian Billiter with a perfect pass for a 25-yard touchdown. Roberts converted the two-point-attempt on a bootleg and Pikeville took a 20-14 lead.
But Beechwood responded with a patient, 12-play drive. Hergott scored on a keeper from the 1-yard line to reclaim the lead for the Tigers, 21-20. Pikeville suffered a tough loss on the previous play, as Hensley was injured on a gang tackle and had to be helped off the field.
Tigers quarterback Hergott was named MVP of the Class A finals. He threw for 74 yards and two TDs on 8-for-11 passing and rushed for a game-high 105 yards and one TD on 23 carries.
