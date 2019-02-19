KHSAA: Changes to Kentucky high school football playoff format will move forward

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association will move forward with the new football playoff format it adopted earlier this year despite a plea from the Kentucky Football Coaches Association to do otherwise.
KFCA President Clay Clevenger and Executive Director Jimmie Reed before the KHSAA Board of Control on Tuesday advocated a playoff system that uses sister districts instead of intradistrict play for the first two rounds of the playoffs.
The KHSAA in January approved a playoff format that uses an intra-district format for the first two playoff rounds, moving away from the cross-bracketing format that took hold in most classes of competition during the past decade.
District championships will be awarded at the conclusion of the second-round playoff games based on the outcome of those games. Previously district champions were recognized based on regular-season standings.
About 90 percent of the 106 head coaches — about half of those in the state — who returned surveys of the KFCA were in favor of sister districts in the postseason rather than intradistrict match-ups. Football coaches would rather play a different opponent in the first couple of rounds instead of teams they saw during the regular season, especially in cases where only a couple of weeks might separate those match-ups, Clevenger said.
Clevenger likened the first three rounds of football’s postseason to the region tournaments in sports like basketball and soccer, wherein teams from the same district can’t meet until the tournament finals.
Concerns about cross-bracketing were addressed in January because of the cost to some programs relative to the level of competitive viability.
The board in January also voted to use a Ratings Percentage Index to seed the third and fourth rounds of the football playoffs, marking the first time that a ratings system will be used to organize a team sport’s postseason in KHSAA-sanctioned competition. The specifics of that formula were to be addressed later on Tuesday.
