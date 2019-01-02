High School Football

Program on its way to 6A taps rising Lexington football coach as new leader

By Josh Moore

January 02, 2019 04:22 PM

LCA head coach Ethan Atchley against Lexington Catholic at Lexington Christian Academy in Lexington, Ky., Friday, September 8, 2017.
LCA head coach Ethan Atchley against Lexington Catholic at Lexington Christian Academy in Lexington, Ky., Friday, September 8, 2017. Matt Goins
LCA head coach Ethan Atchley against Lexington Catholic at Lexington Christian Academy in Lexington, Ky., Friday, September 8, 2017. Matt Goins

Bullitt East High School has named Ethan Atchley as its new head football coach.

The BE Livewire — Bullitt East’s student news outlet — first reported Atchley’s hiring. Atchley was the head coach at Lexington Christian Academy from 2013-2018 after serving as an assistant at Lafayette. He guided the Eagles to a 46-18 record and four consecutive appearances in the region finals from 2014-2018. Atchley in 2017 coached LCA to its first win against Lexington Catholic.

“I have been at a great school for the past 5 years at Lexington Christian Academy, and am very thankful that LCA took a chance on a 24 year old head coach to jump start the football program just a few years ago,” Atchley said in a statement released by BE Livewire. “At the same time, this Bullitt East Football opportunity when it was presented to me, and then going through the interview process, I had that confident gut feeling that everybody was aligned with the same goals!” (sic)

Bullitt East, a Class 5A program that will move up to Class 6A beginning with the 2019 season, went 3-8 and lost in the first round of the playoffs last season. The Chargers have not had a winning season since 2014, when they finished 7-4.

