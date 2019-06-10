Report: Mr. Football winner Wandale Robinson cited for marijuana possession

Wandale Robinson says Nebraska has ‘a lot to offer’ Western Hills football star Wandale Robinson talked in September about the Nebraska Cornhuskers program and what he liked about that team, just two weeks after being there for an official visit. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Western Hills football star Wandale Robinson talked in September about the Nebraska Cornhuskers program and what he liked about that team, just two weeks after being there for an official visit.

Wandale Robinson, the 2019 Kentucky Mr. Football winner out of Western Hills High School in Frankfort who is already on campus at the University of Nebraska, was reportedly cited for marijuana possession on Sunday night.

KOLN, a TV station in Lincoln, Neb., reported that Robinson, now referred to as Wan’Dale in the report and on the Cornhuskers’ football roster, was cited after “University of Nebraska police were called to University Suites after a community service officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from Robinson’s dorm room. …

“When officers arrived, they contacted Robinson which led to a search of his vehicle. That is where they found the marijuana.”

KOLN reported that Robinson, who will be a freshman this fall, is set to be arraigned on July 9.

The Nebraska athletics department released a statement that says they “are aware of the situation and are addressing it,” KOLN reported.

Robinson finished his high school career as Kentucky’s second all-time leading scorer with 781 points. He rushed for 1,973 yards and 30 TDs as a senior and also had 725 receiving yards and 11 TDs through the air. He was 8-for-10 for 173 yards and two TD passes last season.

Robinson originally committed to Kentucky before changing his mind and ending up at Nebraska.