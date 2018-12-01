Mr. Football finalist, stout defense push Franklin-Simpson to second straight title

In an ending that was right in line with the hard-fought games that preceded it in the KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl state finals this weekend, Saturday’s Class 4A championship at Kroger Field came down to one play.
Franklin-Simpson’s defense had been playing lights-out in the fourth quarter as the Wildcats clung to a 14-6 lead. But with just over a minute to play, Johnson Central struck.
The Golden Eagles had attempted only four passes all night up to that point, missing on each. But off play-action, Riley Preece hit Zach Russell in stride for a 69-yard gain that gave Johnson Central 1st-and-goal at the 5-yard line. Joe Jackson ran for his second touchdown of the night on the next play, leaving the Golden Eagles within a 2-point conversion of tying the game.
Jackson took a pitch to the left on the attempt, but Franklin-Simpson’s defense swarmed him for a loss. The Wildcats recovered the onside kick to seal a 14-12 victory for their second straight state title, both at the expense of Johnson Central.
The Wildcats leaned on their defense all season, especially down the stretch. In the six games leading up to Saturday’s finals, Franklin-Simpson allowed an average of just 5.8 points per game and held three opponents scoreless.
A huge defensive play early in the game proved pivotal. After Mr. Football finalist Tre Bass gave Franklin-Simpson a 7-0 lead with an 88-yard touchdown burst, Johnson Central marched right down the field. The Golden Eagles seemed on their way to the equalizer when fullback Bryce Tackett took a quick hand off, found a lane and appeared to have a free run to the end zone. But Franklin-Simpson safety Leandre Stuntzman made a desperate dive and forced a touchdown-saving fumble that was recovered by fellow safety Tedric Partinger.
“I’m just a big-time player in a big-time moment,” said Stuntzman, who also came up huge on offense. “I love the big times.”
Late in the third quarter with the Wildcats facing third down, Stuntzman caught a pass over the middle from Luke Richardson and turned it into a 32-yard gain. That set up the eventual game-clinching score, a 15-yard touchdown run by Bass.
“Luke threw a good ball, it was a little bit behind me but I just made an adjustment and caught the ball,” Stuntzman said of the catch, one of just five Franklin-Simpson completions on the night.
For the second year in a row, Bass earned MVP honors in the 4A title game. The senior finished with 135 yards on 15 carries and routinely moved the chains with tough runs up the middle.
“That’s my fam,” Stuntzman said of Bass. “He’s the best running back in 4A. He’s one hell of a player and I love him.”
Johnson Central had its opportunities, but the Golden Eagles shot themselves in the foot on a couple of occasions in the first half. After holding Franklin-Simpson to a three-and-out on the first possession of the game, Johnson Central’s kick returner ran for a score, but the touchdown was erased by a block-in-the-back penalty.
On the final play of the first half, Franklin-Simpson’s Hail Mary was intercepted by Preece and returned to the end zone as time expired, but that touchdown was erased by a roughing-the-passer call.
Johnson Central also came up short on a couple of red-zone opportunities late in the fourth quarter before its late breakthrough. Preece lofted a ball to the end zone in single coverage on fourth down, but Franklin-Simpson’s Chase Gooch leaped and swatted the ball down. On Johnson Central’s next possession, Franklin-Simpson again held fast in the shadow of its end zone, swarming the ball carrier for a 2-yard loss on fourth down.
“What can you say about our defense,” asked Franklin-Simpson Coach Doug Preston rhetorically after the game. “There were two or three times late they were in the red zone and we kept them from scoring, and that’s the difference in the game ... give the kids the credit, they reached down and found that extra something to make plays.”
