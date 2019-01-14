Here are the 2018 Kentucky high school football All-State selections

The 2018 Associated Press Kentucky High School All-State first and second teams, as selected by 16 media representatives from across the state:
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback – Garrett Dennis, Male
Running Back – Wandale Robinson, Western Hills
Running Back – Tre Bass, Franklin-Simpson
Wide Receiver – Milton Wright, Christian Academy of Louisville
Wide Receiver – Demontae Crumes, Butler
Wide Receiver – Michael Mayer, Covington Catholic
Offensive Lineman – Tanner Bowles, Glasgow
Offensive Lineman – Bryan Hudson, Scott County
Offensive Lineman – William Long, Hopkinsville
Offensive Lineman – Eli Cox, West Jessamine
Offensive Lineman – Jack Randolph, Franklin-Simpson
Kicker – Josh Giese, Scott County
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive Lineman – Stephen Herron, Trinity
Defensive Lineman – J.J. Weaver, Moore
Defensive Lineman – Jacob Lacey, South Warren
Defensive Lineman – Ethan Wine, Corbin
Linebacker – Austin Gough, Owensboro
Linebacker – Jared Casey, Ballard
Linebacker – ShawnKel Knight-Goff, Doss
Defensive Back – Clayton Bush, South Warren
Defensive Back – Quintez Payton, Central
Defensive Back – Trel Riley, Caldwell County
Defensive Back – Chase Gooch, Franklin-Simpson
Punter – Chance Stayton, Somerset
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback – Beau Allen, Lexington Catholic
Running Back – Casey McGinness, Covington Catholic
Running Back – Dalron Cook, Lynn Camp
Wide Receiver – Jake Sloan, Pulaski County
Wide Receiver – Josh Moore, North Hardin
Wide Receiver – Jacob Steely, Corbin
Offensive Lineman – Walker Parks, Frederick Douglass
Offensive Lineman – John Young, Christian Academy of Louisville
Offensive Lineman – Ethan Woolford, Belfry
Offensive Lineman – Sam Vaughn, Lexington Catholic
Offensive Lineman – Barrett Henley, Mayfield
Offensive Lineman – Jordan Vaughn, Madisonville-North Hopkins
Kicker – Spencer Laws, South Oldham
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive Lineman – Octavious Oxendine, North Hardin
Defensive Lineman – Brady Smith, Mayfield
Defensive Lineman – Izaiah Reed, John Hardin
Defensive Lineman – Dailliss Cox, LaRue County
Linebacker – Pete Cross, South Warren
Linebacker – Cody Goatley, Graves County
Linebacker – Tucker Holland, Knox Central
Defensive Back – Jacoby Warfield, Male
Defensive Back – Evan Spader, Bowling Green
Defensive Back – Jameer Riley, Caldwell County
Defensive Back – Connor Guthrie, Mayfield
Punter – Grayson Cook, Belfry
HONORABLE MENTION
Defensive Back—Sam Boarman, St. Xavier; Trevor Brock, Somerset; Blevin Campbell, Knox Central; Jude Carlon, St. Xavier; David Florence, Trinity; J.D. Gilbert, Madisonville-North Hopkins; Dane Imel, Knox Central; Ramond Jackson, Henry Clay; Ryan Jones, Glasgow; Ty Leonard, Butler; Jack Lucas, Male; Eli Mattingly, Williamsburg; Jerome McKinney, North Hardin; London Stephney, Bell County; Josiah Taylor, Moore
Defensive Line—Ricky Barber, Doss; Denarius Barnes, Hopkinsville; Richard Bascom, St. Xavier; J.J. Courtney, Simon Kenton; Adam Derry, Beechwood; Landon Fields, Somerset; Matt Horn, Johnson Central; Cyrus Kington, Hopkins County Central; Caden McKinnis, Logan County; Ian Pitt, Henderson County; Collin Preston, Franklin-Simpson; Elisha Smallwood, Harlan County
Kicker—Nick Martin, Knox Central; Mason Molique, Ryle
Linebacker—Michael Bays, Knox Central; Joseph Becherer, Elizabethtown; Andreiss Charlton, Waggener; Jack Coldiron, Covington Catholic; Grayson Cook, Belfry; Trace Floyd, Knox Central; Grant Grubbs, Walton-Verona; Garry Henson, Harlan County; Alex Horn, Johnson Central; Durrell Howard, Central; Brycen Huddleston, Highlands; Jackson Juett, Madison Central; Joe Kuerzi, Male; Michael Mayer, Covington Catholic; Patrick Owen, St. Xavier; Michael Punzalan, Franklin-Simpson; DeCorion Rigsby, Warren Central; Jacob Robinson, North Laurel; Connor Rogers, Franklin-Simpson; Rowdy Shea, South Warren; Cole Shelton, Corbin; Lincoln Sisk, Union County; Tre Teague, South Warren; Justice Thompson, Ballard; Harris Tomblinson, Bowling Green; Zach Yates, Logan County
Offensive Line—Austin Collins, Christian Academy of Louisville; Bradyn Hunter, Pikeville; Trent Johnson, Highlands; Zach Jones, Central Hardin; Dagen Rash, Belfry; Tucker Shelton, LaRue County; Jordan Steele, Harlan County; Johnathan Tucker, Central; Shawn Woods, Franklin-Simpson
Punter—Webb Bates, Collins
Quarterback—Beau Buchanan, Bowling Green; Wiley Cain, Pulaski County; Chase Estep, Corbin; Joby Jaggers, Caldwell County; Cam Jones, Frederick Douglass; Ryan Mathis, Graves County; Connor Roberts, Pikeville; Drew Sawyers, Southwestern; Gavin Spurrier, South Warren; Jayden Stinson, Mayfield
Running Back—Anthony Adkins, LaRue County; Ace Allen, South Laurel; Tristan Cox, Pulaski County; Damarco Fishback, Frederick Douglass; Gary Hardy, Logan County; Jeriah Hightower, Madisonville-North Hopkins; Joe Jackson, Johnson Central; Carlos McKinney, Franklin-Simpson; Ethan Mills, Knox Central; Jayden Neace, Perry County Central; Devon Nesbitt, Crittenden County; DeVito Tisdale, Bowling Green; Kent Trey Matthews, Mayfield; Mykah Williams, Central; Lavell Wright, North Hardin
Wide Receiver—Blevin Campbell, Knox Central; Jack Coldiron, Covington Catholic; Drew Cooper, Graves County; Dekel Crowdus, Frederick Douglass; Alonzo Daniel, Mayfield; Ethan Dossett, Crittenden County; Maurice Jesse, Hopkinsville; Reid Jolly, Campbell County; Blake Muntz, Madison Central; Kade Neely, Mayfield; Oliver Parker, Caldwell County; Diaz Perry, Mayfield; JP Vaught, Southwestern
Coaches—Chris Wolfe, Male; Rob Reader, Moore; Justin Haddix, Corbin; Marvin Dantzler, Central; Darrel Keith, Todd County Central; Eddie Eviston, Covington Catholic
