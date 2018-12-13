Kentucky high school football team in NFL Films show. Here’s how to watch it tonight.

Former NFL quarterback Chad Pennington and his Sayre School football team are featured in a segment of “NFL Films: Fathers & Sons,” which will re-air at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Fox Sports 1.
Pennington, who played for Marshall in college with NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss and most notably with the New York Jets as a pro, helped restart the football program at Sayre this year as head coach. The school had not played football since 1977.
“Former quarterback Chad Pennington is now Coach Pennington, and one of his players is his son; a dad takes his boys to the Superdome to tell a story that’s hard to believe,” says the “TV Guide” summary of the episode online.
Sayre promoted the episode Wednesday on its Twitter account, but FS1 has not made it available for streaming.
The Herald-Leader’s Josh Moore wrote about Sayre at the beginning of the season. The Spartans mostly competed in junior varsity events as it develops its full varsity program.
