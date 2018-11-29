How to watch, follow the 2018 Kentucky HS football state championships

All six KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl state championship games will be staged at Kroger Field this weekend. Below you’ll find a complete schedule of the games, broadcast information, ticket information and other helpful links to prepare you for the 2018 finals.
GAME SCHEDULE
(All times eastern)
FRIDAY
Class A: Beechwood (11-2) vs. Pikeville (11-2), 2 p.m.
Class 3A: Central (12-2) vs. Corbin (13-1), 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Class 2A: Christian Academy of Louisville (14-0) vs. Mayfield (14-0), 1 p.m.
Class 4A: Franklin-Simpson (13-1) vs. Johnson Central (13-1), 4:30 p.m.
Class 6A: Male (13-1) vs. Scott County (11-3), 8 p.m.
SUNDAY
Class 5A: Covington Catholic (14-0) vs. South Warren (14-0), 2 p.m.
HOW TO ATTEND
General admission ($15), Field Club ($25) and Woodford Reserve Club ($30) advance tickets are available for all six games on an individual basis through Ticketmaster. You can use the links below to go directly to Ticketmaster’s page for each listing.
The price for each ticket purchased in advanced includes parking for the event (fans who have not pre-purchased tickets will have to pay for parking on site). Tickets also will be available for purchase at the Kroger Field box office.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Each game will be streamed live at KHSAA.tv for subscribers to the NFHS Network, with subscriptions available for $9.95 per month. An NFHS Network subscription grants you access to broadcasts from other states in addition to Kentucky.
Class A video stream (NFHS subscription required)
Class 2A video stream (NFHS subscription required)
Class 3A video stream (NFHS subscription required)
Class 4A video stream (NFHS subscription required)
Class 5A video stream (NFHS subscription required)
Class 6A video stream (NFHS subscription required)
A free audio-only feed of the games will also be available online through Mixlr at mixlr.com/khsaa/events/. Mixlr has an app available for iOS and Android devices.
LIVE STATS
Live stats will be available for each game through StatBroadcast at KHSAA.org. Click here to access.
The following journalists will be providing coverage for the Lexington Herald-Leader/Kentucky.com through the weekend:
Josh Moore (@HLpreps)
Josh Sullivan (@sullyjosh)
Matt Goins (@MattGoinsPhotos)
PRE-GAME COVERAGE
Get to know the 2018 Kentucky football championship game participants
There will be two Mr. Football award winners this year. Yes, you read that correctly.
Kentucky should have six Mr. Football winners each year. Here’s why.
POST-GAME COVERAGE
Be sure to check out Kentucky.com for stories, video, box scores and more from the finals this weekend.
