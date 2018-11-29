Fans thrilled to have football state finals back in Lexington after four decades

The Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl championship games were held at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., from Friday, December 1 through Sunday, December 3, 2017. It was the first time the finals were held in Lexington since 1976.
By
By

High School Football

How to watch, follow the 2018 Kentucky HS football state championships

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

November 29, 2018 11:31 AM

All six KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl state championship games will be staged at Kroger Field this weekend. Below you’ll find a complete schedule of the games, broadcast information, ticket information and other helpful links to prepare you for the 2018 finals.

GAME SCHEDULE

(All times eastern)

FRIDAY

Class A: Beechwood (11-2) vs. Pikeville (11-2), 2 p.m.

Class 3A: Central (12-2) vs. Corbin (13-1), 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Class 2A: Christian Academy of Louisville (14-0) vs. Mayfield (14-0), 1 p.m.

Class 4A: Franklin-Simpson (13-1) vs. Johnson Central (13-1), 4:30 p.m.

Class 6A: Male (13-1) vs. Scott County (11-3), 8 p.m.

SUNDAY

Class 5A: Covington Catholic (14-0) vs. South Warren (14-0), 2 p.m.

HOW TO ATTEND

General admission ($15), Field Club ($25) and Woodford Reserve Club ($30) advance tickets are available for all six games on an individual basis through Ticketmaster. You can use the links below to go directly to Ticketmaster’s page for each listing.

The price for each ticket purchased in advanced includes parking for the event (fans who have not pre-purchased tickets will have to pay for parking on site). Tickets also will be available for purchase at the Kroger Field box office.

Class A tickets

Class 2A tickets

Class 3A tickets

Class 4A tickets

Class 5A tickets

Class 6A tickets

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Each game will be streamed live at KHSAA.tv for subscribers to the NFHS Network, with subscriptions available for $9.95 per month. An NFHS Network subscription grants you access to broadcasts from other states in addition to Kentucky.

Class A video stream (NFHS subscription required)

Class 2A video stream (NFHS subscription required)

Class 3A video stream (NFHS subscription required)

Class 4A video stream (NFHS subscription required)

Class 5A video stream (NFHS subscription required)

Class 6A video stream (NFHS subscription required)

A free audio-only feed of the games will also be available online through Mixlr at mixlr.com/khsaa/events/. Mixlr has an app available for iOS and Android devices.

Class A audio stream

Class 2A audio stream

Class 3A audio stream

Class 4A audio stream

Class 5A audio stream

Class 6A audio stream

LIVE STATS

Live stats will be available for each game through StatBroadcast at KHSAA.org. Click here to access.

TWITTER

The following journalists will be providing coverage for the Lexington Herald-Leader/Kentucky.com through the weekend:

Josh Moore (@HLpreps)

Josh Sullivan (@sullyjosh)

Matt Goins (@MattGoinsPhotos)

PRE-GAME COVERAGE

Get to know the 2018 Kentucky football championship game participants

There will be two Mr. Football award winners this year. Yes, you read that correctly.

Kentucky should have six Mr. Football winners each year. Here’s why.

POST-GAME COVERAGE

Be sure to check out Kentucky.com for stories, video, box scores and more from the finals this weekend.

