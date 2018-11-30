Pikeville QB Connor Roberts named a Mr. Football finalist during Class A championship

Pikeville quarterback Connor Roberts was named a finalist for the Kentucky Football Coaches Association Mr. Football award at halftime of the Class A championship game at Kroger Field on Friday afternoon.
This season Roberts helped lead Pikeville to its first state finals appearance since 2015, when the Tigers won their fourth championship.
Heading into Friday’s championship game, Roberts had passed for 1,908 yards and 24 TDs with only five interceptions on the year. He also leads the Tigers in rushing with 1,241 yards and 18 touchdowns.
